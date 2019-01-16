World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. World's Largest 3D-Printed Concrete Pedestrian Bridge Completed in China

World's Largest 3D-Printed Concrete Pedestrian Bridge Completed in China

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
World's Largest 3D-Printed Concrete Pedestrian Bridge Completed in China
Save this picture!
World's Largest 3D-Printed Concrete Pedestrian Bridge Completed in China, © Professor Xu Weiguo
© Professor Xu Weiguo

The world’s longest 3D-printed concrete pedestrian bridge has been completed in Shanghai. Designed by Professor Xu Weiguo from the Tsinghua University (School of Architecture) - Zoina Land Joint Research Center for Digital Architecture, the 26.3-meter-long bridge was inspired by the ancient Anji Bridge in Zhaoxian, China.

The single-arch structure was created using a 3D printing concrete system developed by Professor Xu Weiguo’s team, integrating digital design, cost efficiency, smart technology, and architectural dynamism. Enclosing the 3.6-meter width, the bridge’s handrails are shaped like flowing ribbons on the arch, creating a light, elegant movement across the Shanghai Wisdom Bay pond.

© Professor Xu Weiguo © Professor Xu Weiguo © Professor Xu Weiguo © Professor Xu Weiguo + 20

Save this picture!
© Professor Xu Weiguo
© Professor Xu Weiguo

The bridge is constructed of 44 hollowed-out 3D printed concrete units, while the handrails are divided into 68 units. The bridge’s components have been printed from composite materials, containing polyethylene fiber concrete to match the structural performance of conventional materials.

Save this picture!
© Professor Xu Weiguo
© Professor Xu Weiguo

Save this picture!
© Professor Xu Weiguo
© Professor Xu Weiguo

The design process involved the construction of a 1:4 scale physical model of the bridge, built to demonstrate the scheme’s viability, and proving that the bridge could hold pedestrians crowding the entire surface. For the actual construction, concrete components for the bridge were printed by two robotic arms, over the course of 450 hours. The streamlined process is estimated to have produced savings of 33% when compared to a more conventional construction process – attributed mainly to the elimination of templates and reinforcing bars.

Save this picture!
© Professor Xu Weiguo
© Professor Xu Weiguo

Embedded in the bridge, a real-time monitoring system provides data on vibrating wire stresses and strains. The results will allow for a greater understanding of the practical performance of new concrete materials, and the structural properties of 3D-printed components.

Save this picture!
© Professor Xu Weiguo
© Professor Xu Weiguo

The bridge was jointly built with the Shanghai Wisdom Bay Investment Management Company.

Save this picture!
© Professor Xu Weiguo
© Professor Xu Weiguo

Concrete is not the only material undergoing major change as a result of 3D printing technology. Earlier this year, Columbia University unveiled a new technique for 3D printing and scanning, producing a timber lookalike with an authentic interior grain. Meanwhile, the world’s first 3D-printed steel bridge was recently unveiled at Dutch Design Week.

Architects: Tsinghua University (School of Architecture) - Zoina Land Joint Research Center for Digital Architecture;
Design Team: Weiguo Xu, Chenwei Sun, Zhi Wang, Yuan Gao, Zhiling Zhang, Changzhuan Shao

The Golden Age of 3D Printing: Innovations Changing the Industry

3D printing itself is no longer a new technology, but that hasn't stopped researchers and innovators around the world from coming up with new applications and opportunities. Some experiments with new materials have been driven by sustainability concerns and others are simply the result of imagination and creativity.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "World's Largest 3D-Printed Concrete Pedestrian Bridge Completed in China" 16 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909534/worlds-largest-3d-printed-concrete-pedestrian-bridge-completed-in-china/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream