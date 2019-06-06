World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Illustrated Dictionary of Architecture Helps Visualize Design Concepts

Illustrated Dictionary of Architecture Helps Visualize Design Concepts

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Illustrated Dictionary of Architecture Helps Visualize Design Concepts
Save this picture!
Illustrated Dictionary of Architecture Helps Visualize Design Concepts, © Alessandro Luporino
© Alessandro Luporino

Drawing as an architectural tool serves not only as a means of communication, but through drawing we can also gain a deeper understanding of the subject. To this purpose, Alessandro Luporino has created the Illustrated Dictionary of Architecture. The series of beautiful and evocative illustrations serve as companions for the book “Dictionary of Architecture,” by Nikolaus Pevsner, John Fleming, and Hugh Honor.

© Alessandro Luporino © Alessandro Luporino © Alessandro Luporino © Alessandro Luporino + 43

Save this picture!
© Alessandro Luporino
© Alessandro Luporino

At its heart, drawing is a study in representation, and Luporino’s images are an exercise in the method of conveying somewhat nebulous architectural concepts in a concrete way. The drawings do, however, leave room for personal interpretation in their style - they are not precise diagrams, but expressive pieces instead. The project is ongoing, as the cataloging component of the dictionary lends itself to continual additions.

Save this picture!
© Alessandro Luporino
© Alessandro Luporino
Save this picture!
© Alessandro Luporino
© Alessandro Luporino

The Illustrated Dictionary of Architecture is part of a larger project, called “Q: set [den [SE] t. Drawings / Thinking / Unintentional taste accumulation about Architecture],” which emphasizes drawing as an “instrument of knowledge and understanding reality.” Luporino’s goal with the illustrations is to spread knowledge and [re]discovery of these architectural terms. The project presents an opportunity for discourse and research using the terms and their meanings as a starting point, to evaluate different methods of representation.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Megan Schires
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Megan Schires. "Illustrated Dictionary of Architecture Helps Visualize Design Concepts" 06 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917697/illustrated-dictionary-of-architecture-helps-visualize-design-concepts/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream