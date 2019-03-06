World
  Sailing Castle / Cheng Tsung FENG Design Studio

Sailing Castle / Cheng Tsung FENG Design Studio

  • 23:00 - 6 March, 2019
Sailing Castle / Cheng Tsung FENG Design Studio
Sailing Castle / Cheng Tsung FENG Design Studio, © Wei Chun LIN
© Wei Chun LIN

© Wei Chun LIN

  • Adviser

    Ministry of Transportation and Communications

  • Organizer

    Pingtung County Government

  • Executive Unit

    Cultural Affairs Department of Pingtung County Government

  • Implementer

    Jollify LTD

  • Project Host

    Daniel WONG

  • Curator

    Derjk WU, Mikael Fock

  • Artist

    Cheng Tsung FENG

  • Project Designer

    Wei Chun LIN, Chi Yun CHEN

  • Wooden Structure

    Yumu Manufacture & Research

  • Lighting Design

    Oude Light

  • Project Manager

    Peggy CHEN

  • Project Assistant

    Tzu Yen CHUANG

  • Electric Power Manager

    Wei Meng CHUANG

  • Crane engineering

    Yifeng Engineering

  • Video Editor

    Chieh Wei Cho
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Wei Chun LIN
© Wei Chun LIN

Text description provided by the architects. Artist Cheng Tsung FENG contrives a symbolic pavilion with wood constructions. Through the white sails harmoniously intertwined among the structure, he interprets the image of many sailboats gathering at the harbor as if an enormous sculptural entity embodies the enchanting scenery from the Donggang coast.

© Wei Chun LIN
© Wei Chun LIN

By way of building the Sailing Castle for attractions to people, FENG depicts the phenomenon that fishermen and boats sailing off and making homeward voyages as people entering the installation. The interaction among people and the Sailing Castle is a representation of the prosperity of the fishery industry, communal unity, expectation, and joy.

© Wei Chun LIN
© Wei Chun LIN

The shape of the Sailing Castle manifests the architectural attributes of local and traditional culture in Donggang via its modern art form. In the motif of FENG, the Sailing Castle is endowed with the qualities of temples, churches, and shrines. Furthermore, it furnishes audiences with distinctive charismas from day to night.

© Wei Chun LIN
© Wei Chun LIN

‘Get on board, set sails, in the breeze, towards the sea. We are about to heading outwards with bravery; we will safely return as well.’ said FENG.

© Wei Chun LIN
© Wei Chun LIN

Project location

© Wei Chun LIN

帆城 / 考工記工作室

