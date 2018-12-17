World
Copper Facades: Architecture’s Original Bling

Since its discovery in 8700 B.C., copper has been one of the most used metals in the history of humankind. It has a variety of uses from coins and weapons to statues and even architecture. One of its first architectural uses was in Ancient Egypt for the massive doors of the temple to Amen-Re at Karnak in 300 B.C.

The versatility of the material continues in architecture to this day, allowing for a variety of unique designs and uses. The innovative, efficient, and lightweight material is versatile in its use, ranging from facades to roofs, interior applications, and high tech solutions. Sustainable in its natural form, the material is 100% recycled. As the state of architecture becomes more focused on sustainability, copper becomes the ideal material for the buildings of today.

Below, we’ve selected 7 projects that use architecture's original bling.

Types of Copper Coatings
Golden Workshop / Modulorbeat Ambitious Urbanists &amp; Planners

They had already created a portable, temporary pavilion in 2007 for “skulptur projekte münster”, which garnered much attention, not only due to its gold-coloured façade. Modulorbeat developed their new creation for “Golden Glory” together with students from the Münster School of Architecture (msa).

© Christian Richters
Sports Hall St. Martin / Dietger Wissounig Architekten

The buildings appearance is characterised by a copper façade made of folded perforated metal plates covering the hall like a semi-transparent veil. The copper sheets are staggered by one folded element at each storey which structures the front horizontally.

© Jasmin Schuller
Day-Care And Young Workers Hostel / Avenier Cornejo Architectes + Chartier Dalix Architectes

In order to bring out the sensual pleasure of this material, the two caesuras are dressed in copper. The luminosity and reflective quality of this material contrast with the velvety texture of the dark brick. (...) floors 7, 8, and 9 from the building’s base frees the up space for some small terraces in varnished aluminium.

© David Foessel
Courthouse and Public Square / Christian Kronaus + Erhard An-He Kinzelbach

© Thomas Ott
Pre/Post-School / Savioz Fabrizzi Architectes

The buildings’ internal space is free of intermediate structures, to make it as flexible as possible. This principle is reinforced by integrating the storage areas into the façade walls. The main areas therefore run right through the building, providing plenty of light and varied relationships with the exterior.

© Thomas Jantscher
Kunstmuseum Ahrenshoop / Staab Architekten

The tension between familiar image and its unfamiliar translation was continued right down to the detailing of the façade. The structure of the vertically profiled brass façade evokes the memory of bundled reeds covering the farmhouse roofs. Even the phenomenon of the darkening of thatched roofs over time is echoed as the brass façade changes from warm gold to matte brown over the years.

© Stefan Mueller
Cultural Center Alb'Oru / Devaux & Devaux Architectes + atel'erarchitecture

© Joan Bracco & Cécile Septet
We also wanted to mention these copper stairs.

Experimentarium / CEBRA

The first visitor experience is the Helix staircase that welcomes you with its radiating copper cladding as soon as you pass the entrance. Right away, it lets visitors know that they have entered a world of science.

© Adam Mørk
Cite: Martita Vial. "Copper Facades: Architecture's Original Bling" 17 Dec 2018. ArchDaily.

