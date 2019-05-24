World
15 Projects of Steel Stealing the Show

15 Projects of Steel Stealing the Show
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The use of steel in architecture is considered as one of the most innovative construction developments in history, allowing architects to create structures in scales they never thought they could. Fast-forward a few centuries, and steel remains as one of the most crucial materials in architecture. But there is a lot more to the material than just tensile strength and durability, some architects were well-aware of steel's potential and transformed it into lighting fixtures, facades, decorative elements, and finishes.

Here are 15 projects where architects looked beyond steel as structural support and explored its diverse possibilities in architecture.

1. Tubular Living / People's Architecture Office (PAO)

© PAO
© PAO

2. Munich Fractal Arena / Dear design

© Xavier Mañosa
© Xavier Mañosa

3. Ar de Rio Bar Esplanade / Menos é Mais Arquitectos

© Menos e Mais Arquitectos
© Menos e Mais Arquitectos

4. Courtyard No. 1 / AOE

© Ligang Huang
© Ligang Huang

5. Doubleground Pavilion / Muir + Openwork

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

6. 25 Green / Luciano Pia

© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino

7. Red Dot Hotel / Steven Wu + Wang Pe-Jen

© Andrew Chang - Double Hong
© Andrew Chang - Double Hong

8. Integral Iluminación Commercial Building / Jannina Cabal

© Juan Alberto Andrade
© Juan Alberto Andrade

9. Open Courts Sports Complex / BKA-Bahadır Kul Architects

© Ket Kolektif
© Ket Kolektif

10. ACE Cafe 751 / dEEP Architects

Courtesy of dEEP
Courtesy of dEEP

11. The Animal Backbone / I.F.S.E SPACE CREATIVE LAB

© Zheng Shi
© Zheng Shi

12. Porterhouse by Laris / Kokaistudios

© Edmon Leong
© Edmon Leong

13. Museum of Historical Markmenship / Gnädinger Architekten

© Markus Hattwig
© Markus Hattwig

14. Göteborg Bathing Culture / raumlabor

Courtesy of raumlaborberlin
Courtesy of raumlaborberlin

15. Kukje Gallery / SO-IL

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Cite: Dima Stouhi. "15 Projects of Steel Stealing the Show " 24 May 2019. ArchDaily.

