World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Lina Bo Bardi’s Relationship with Drawing Explored by the Fundació Joan Miró’s Exhibition

Lina Bo Bardi’s Relationship with Drawing Explored by the Fundació Joan Miró’s Exhibition

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Lina Bo Bardi’s Relationship with Drawing Explored by the Fundació Joan Miró’s Exhibition
Save this picture!
Lina Bo Bardi’s Relationship with Drawing Explored by the Fundació Joan Miró’s Exhibition, © Instituto Lina Bo e P. M. Bardi. Image Courtesy of Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona
© Instituto Lina Bo e P. M. Bardi. Image Courtesy of Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona

Image of the exhibition "Lina Bo Bardi Drawing" at the Fundació Joan Miró. © Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona. Photo: Pep Herrero Image of the exhibition "Lina Bo Bardi Drawing" at the Fundació Joan Miró. © Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona. Photo: Pep Herrero © Instituto Lina Bo e P. M. Bardi. Image Courtesy of Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona © Instituto Lina Bo e P. M. Bardi. Image Courtesy of Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona + 15

The Fundació Joan Miró presents Lina Bo Bardi Drawing, the first exhibition to focus specifically on the role of drawing in the life and work of the Italian-born Brazilian architect.

The exhibition features a carefully selected collection of a hundred drawings from the Instituto Lina Bo e P. M. Bardi, bearing witness to the importance of drawing in all the stages of Bo Bardi’s multifaceted career. The project has been curated by another architect, Zeuler Rocha Lima - also an artist, researcher, and international expert on Bo Bardi - with support from the Fundació Banco Sabadell.

Save this picture!
Image of the exhibition "Lina Bo Bardi Drawing" at the Fundació Joan Miró. © Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona. Photo: Pep Herrero
Image of the exhibition "Lina Bo Bardi Drawing" at the Fundació Joan Miró. © Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona. Photo: Pep Herrero

Until the end of May, Lina Bo Bardi Drawing invites visitors to discover the broad, rich range of reflection and the output of one of the most outstanding architects and intellectuals of the 20th century, who bridged the gap between art and life using the language she felt to be her own: drawing.

Save this picture!
Image of the exhibition "Lina Bo Bardi Drawing" at the Fundació Joan Miró. © Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona. Photo: Pep Herrero
Image of the exhibition "Lina Bo Bardi Drawing" at the Fundació Joan Miró. © Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona. Photo: Pep Herrero

See below for some of Lina's works exhibited at Fundació Juan Miró, as well as photographs of the exhibition.

Save this picture!
© Instituto Lina Bo e P. M. Bardi. Image Courtesy of Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona
© Instituto Lina Bo e P. M. Bardi. Image Courtesy of Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona
Save this picture!
© Instituto Lina Bo e P. M. Bardi. Image Courtesy of Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona
© Instituto Lina Bo e P. M. Bardi. Image Courtesy of Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona
Save this picture!
© Instituto Lina Bo e P. M. Bardi. Image Courtesy of Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona
© Instituto Lina Bo e P. M. Bardi. Image Courtesy of Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona
Save this picture!
© Instituto Lina Bo e P. M. Bardi. Image Courtesy of Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona
© Instituto Lina Bo e P. M. Bardi. Image Courtesy of Fundació Joan Miró, Barcelona

Texts and images via Fundació Juan Miró.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Romullo Baratto
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "Lina Bo Bardi’s Relationship with Drawing Explored by the Fundació Joan Miró’s Exhibition" [Fundació Joan Miró inaugura exposição sobre o papel do desenho na vida e obra de Lina Bo Bardi] 20 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911803/lina-bo-bardis-relationship-with-drawing-explored-by-the-fundacio-joan-miros-exhibition/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream