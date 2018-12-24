Girls Home / DCOOP Architects

Architects DCOOP Architects

Location Maharastra, India

Team Quaid Doongerwala, Shilpa Ranade, Manisha Hegde, Suresh Sawant, Sanya Gupta, Vatsal Bharmani, Tasneem Vohra

Area 615.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Rajesh Vora

Structural Consultant Asim Shah

Text description provided by the architects. The Girls’ home is part of a residential school campus for girls from distressed backgrounds. Each structure is home to two families - one on each floor of the building. The family consists of a house mother, her two assistants and twelve girls.

The building is designed in a L-shaped plan with the girls’ rooms in one wing and the caretaker’s rooms in the other wing connected by the pivot of the common living-dining-kitchen space.

The highlight of this project is the veranda connecting the girls’ rooms which becomes the semi-open social space and connects back into the community courtyard. It also helps to suitably ventilate the rooms. Seats are built into the veranda wall for the girls to sit in.