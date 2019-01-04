World
Federico Babina's "Archivoids" Depicts the Invisible Masses left by Famous Architects, © Federico Babina
© Federico Babina

Italian artist Federico Babina has published the latest in his impressive portfolio of architectural illustrations. “Archivoid” seeks to “sculpt invisible masses of space” through the reading of negatives – using the architectural language of famous designers past and present, from Frank Lloyd Wright to Bjarke Ingels.

Babina’s images create an inverse point of view, a reversal of perception for an alternative reading of space, and reality itself. Making negative space his protagonist, Babina traces the “Architectural footprints” of famous architects, coupling mysterious geometries with a vibrant color scheme.

© Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina + 9

In these illustrations I play with a reversal of the forms to read possible alternatives of the shapes and geometries. An architecture of the excavation, the removal of matter, the subtraction of volumes to five form and presence to the void, the true “constructor” element of these illustrations.
-Frederico Babina

We have republished the images below for your study. For more of Babina’s work, visit his official website here, follow his Instagram, and check out his previous work published on ArchDaily.

© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina

