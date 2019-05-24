15 Projects of Steel Stealing the Show

The use of steel in architecture is considered as one of the most innovative construction developments in history, allowing architects to create structures in scales they never thought they could. Fast-forward a few centuries, and steel remains as one of the most crucial materials in architecture. But there is a lot more to the material than just tensile strength and durability, some architects were well-aware of steel's potential and transformed it into lighting fixtures, facades, decorative elements, and finishes.

Here are 15 projects where architects looked beyond steel as structural support and explored its diverse possibilities in architecture.

1. Tubular Living / People's Architecture Office (PAO)

2. Munich Fractal Arena / Dear design



3. Ar de Rio Bar Esplanade / Menos é Mais Arquitectos

4. Courtyard No. 1 / AOE



5. Doubleground Pavilion / Muir + Openwork

6. 25 Green / Luciano Pia

7. Red Dot Hotel / Steven Wu + Wang Pe-Jen

8. Integral Iluminación Commercial Building / Jannina Cabal

9. Open Courts Sports Complex / BKA-Bahadır Kul Architects

10. ACE Cafe 751 / dEEP Architects

11. The Animal Backbone / I.F.S.E SPACE CREATIVE LAB

12. Porterhouse by Laris / Kokaistudios

13. Museum of Historical Markmenship / Gnädinger Architekten



14. Göteborg Bathing Culture / raumlabor

15. Kukje Gallery / SO-IL