World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. Germany
  5. Staab Architekten
  6. 2013
  7. Kunstmuseum Ahrenshoop / Staab Architekten

Kunstmuseum Ahrenshoop / Staab Architekten

  • 10:00 - 12 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kunstmuseum Ahrenshoop / Staab Architekten
Save this picture!
Kunstmuseum Ahrenshoop / Staab Architekten, © Stefan Mueller
© Stefan Mueller

© Stefan Mueller © Stefan Mueller © Stefan Mueller © Stefan Mueller + 10

  • Architects

    Staab Architekten

  • Location

    Ahrenshoop, Germany

  • Lead Architects

    Volker Staab, Per Pedersen, Anke Hafner

  • Area

    1400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Stefan Mueller
Save this picture!
© Stefan Mueller
© Stefan Mueller

Text description provided by the architects. The artists’ colony in Ahrenshoop is situated on the narrow peninsula between Fischland and Darss. This sparsely populated area on the Baltic Sea, with its dunes and expansive meadows and fields, offers a wealth of landscapes. Ever since the colony was founded in the late nineteenth century, it has attracted artists whose work and homes reflect a deep connection to the landscape and the region’s building tradition. An art museum was to be dedicated to these artists and the history of their colony. To this end a winding plot of land at the entrance to Ahrenshoop was made available along with a small construction budget.

Save this picture!
© Stefan Mueller
© Stefan Mueller

The key to our architectural concept lay in the close relationship of the artists to the landscape. The goal was to create a building that at first glance seemed as if it had always been there, and only on second glance would unfold its autonomy as a cultural institution. 

Save this picture!
© Stefan Mueller
© Stefan Mueller
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Stefan Mueller
© Stefan Mueller

The first problem to solve was one of scale. The museum was significantly larger than the town’s traditional buildings. Only the discovery that the size of the individual exhibition spaces desired corresponded approximately to the size of these buildings led the way to a design solution. Drawing on the notion of a farmstead, the museum would be composed of a group of buildings whose size was based on the measurements of an exhibition room. This approach also freed us from the constraints of the difficult plot. The grouping of the individual “houses” around a center would take precedence, while the L-shaped property outline would recede into the background. 

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The buildings make no secret of their contemporaryorigin. Although they are based on the shape of the local buildings, they distill their archetype down to a pure, abstract form. The wall and roof surfaces are seamlessly covered with a façade material penetrated only by a few openings. 

Save this picture!
© Stefan Mueller
© Stefan Mueller

The correspondence of external and internal form leads to an unexpected spatial experience. A skylight at the apex of the roof enhances the abstract ambience. The uninterrupted wall surfaces create a focused atmosphere in which the small-format exhibits take full effect. 

The tension between familiar image and its unfamiliar translation was continued right down to the detailing of the façade. The structure of the vertically profiled brass façade evokes the memory of bundled reeds covering the farmhouse roofs. Even the phenomenon of the darkening of thatched roofs over time is echoed as the brass façade changes from warm gold to matte brown over the years.

Save this picture!
© Stefan Mueller
© Stefan Mueller

These associations are superimposed by the confident, downright radical abstraction of the building envelope. Anchored in local building tradition yet exploring new design paths, the new museum challenges our usual perception and links the traditional image and its transformation.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Staab Architekten
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Germany
Cite: "Kunstmuseum Ahrenshoop / Staab Architekten" 12 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905603/kunstmuseum-ahrenshoop-staab-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream