Shortlist Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2018

The World Architecture Festival has announced the shortlist for their 2018 awards slate, featuring 536 projects ranging from small family homes, to schools, stations, museums, large infrastructure and landscape projects. The world’s largest architectural award program, the WAF Awards year saw more participation this year than ever before, with more than 1000 entries received from projects located in 81 countries across the world.
At the 2018 World Architecture Festival in November, the shortlisted teams will be invited to present their designs to a jury of more than 100 international judges, who will determine the best projects within the completed and future project categories. These finalists will then move on to present to the 2018 Super Jury who will determine the winners of for the 2018 World Building of the Year, Future Project of the Year and Landscape of the Year.
Completed Buildings
Civic and Community
- AOUMM - Save The Children Pavillon Expo Milan 2015 & Refugee School Lebanon 2016, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon
- Atelier TeamMinus - Aranya Ideas Youth Camp and Community Centre, Qinhuangdao, China
- BVN - Australian Embassy Bangkok, Bangkok, Thailand
- CHROFI with McGregor Coxall - Maitland Riverlink, Maitland, Australia
- HDD - Mulan Weichang Vistor Centre, Mulan Weichang, China
- ingenhoven architects - Freiburg Town Hall, Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany
- KieranTimberlake - US Embassy in London, London, United Kingdom
- Kimmel Eshkolot Architects with Kalush Chechick architects - Mount Herzl Memorial, Jerusalem, Israel
- Lacime Architects - Culture Matters: Vanke Big Family housing community center, Suzhou, China
- Marlon Blackwell Architects - Shelby Farms Park, Memphis, United States of America
- Mecanoo and AYESA - Palace of Justice, Córdoba, Spain
- Onearth Architect - Macha Village Centre, Gansu Province, China
- ONG&ONG - Heartbeat @ Bedok, Singapore, Singapore
- Tanner Kibble Denton Architects - Warrumbungle National Park Visitor Centre, Warrumbungle, Australia
- Wingårdh Arkitektkontor - Sundbyberg Cemetery Pavilion, Sundbyberg, Sweden
- Zarch Collaboratives - Jacob Ballas Children's Garden, Singapore, Singapore
Culture
- Beijing Institute of Architectural Design - Zhuhai Opera House, Zhuhai, China
- Bennetts Associates - Storyhouse, Chester, United Kingdom
- BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group - TIRPITZ, Blåvand, Denmark
- China Architecture Design Group - The Society of Kunqu Opera in West Creek Village, Kunshan, China
- Conrad Gargett - The Piano Mill, Stanthorpe, Australia
- dePaor - Pálás cinema, Galway, Ireland
- Dorte Mandrup - Wadden Sea Centre, Ribe, Denmark
- EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture - Pilevneli Gallery, Istanbul, Turkey
- GOA - Fengying Stone Art Museum, Chongwu, China
- Office for Metropolitan Architecture - MPavilion, Melbourne, Australia
- Office for Metropolitan Architecture - Qatar National Library , Doha, Qatar
- Rojkind Arquitectos - Foro Boca Concert Hall, Boca Del Río, Mexico
- Shan Jun Atelier - Museum of Traditional Mongolian Medicine, Tongliao, China
- [Shift] Process Practice - White Gallery, Tehran, Iran
- STAPATI - BIENNALE PAVILION, Kochi, India
- Vermilion Zhou Design Group - Song Art Museum, Beijing, China
Display
- AIX Architects - Kata Gård, Varnhem, Varnhem, Sweden
- Arkitema Architects - Hammershus Visitors Centre, Allinge, Denmark
- Grimshaw - Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Science, Miami, United States of America
- Kris Lin Internatinal Design - Light Waterfall, Wuhan, China
- Kris Lin Internatinal Design - Waving Ribbon, Zhengzhou, China
- People’s Architecture Office - The People's Station, Yantai, China
- Robabecciah - The Egyptian National Pavilion "Robabecciah - The Informal City", Venice, Italy
- SPEECH - Pavilion for artistic presentations, Moscow, Russia
- studio mk27 - Micasa Vol.C, Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Studio Pacific Architecture - He Tohu Document Room, Wellington, New Zealand
- TABANLIOGLU ARCHITECTS – HOUSEMOTION, Milano, Italy
- Universal Design Studio - Can Graphic Design Save Your Life?, London, United Kingdom
