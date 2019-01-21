World
  Abandoned Soviet Infrastructure Captured by Danila Tkachenko

Abandoned Soviet Infrastructure Captured by Danila Tkachenko

Abandoned Soviet Infrastructure Captured by Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
Last week, we covered the work of Moscow-based visual artist Danila Tkachenko, whose “Monuments” project appropriated abandoned Russian Orthodox churches with abstract modernist shapes. Tkachenko’s further work, “Restricted Areas” is equally as impressive, focusing on the human impulse towards utopia through technological progress.

The “Restricted Areas” photography set distills humanity’s strive to perfection through recording abandoned Soviet infrastructure. Traveling to now-deserted landscapes which once held great importance as centers of technological progress, Tkachenko captured images of “forgotten scientific triumphs, abandoned buildings of almost inhuman complexity” and a “technocratic future that never came.”

© Danila Tkachenko
Better, higher, stronger—these ideals often express the main ideology of governments. To achieve these standards, governments are ready to sacrifice almost everything. Meanwhile, the individual is supposed to become a tool for reaching these goals. In exchange, the individual is promised a higher level of comfort […] Any progress comes to its end earlier or later and it can happen for different reasons—nuclear war, economic crisis, natural disaster. What's interesting for me is to witness what remains after the progress has ground to a halt.
-Danila Tkachenko

© Danila Tkachenko
Below, we have republished a selection of images from the “Restricted Areas” photography set. You can explore the full set, as well as Tkachenko’s other works, on his official website here, and through his Facebook page here.

© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
