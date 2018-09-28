World Architecture Festival Unveils WAFX 2018 Prize Winners

Save this picture! NIKKEN SEKKEI - W350Project. Image © Nikken Sekkei

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) has announced the ten winners of the WAFX prizes, awarded to “future projects that identify key ecological and societal challenges which architects are actively seeking to address over the next ten years.”

This year, participants tackled issues such as climate change, water waste, and aging populations, with winning proposals including river parks in Colombia, a transformed coal plant in the United States, and solar panel fields in the Netherlands.

This year, participants tackled issues such as climate change, water waste, and aging populations, with winning proposals including river parks in Colombia, a transformed coal plant in the United States, and solar panel fields in the Netherlands.

WAFX Re-Use Winner

Beloit College Powerhouse / Studio Gang

Save this picture! Studio Gang - Beloit College Powerhouse. Image © Studio Gang

WAF: "Transforming a former power plant into a student union and recreation facility, Studio Gang’s Beloit College Powerhouse Project seeks to replace an old model of energy with a new model to support the health and wellbeing of its many inhabitants."

WAFX Climate, Energy, and Carbon Winner

Highway Solarpanel Field / 70F Architecture

Save this picture! 70F architecture - Highway Solarpanel Field. Image © 70F Architecture

WAF: "70F Architecture’s proposed project looks to suspend vast arrays of solar panels above highways, rather than on fields, leaving farmland free for farming and doubling the ground-usage of infrastructure."

WAFX Ageing and Health Winner

The Alder Center / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Save this picture! Allford Hall Monaghan Morrisn - The Alder Centre. Image © Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

WAF: "The Alder Centre was established in 1989 by a small group of health care professionals in partnership with bereaved parents who identified a gap in the services available."

WAFX Food Winner

Cuchi Organic Eco Farm / IF (Integrated Field)

Save this picture! IF (Integrated Field) - Cuchi Organic Eco Farm. Image © IF (Intergrated Field)

WAF: "Cuchi Organic Eco Farm (COEF) is a masterplan design proposal for a 600 hectare de-commissioned rubber plantation in Cuchi, Vietnam, aiming to transform the under-utilised site to be an organic farm focusing on the production of animal feed, livestock, fruit and vegetables in a closed-cycle operation."

WAFX Building and Technology Winner

W350Project / Nikken Sekkei

Save this picture! NIKKEN SEKKEI - W350Project. Image © Nikken Sekkei

WAF: "Nikken Sekkei’s research project seeks to demonstrate how developing a green city with timber structures can inspire a “more comfortable” global environment, and specifically how 350m super high-rise timber construction could be a symbol of future urban construction."

WAFX Power and Justice Winner

Tower Inten City / Savage + Dodd Architects with UrbanWorks

Save this picture! Savage + Dodd Architects with UrbanWorks - Tower on Main. Image © Savage Dodd Architects with UrbanWorks

WAF: "A range of spaces feature in this substantial mixed-use redevelopment of a tower in Johannesburg, South Africa, from dedicated event spaces at the top of the building, to residential and commercial office floors."

WAFX Water Winner

Medellin River Parks and Botanic Park Master Plan / Sebastian Monsalve + Juan David Hoyos

Save this picture! Sebastian Monsalve + Juan David Hoyos - Medellin River Parks Botanical Park Master Plan. Image © Sebastian Monsalve + Juan David Hoyos

WAF: "Based upon a system of integrated projects in Medellin, Colombia, creating new parks and public green spaces, the designers sought to address issues such as urban sprawl, global warming, urban conflict, poverty, segregation and inequality."

WAFX Ethics and Value Winner

Sheltainer – Where Humanity Meets Hope / Sheltainer

Save this picture! Sheltainer - Sheltiner - Where Humanity Meets Hope. Image © Sheltainer

WAF: "Sheltainer is a building initiative that targets different categories of people including refugees, asylum seekers, students and low-income families. It intends to provide a solution that can be readily built anywhere in the world, easy to construct and affordable – hence, the shipping containers."

WAFX Smart Cities Winner

10 KM / Shma Company Limited

Save this picture! Shma Company Limited - 10 KM. Image © Shma Company Limited

WAF: "The 10km long green corridor proposed by Shma Company sets out a series of re-appropriated spaces, parks, footpaths and bridges to reconnect vast swathes of Bangkok along a north-south axis."

WAFX Cultural Identity Winner

Ataturk Culture Center / Tabanlioglu Architects

Save this picture! TABANLIOGLU ARCHITECTS - Ataturak Cultue Center. Image © Tabanlioglu Architects

WAF: "The Ataturk Culture Center in Istanbul, Turkey, has been a focal point for the city since the building was constructed in 1960s, and was redeveloped after it burned down in 1970."

News of the winners comes weeks after Rem Koolhaas was announced as the closing keynote speaker at the 2018 World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam.

The full shortlist for the World Architecture Festival awards can be found here. At the event in November, the shortlisted teams will be invited to present their designs to a jury of more than 100 international judges, who will determine the best projects within the completed and future project categories.

These finalists will then move on to present to the 2018 Super Jury who will determine the winners of for the 2018 World Building of the Year, Future Project of the Year and Landscape of the Year.