- Vo Trong Nghia Architects - Bamboo stalactite, Venice, Italy
- W.DESIGN - Qingdao Hopetune Imported Car Exhibition Hall | Free and Unchained Power of Life on the Horizon, Qing Dao, China
- W.DESIGN - The Sales Center of One Majesty, Beijing, China
- West-line Studio - Shui Cultural Center, Sandu County, China
Health
- Arcop - Bamyan Provincial Hospital, Bamyan, Afghanistan
- art & architecture associates - Alpha Healing Center, Godhara, India
- Asadov Architectural Bureau - International Medicine Cluster in Skolkovo, phase 1, Moscow, Russia
- B2Ai - Hospital AZ Zeno, Knokke, Belgium
- HDR inc. and Architectus Brisbane - Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya, Australia
- Helin & Co Architects - Health and well-being centre Kalasatama, Helsinki, Finland
- HKS - Kachumbala Health Centre 3, Maternity Unit, Kachumbala, Uganda
- Memorial Healthcare Group Project Management - Memorial Bahçelievler Hospital, İstanbul,Turkey
- Montalba Architects - Studio Dental II, San Francisco, United States of America
- NIKKEN HOUSING SYSTEM - Wellcare Garden Fukasawa, Tokyo, Japan
- Nordic — Office of Architecture - LHL Hospital, Gardermoen, Norway
- ORIGEN 19º 41' 53' N - Refugio Para Mujeres Víctimas de Violencia, Michoacán, México
- Silver Thomas Hanley with Bates Smart - Bendigo Hospital, Bendigo, Australia
Higher Education and Research
- AIX Architects - Sustainability House at Campus KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden
- Alison Brooks Architects - Exeter College Cohen Quadrangle, Oxford, United Kingdom
- Architectus - Macquarie University Incubator, Macquarie Park, Australia
- Erkal Architects - Museum and Center for Biodiversity, Ankara, Turkey
- Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios - University of Roehampton Library, London, United Kingdom
- Ian Ritchie Architects - Royal Academy of Music Theatre and Recital Hall, London, United Kingdom
- IDOM - New lecture room block at the Alioune Diop University, Bambey, Senegal
- John Wardle Architect - Learning and Teaching Building, Clayton, Australia
- KPMB Architects - Julis Romo Rabinowitz Building & Louis A. Simpson International Building, Princeton University, Princeton, United States of America
- KRIS YAO | ARTECH - NTU Cosmology Hall, Taipei, Taiwan
- McCullough Mulvin Architects with DesignPlus Associates - Thapar University Student Accommodation, Patiala, India
- Opus Architecture - New Law & Management building for The University of Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand
- Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter – NTNU Gjøvik, Gjøvik, Norway
- Stanton Williams - Simon Sainsbury Centre, Cambridge Judge Business School, Cambridge, United Kingdom
- SUP Atelier - Central Canteen and Student Center of Tsinghua University, Beijing, China
- The Living - Embodied Computation Lab, Princeton, United States of America
- Zaha Hadid Architects - King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Centre KAPSARC, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Hotel and Leisure
- 70F architecture - Hof van Duivenvoorde, Voorschoten, Netherlands
- AchterboschZantman Architecten - Eco Resort Meijie Garden Valley, Liyang, China
- AVCI ARCHITECTS - Kintele Congress Hotel, Brazzaville, Republic of Congo
- Batlle i Roig Arquitectura - SBGlow Hotel, Barcelona, Spain
- Camilo Moraes - Piedras Bayas Beachcamp, Piedras Bayas, Chile
- Department of Architecture - Mist Hot-spring Hotel, Xuchang, China
- ENOTA - Termalija Family Wellness , Podčetrtek, Slovenia
- GOA - HE Restaurant, Nanjing, China
- Jacques Ferrier Architecture - Aqualagon Waterpark, Marne la Vallée, France
- KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Kanda Terrace, Tokyo, Japan
- Liminal Architecture - Freycinet Lodge Coastal Pavilions, Coles Bay, Australia
- Matsuya Art Works with KTX archiLAB - The Edge of the Wood, Miki City, Japan
- Monoarchi - Treewow Retreat, Yuyao, China
- Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - The Walled - Tsingpu Yangzhou Retreat, Yangzhou, China
- noa* network of architecture - Zallinger: Back to the origins, Saltria, Italy
- Taylor and Hinds Architects - krakani lumi, Wukalina, Australia
House
- Ario Andito - Rumah Gerbong, South Tangerang, Indonesia
- Austin Maynard Architects - King Bill, Melbourne, Australia
