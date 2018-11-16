8 Mexican Projects That Use Bamboo

Mexico is a country known globally for its traditional and contemporary architectural elements. The construction techniques characteristic of each region and the use of materials according to thermic, economic, or aesthetic needs result in unique spaces.
Bamboo as a constructive or decorative element, coating, facade, or roof has proven its superiority over materials such as plastic and steel.
While it is true that research on this material has advanced significantly in recent years, we know that there is still much to learn. Many architects are seeking knowledge from the past to apply to their current techniques. Below, we've selected a list of 8 Mexican projects that explore the use of bamboo in the hands of architects and artisans.
Rural House in Puebla / Comunal Taller de Arquitectura
Tosepan Kaufen Community Coffee Shop / Proyecto cafeína + Komoni
Grow Your House / Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos
La Ceiba / Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos
Pórtico Palmeto Building / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual
Sport City Oaxaca / Rootstudio + Arquitectos Artesanos
In 4 Days, 100 Volunteers Used Mud and Reeds To Build This Community Center in Mexico
INFOSISMO San Juan Pilcaya Community Center / Alumnos y Profesores del Taller de Proyectos VI Otoño 2017 de la Universidad Ibero Puebla
To learn more about bamboo construction techniques, click here.