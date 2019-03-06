Sailing Castle / Cheng Tsung FENG Design Studio

+ 38

Adviser Ministry of Transportation and Communications

Organizer Pingtung County Government

Executive Unit Cultural Affairs Department of Pingtung County Government

Implementer Jollify LTD

Project Host Daniel WONG

Curator Derjk WU, Mikael Fock

Artist Cheng Tsung FENG

Project Designer Wei Chun LIN, Chi Yun CHEN

Wooden Structure Yumu Manufacture & Research

Lighting Design Oude Light

Project Manager Peggy CHEN

Project Assistant Tzu Yen CHUANG

Electric Power Manager Wei Meng CHUANG

Crane engineering Yifeng Engineering

Video Editor Chieh Wei Cho More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Artist Cheng Tsung FENG contrives a symbolic pavilion with wood constructions. Through the white sails harmoniously intertwined among the structure, he interprets the image of many sailboats gathering at the harbor as if an enormous sculptural entity embodies the enchanting scenery from the Donggang coast.

By way of building the Sailing Castle for attractions to people, FENG depicts the phenomenon that fishermen and boats sailing off and making homeward voyages as people entering the installation. The interaction among people and the Sailing Castle is a representation of the prosperity of the fishery industry, communal unity, expectation, and joy.

The shape of the Sailing Castle manifests the architectural attributes of local and traditional culture in Donggang via its modern art form. In the motif of FENG, the Sailing Castle is endowed with the qualities of temples, churches, and shrines. Furthermore, it furnishes audiences with distinctive charismas from day to night.

‘Get on board, set sails, in the breeze, towards the sea. We are about to heading outwards with bravery; we will safely return as well.’ said FENG.