World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. ArchDaily's Top 11 Projects in 11 Years

ArchDaily's Top 11 Projects in 11 Years

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
ArchDaily's Top 11 Projects in 11 Years
Save this picture!
ArchDaily's Top 11 Projects in 11 Years, © Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

ArchDaily turns 11! To commemorate the occasion, we want to share with you the 11 projects most visited by our readers during this incredible journey. From the indisputable and timeless classics from of designers like Le Corbusier and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, to the pioneering works of architects such as Zaha Hadid and OMA, passing through the delicate work of Gabinete de Arquitectura, these 11 examples teach us valuable lessons about architecture, most importantly: how to design for specific requirements without losing the creativity and beauty of architectural design.

On behalf of ArchDaily, we want to thank you for sharing with us the best architecture in the world, helping us to inspire professionals from all over the world to build better cities.

IBM Building / Ludwig Mies van der Rohe

Save this picture!
© Jeffery Howe
© Jeffery Howe

Heydar Aliyev Center / Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Seattle Central Library / OMA + LMN

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Harbin Opera House / MAD Architects

Save this picture!
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

The Therme Vals / Peter Zumthor

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Villa Malaparte / Adalberto Libera

Save this picture!
via Flickr User- Sean Munson
via Flickr User- Sean Munson

Villa Savoye / Le Corbusier

Save this picture!

Naman Spa / MIA Design Studio

Save this picture!
© Oki Hiroyuki
© Oki Hiroyuki

Teletón Children's Rehabilitation Center / Gabinete de Arquitectura

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Salk Institute / Louis Kahn

Save this picture!
© Liao Yusheng
© Liao Yusheng

Mountain Dwellings / PLOT = BIG + JDS

Save this picture!
Courtesy of PLOT = BIG + JDS
Courtesy of PLOT = BIG + JDS

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
María Francisca González
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "ArchDaily's Top 11 Projects in 11 Years" 11 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912884/archdailys-top-11-projects-in-11-years/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream