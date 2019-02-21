World
  Centre Pompidou hosts Living Sculptures investigating Life in a Digital Age

Centre Pompidou hosts Living Sculptures investigating Life in a Digital Age

Centre Pompidou hosts Living Sculptures investigating Life in a Digital Age
Centre Pompidou hosts Living Sculptures investigating Life in a Digital Age, H.O.R.T.U.S. XL Astaxanthin.g . Image © NAARO
The renowned Centre Pompidou in Paris is to open its doors to two living sculptures, embodying the future forms of spatial intelligence. The exhibition, titled “La Fabrique du vivant” [The Fabric of the Living], will feature “H.O.R.T.U.S. XL Astaxanthin.g” by ecoLogicStudio in collaboration with Innsbruck University - Synthetic Landscape Lab, CREATE Group / WASP Hub Denmark - University of Southern Denmark, and "XenoDerma" by Urban Morphogenesis Lab directed by Claudia Pasquero at The Bartlett UCL.

Running from February 20th to April 15th, the exhibition will examine the notion of “living” in a digital era, where new interactions are emerging between the fields of life science, neuroscience, and synthetic biology. Permeating the entire urbanscape, this global, digital apparatus “encompasses miniaturization, distribution, and intelligence of manmade urban networks of in-human complexity, engendering evolving processes of synthetic life on Earth.”

H.O.R.T.U.S. XL Astaxanthin.g . Image © NAARO
XenoDerma. Image © Urban Morphogenesis Lab The Bartlett UCL

H.O.R.T.U.S. XL Astaxanthin.g . Image © NAARO
For the exhibition, ecoLogicStudio founders Claudia Pasquero and Marco Poletto have created “in-human gardens”, two 3D printed living sculptures receptive to human and non-human life. With a design incorporating living organisms, both structures contain colonies of photosynthetic cyanobacteria. The structures themselves have been algorithmically designed and produced using large-scale, high-resolution 3D printing technology.

H.O.R.T.U.S. XL Astaxanthin.g . Image © NAARO
The H.O.R.T.U.S. XL Astaxanthin.g was designed by ecoLogicStudio in collaboration with Innsbruck University - Synthetic Landscape Lab, CREATE Group / WASP Hub Denmark - University of Southern Denmark. In the installation, a digital algorithm simulates the growth of substratum inspired by coral morphology, which is digitally deposited by 3D printing machines. The photosynthetic bacteria is inoculated on a bio gel medium in triangular units (or “bio-pixels”), arranged to form hexagonal blocks of 18.5cm.

H.O.R.T.U.S. XL Astaxanthin.g . Image © NAARO
The metabolisms hosted by the structure are powered by photosynthesis, converting radiation to oxygen and biomass. The density of bacteria on each bio-pixel has been digitally computed to ensure the organisms are positioned in areas of increasing incoming radiation. According to the team, “cyanobacteria's unique biological intelligence is gathered as part of a new form of bio-digital architecture.” Along with its exhibition in the Pompidou, the structure will be exhibited at the MAK – Museum of Applied Arts in Vienna in Spring 2019.

XenoDerma. Image © Urban Morphogenesis Lab The Bartlett UCL
The exhibition’s second structure, XenoDerma, has been designed by Urban Morphogenesis Lab, directed by Claudia Pasquero at The Bartlett, UCL. The “spider web morphogenesis” is interwoven with a man-made spatial scaffolding designed using algorithms and 3D print technology. The scheme is inspired by the relationship between a spider’s internal mind and the spatial thinking they exercise in the creation of a web. Their behavior is reprogrammed in XenoDerma through a 3D-printed substructure “revealing in the alien beauty of its silky morphologies, an intelligence that resides somewhere at the intersection of the biological, technological and digital realms.”

XenoDerma. Image © Urban Morphogenesis Lab The Bartlett UCL
The exhibition forms part of the Mutations-Créations series, curated by Marie-Ange Brayer with Olivier Zeitoun. For further information on the Centre Pompidou sculptures and related projects by the authors can be found on the official website here.

XenoDerma. Image © NAARO
H.O.R.T.U.S. XL Astaxanthin.g,

Design: ecoLogicStudio (Claudia Pasquero, Marco Poletto, Konstantinos Alexopoulos, Matteo Baldissarra, Michael Brewster)
Research partner for biological as well as 3d printed systems and production development: Synthetic Landscape Lab, IOUD, Innsbruck University (Prof. Claudia Pasquero, Maria Kuptsova, Terezia Greskova, Emiliano Rando, Jens Burkart, Niko Jabadari, Simon Posch); Photosynthetica consortium (www.photosynthetica.co.uk)
Research partner for 3d printed systems and production development: CREATE Group / WASP Hub Denmark - University of Southern Denmark (SDU) (Prof. Roberto Naboni, Furio Magaraggia)
Engineering: YIP structural engineering, Manja Van De VorpMicroalgal Medium Material Support: Ecoduna AG
3D printing Material Support: Extrudr

XenoDerma

Design, Production and Research: Urban Morphogenesis Lab
Lab Director: Claudia Pasquero
Cluster Researchers: Filippo Nassetti, Emmanouil Zaroukas
Design Team: Mengxuan Lii, Xiao Liang) B-Pro, The Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL
www.urbanmorphogenesislab.com

In-human Gardens Video, 2019 by ecoLogicStudio

Concept: Claudia Pasquero, Marco Poletto
Production and editing: Konstantinos Alexopoulos, Michael Brewster

La Fabrique du Vivant [The Fabric of the Living]

20 February – 15 April 2019
Galerie 4 – Centre Pompidou, Paris
www.centrepompidou.fr

