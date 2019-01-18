World
Abandoned Russian Orthodox Monuments Appropriated with Abstract Modernist Shapes by Danila Tkachenko

Abandoned Russian Orthodox Monuments Appropriated with Abstract Modernist Shapes by Danila Tkachenko, © Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko

Moscow-based visual artist Danila Tkachenko has developed a project researching the boundaries of historical memories in Russian Orthodox churches. “Monuments” involved the sensitive appropriation of the abandoned rural churches, erecting lightweight structures in abstract modernist shapes.

The project sought to explore the area between fact and fiction, reflecting on “humanity’s inclination to exploit images of the past for the sake of our current needs, and future goals.” The structures, all abandoned in 1917 following the Russian Revolution, were adorned with striking modernist elements which, although visually powerful, can be dismantled following the project’s completion with no effect on the landmarks.

© Danila Tkachenko © Danila Tkachenko © Danila Tkachenko © Danila Tkachenko + 11

Below, we have republished Danila’s “Monuments” series for your enjoyment. You can explore the artist’s other works on their official website here, and follow the studio on Facebook here.

© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
© Danila Tkachenko
Niall Patrick Walsh
News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Abandoned Russian Orthodox Monuments Appropriated with Abstract Modernist Shapes by Danila Tkachenko" 18 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909662/abandoned-russian-orthodox-monuments-appropriated-with-abstract-modernist-shapes-by-danila-tkachenko/> ISSN 0719-8884

