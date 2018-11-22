World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Prefabricated Public Schools: 7 Brazilian Projects in Plan and Section

Prefabricated Public Schools: 7 Brazilian Projects in Plan and Section

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Prefabricated Public Schools: 7 Brazilian Projects in Plan and Section
Save this picture!
Telemaco State School Melges / UNA Arquitetos. Image © Nelson Kon
Telemaco State School Melges / UNA Arquitetos. Image © Nelson Kon

Great school design is more than just a good piece of architecture. Particularly in vulnerable areas with poor public infrastructure, schools symbolize the role of the state and education as a transforming agent for social improvement. They can also become areas for community life, sports, courses, among other uses. Unfortunately, these projects do not always receive the attention they deserve. 

Schools require diverse and complex programs and flows, therefore, developing an educational project is one of the greatest challenges for architects. Due to the economy, rationalization, and speed of work, Brazil's largest portion of school projects are designed from prefabricated concrete elements with rigid modulations and, in rare cases, steel. But what may seem to limit at first, can actually become an exercise in structural creativity. 

In an attempt to elucidate the systems used to materialize these projects, we've selected a compilation of seven prefabricated schools in plan and section to create incredible spaces for learning. 

Telemaco State School Melges / UNA Arquitetos

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Implantação. Image Cortesia de UNA Arquitetos Planta Primeiro Pavimento. Image Cortesia de UNA Arquitetos Planta Segundo Pavimento. Image Cortesia de UNA Arquitetos Planta Terceiro Pavimento. Image Cortesia de UNA Arquitetos Corte Longitudinal. Image Cortesia de UNA Arquitetos Corte Transversal. Image Cortesia de UNA Arquitetos + 50

CHB Campinas F1 State School / MMBB Arquitetos

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Planta Térreo. Image Cortesia de MMBB Planta Primeiro Pavimento. Image Cortesia de MMBB Planta Segundo Pavimento. Image Cortesia de MMBB Plantas. Image Cortesia de MMBB Cortes. Image Cortesia de MMBB Cortes. Image Cortesia de MMBB + 50

Public School in Votorantim / grupoSP

Save this picture!
© Carlos Kipnis
© Carlos Kipnis

Térreo. Image Cortesia de grupo SP Planta Segundo Pavimento. Image Cortesia de grupo SP Corte Longitudinal. Image Cortesia de grupo SP Corte Transversal. Image Cortesia de grupo SP Corte Transversal. Image Cortesia de grupo SP + 50

State School New Cumbica / H + F Architects / H+F Arquitetos

Save this picture!
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Implantação. Image Cortesia de H+F Arquitetos Implantação e Térreo. Image Cortesia de H+F Arquitetos Planta Primeiro Pavimento. Image Cortesia de H+F Arquitetos Planta Segundo Pavimento. Image Cortesia de H+F Arquitetos Planta Terceiro Pavimento. Image Cortesia de H+F Arquitetos Corte. Image Cortesia de H+F Arquitetos Corte. Image Cortesia de H+F Arquitetos Corte. Image Cortesia de H+F Arquitetos + 50

FDE - Golden Park School V / Apiacás Arquitetos

Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Planta Praça. Image Cortesia de Apiacás Arquitetos Planta Térreo. Image Cortesia de Apiacás Arquitetos Planta Segundo Pavimento. Image Cortesia de Apiacás Arquitetos Corte. Image Cortesia de Apiacás Arquitetos Corte. Image Cortesia de Apiacás Arquitetos + 50

FDE Public School / FGMF

Save this picture!
Cortesia de FGMF
Cortesia de FGMF

Implantação. Image Cortesia de FGMF Planta Primeiro Pavimento. Image Cortesia de FGMF Planta Segundo Pavimento. Image Cortesia de FGMF Corte. Image Cortesia de FGMF + 50

Campinas School / bvy arquitetos

Save this picture!
© Bebete Viégas
© Bebete Viégas

Planta Inferior. Image Cortesia de bvy arquitetos Planta Superior. Image Cortesia de bvy arquitetos Corte Transversal. Image Cortesia de bvy arquitetos Corte Transversal. Image Cortesia de bvy arquitetos + 50

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Matheus Pereira
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Pereira, Matheus. "Prefabricated Public Schools: 7 Brazilian Projects in Plan and Section" [O uso de estruturas pré-fabricadas em escolas públicas brasileiras] 22 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906367/prefabricated-public-schools-7-brazilian-projects-in-plan-and-section/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream