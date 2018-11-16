World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 8 Mexican Projects That Use Bamboo

8 Mexican Projects That Use Bamboo

8 Mexican Projects That Use Bamboo
Save this picture!
8 Mexican Projects That Use Bamboo, Pórtico Palmeto Building / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa
Rural House in Puebla / Comunal Taller de Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque

Mexico is a country known globally for its traditional and contemporary architectural elements. The construction techniques characteristic of each region and the use of materials according to thermic, economic, or aesthetic needs result in unique spaces.

Bamboo as a constructive or decorative element, coating, facade, or roof has proven its superiority over materials such as plastic and steel.

While it is true that research on this material has advanced significantly in recent years, we know that there is still much to learn. Many architects are seeking knowledge from the past to apply to their current techniques. Below, we've selected a list of 8 Mexican projects that explore the use of bamboo in the hands of architects and artisans.

Rural House in Puebla / Comunal Taller de Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Rural House in Puebla / Comunal Taller de Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque
Tosepan Kaufen Community Coffee Shop / Proyecto cafeína + Komoni

Save this picture!
Cafetería Rural Comunitaria Tosepan Kajfen / Proyecto cafeína + Komoni. Image © Patrick López
Grow Your House / Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Grow Your House / Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos. Image © Lucila Aguilar
La Ceiba / Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos

Save this picture!
La Ceiba / Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos. Image © Lucila Aguilar
Pórtico Palmeto Building / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

Save this picture!
Pórtico Palmeto Building / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa
Sport City Oaxaca / Rootstudio + Arquitectos Artesanos

Save this picture!
Sport City Oaxaca / Rootstudio + Arquitectos Artesanos. Image © Angel Ivan Valdivia Salazar
In 4 Days, 100 Volunteers Used Mud and Reeds To Build This Community Center in Mexico

Save this picture!
In 4 Days, 100 Volunteers Used Mud and Reeds To Build This Community Center in Mexico. Image © Pedro Bravo, Sofía Hernández, Francisco Martínez
INFOSISMO San Juan Pilcaya Community Center / Alumnos y Profesores del Taller de Proyectos VI Otoño 2017 de la Universidad Ibero Puebla

Save this picture!
INFOSISMO Centro Comunitario San Juan Pilcaya / Alumnos y Profesores del Taller de Proyectos VI Otoño 2017 de la Universidad Ibero Puebla. Image © Luis Moctezuma
To learn more about bamboo construction techniques, click here.

View the complete gallery

See more:

News Articles
