World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Happy 11th Birthday to ArchDaily!

Happy 11th Birthday to ArchDaily!

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Happy 11th Birthday to ArchDaily!

11 years ago, ArchDaily set out on a mission: to provide inspiration, knowledge, and tools to the architects tasked with designing for the 3 billion people that will move into cities in the next 40 years. A bold vision for a rapidly changing world.

Since then, the way we consume architecture has changed. Projects on the other side of the world no longer feel quite so far away, and inspiration can come from any project, at any scale, anywhere. The mission we set out with so many years ago has captured the passion of architects and architecture lovers worldwide: nearly half a million people visiting our sites daily in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese. 

We are especially proud of our global reach. With more than 40,000 new articles and 4300 projects added to our site in the last year alone, we are committed to providing the most relevant resources to our readers to better their knowledge and appreciation for the field we all love. We are proud and excited to reach readers in every corner of the world, and we savor the opportunity to continue sharing the inspiration, knowledge, and tools needed to design a positive urbanizing world.

In the coming year, we are excited to deepen our coverage with monthly editorial themes that allow readers to dive deep into the topics most relevant in architecture today. This coverage, which includes everything from projects to how-tos to editorial thinkpieces, marks the latest phase of our commitment to inspiration, knowledge, and tools.

We are proud and excited to celebrate 11 years with our readers - but even more excited to see what 12 years will bring! 

ArchDaily's Top 11 Projects in 11 Years

ArchDaily turns 11! To commemorate the occasion, we want to share with you the 11 projects most visited by our readers during this incredible journey.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
AD Editorial Team
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Happy 11th Birthday to ArchDaily!" 12 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912998/happy-11th-birthday-to-archdaily/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream