A Guide to Contemporary Architecture in Cuernavaca, Mexico

Cuernavaca, located just a few hours from Mexico City, is one of the most visited places in the country thanks to its history, weather, and architecture. The city has eleven declared historical sites, such as the Cortés Palace, the Cuernavaca Cathedral, the Borda Garden, the Calvario Spire, Teopanzolco, Chapultepec Nature Park, the Cuernavaca Kite, and the Hotel Casino de la Selva, among others. For the past few years, Cuernavaca has experienced a boom in contemporary architecture, starting with the Tallera building which was built in 2010 by Mexican architect Frida Escobedo. The project gave life to the Siqueiros murals and all the history behind them.

This year, we witnessed this wave led by a group of architects that continue to build some of Mexico's most notable buildings, such as the Teopanzolco Cultural Center by Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA which recently received the "Oscar Niemeyer" prize, which recognizes the best architectural productions internationally.

At ArchDaily, we believe that it's fundamental to constantly expose ourselves to new information, images, and architecture. Because of this, we have compiled this list of must-see architectural sights and details in Cuernavaca.

The Juan Soriano Museum and Cultural Center is a space that connects the inside and the outside together via a white concrete block lined with openings that frame the citrus-scented sculpture garden outside. All facets of the structure add to the namesake of the artist that designed it. In the museum, you can visit temporary works, borrow books from the library, explore a sound museum, and explore the temporary archive of Juan Soriano.

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday 10:00 – 18:00

Free Entry

See the expositions program here.

Location

The Teopanzolco Cultural Center is a project that forms part of the new cultural center located in front of the Teopanzolco archeological site. The project seeks to strengthen the relationship between the archeological site and the community by creating a meaningful public space, complete with terraces that allow visitors to take in the blue sky over Cuernavaca as it contrasts with the orange tones of the building materials.

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday 10:00 – 18:00

Free Entry

Review the audiovisual guide here

Location

La Tallera is a space designed by Mexican architect Frida Escobedo in 2010, who undertook the project to give life to painter David Alfaro Siqueiros' murals. The site is shaped by a plaza that contains two of the painters most noted works, which guide visitors to an area covered with a lattice that displays traditional elements of Mexican architecture while being flanked by blocks of concrete with profiles of steel and crystal.

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday 10:00 – 18:00

Free Entry

See the expositions program here

Location

Los Chocolates Community Development Center / Architectural Workshop of Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo

Los Chocolates Community Development Center sits on a 700 square meter piece of land where four buildings are connected by three bridges. The name of the site comes from the original building, which served as a base for chocolate-colored trucks, known as "Los Chocolates". The site was built over brown stone blocks as an homage to the identity of the building and the area surrounding it. The site plays host to a variety of activities such as theatre, music, and painting workshops as well as art expositions and other creativity building activities.

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday 10:00 – 17:00

Free Entry

Location

