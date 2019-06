Architects often look for inspiration in anything and everything around them: forms, volumes, artwork, music, nature… But some sources (and projects) are just out of this world. Literally.

NASA has created an online library of 140,000 high-resolution photos, videos, and sound clips, all free and available for download. Here is a selection of images for your dose of interstellar inspiration.

The Changing Dunes of Wirtz Crater . Image © NASA

Two Color Dunes in Meridiani Terra. Image © NASA

Saturn Casts a Shadow Across its Rings . Image © NASA

Deposits Along the Northern Wall of Melas Chasma. Image © NASA

Space Launch System Liquid Hydrogen Tank Test. Image © NASA

A Close-up View of a Storm with Bright Cloud Tops in Northern Jupiter. Image © NASA

Dragon Scales of Mars. Image © NASA