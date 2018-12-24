World
  7. Girls Home / DCOOP Architects

Girls Home / DCOOP Architects

  • 23:00 - 24 December, 2018
Girls Home / DCOOP Architects
© Rajesh Vora
© Rajesh Vora

  • Architects

    DCOOP Architects

  • Location

    Maharastra, India

  • Team

    Quaid Doongerwala, Shilpa Ranade, Manisha Hegde, Suresh Sawant, Sanya Gupta, Vatsal Bharmani, Tasneem Vohra

  • Area

    615.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Rajesh Vora

  • Structural Consultant

    Asim Shah
© Rajesh Vora
© Rajesh Vora

Text description provided by the architects. The Girls’ home is part of a residential school campus for girls from distressed backgrounds. Each structure is home to two families - one on each floor of the building. The family consists of a house mother, her two assistants and twelve girls.

© Rajesh Vora
© Rajesh Vora
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Rajesh Vora
© Rajesh Vora

The building is designed in a L-shaped plan with the girls’ rooms in one wing and the caretaker’s rooms in the other wing connected by the pivot of the common living-dining-kitchen space.

© Rajesh Vora
© Rajesh Vora

The highlight of this project is the veranda connecting the girls’ rooms which becomes the semi-open social space and connects back into the community courtyard. It also helps to suitably ventilate the rooms. Seats are built into the veranda wall for the girls to sit in.

© Rajesh Vora
© Rajesh Vora

