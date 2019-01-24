World
  Hotel Rural Casa do Rio / Menos é Mais Arquitectos

Hotel Rural Casa do Rio / Menos é Mais Arquitectos

  24 January, 2019
Hotel Rural Casa do Rio / Menos é Mais Arquitectos
© José Campos Photography, Francisco Vieira de Campos
Location Plan
Location Plan

To build without touching
Of the place:
The rugged topography and the Douro River physically marks the limits of the landscape and the views. The site, a steep valley with orange trees planted in terraces and a seasonal water line, these are the constraints/conditions to the implantation of the new construction. It is intended to guarantee the conservation and preservation of the natural and biological processes, indispensable to the existing ecosystems.

The program:
The request of small equipment for agrotourism built in a wood modular system. Fifteen modules with the dimensions of 6,60 x 3,30m, generate the container to the necessary spaces of functionality and interior comfort. The exterior spaces, in the shape of balconies, long terraces, guarantee the accesses and circulations, as well as the protection against solar rays and weatherproof. Underneath, sustaining all the wood construction, there's a metallic frame that rests in two pillars, that overcome a span of 13m in the center and two symmetrical cantilevers of 6,60m on each side. These pillars, with habitable space inside, shelter all the technical zones and necessary services.

The Idea:
The site/place dictate the rules. The rules demanded that the valley remained “almost” untouched. A suspended structure, standing only in two points guarantee the minimum impact with the soil. The drawing sought to synthesize the most correct proportions of the space, rigor of the pre-established metrics, admissible loads, details systematization, and essentially the coherence in the utilization of the materials. The architectonic object sought to come closer to the concept of a “bridge”, to the concept of infrastructure.

Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