- Bernardes Arquitetura - Peninsula House, Guarujá, Brazil
- bureau^proberts - Bardon House, Brisbane, Australia
- Cavill Architects - Gibbon St, Brisbane, Australia
- CplusC Architectural -Workshop - Iron Maiden House, Sydney, Australia
- David Leech Architects - A house in a garden - 81 Hollybrook Grove, Dublin, Ireland
- HDD - Container Home, Shanghai, China
- John Wardle Architects - Boneo Country House, Boneo, Australia
- Mio Tachibana Architects - Hinge House, Tokyo, Japan
- MJARC Arquitetcos Associados - Douro Valley House, Marco de Canaveses, Portugal
- nabil gholam architects - The House with two lives, Bois de Bologne, Lebanon
- noa* network of architecture - Messner: A childhood dream comes true, South Tyrol, Italy
- ORIGIN ARCHITECT - Forest Patrols - Valley Villas at the foot of Changbai Mountain, Changbai Mountain, China
- Ramón Esteve Estudio - Cottage in the Vineyard, Fontanars dels Alforins, Spain
- RTA Studio - Turama House, Rotorua, New Zealand
- [Shift] Process Practice - [in]Exterior|Falahatian Yardhouse, Qaleh-Sarshir, Iran
- Wutopia Lab - Plain House, Shanghai, China
Housing, Small Scale
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - Signal Townhouses, London, United Kingdom
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - Weston Street, London, United Kingdom
- Code Arkitektur - Ullevål tårn, Oslo, Norway
- CPDA Arquitectos + Arquitectos - TOLSA 61, Mexico City, Mexico
- DKO Architecture - Peel Street, Collingwood, Australia
- Fouad Samara Architects – Modulofts, Beirut, Lebanon
- Haugen/Zohar Arkitekter - U31- Climate friendly housing for youth, Oslo, Norway
- Sasaki Architecture with Atelier Modelia - Days Gokokuji, Tokyo, Japan
- Skarn Chaiyawat, Rina Shindo and Witee Wisuthumporn - Novice Living Quarters, Buddhanimit Temple, Udon Thani, Thailand
- studio CACHOUA TORRES CAMILLETTI - Insurgentes 160, Mexico City, Mexico
- TDCoffice - Saba Residence, Tehran, Iran
- Woods Bagot - Elwood House, Melbourne, Australia
- Woods Bagot - Short Lane, Sydney, Australia
Housing, Large Scale
- 5+design - Crystal Laputa, Chengdu, China
- AGi architects - Wind Tower, Salmiya, Kuwait
- Allen Jack+Cottier - Urbanest Darling Square Building 1, Sydney, Australia
- Arons en Gelauff architecten – Pontsteiger, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Arons en Gelauff architecten - Wiener & Co, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- BKA architecture - Watsons Grove, Sydney, Australia
- DDS+ - Îlot Sacré, Brussels, Belgium
- McBride Charles Ryan - Banksia, New Quay, Melbourne, Australia
- New Wave Architecture - Meygoun Residential Complex, Tehran, Iran
- RT+Q Architects - Fennel, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS - The Street, Mathura, India
- Shibanee & Kamal Architects - Windmills of Your Mind, Bangalore, India
- Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - Alcazar de Toledo , Mexico City, Mexico
- studio mk27 – Somosaguas, Madrid, Spain
- WilkinsonEyre - Gasholders London, London, United Kingdom
- WOHA - Huaku Sky Garden, Taipei, Taiwan
- Zaha Hadid Architects - 520 West 28th, New York City, United States of America
Mixed-Use
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - Television Centre, London, United Kingdom
- Behnisch Architekten - Dorotheen Quartier, Stuttgart, Germany
- EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture - Mecidiyekoy Towers, Istanbul, Turkey
- Fluid Motion Architects - Ava Center, Tehran, Iran
- Hawkins\Brown, Here East - London, United Kingdom
- ingenhoven architects - Marina One Singapore, Singapore, Singapore
- LAB Architecture Studio - Nanjing GEI Centre Tower B, Nanjing, China
- Leigh & Orange - Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Fund Town, Shenzhen, China
- MDM Architects - Platz am Meer, Swakopmund, Namibia
- Segmento Urbano – Metamorphosis, Luanda, Angola
- SPEECH - Federation Tower, Moscow, Russia
- Squire and Partners - One Tower Bridge, London, United Kingdom
- WOHA - Kampung Admiralty, Singapore, Singapore
- Woods Bagot - Sunshine Insurance Plaza, Sanya, China
New and Old
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- AP Valletta - The Coach House, Balzan, Malta
- China Architecture Design Group - Zhu’s Old Brick Kiln Reuse, Kunshan, China
- DOMANI Architectural Concepts - UR Flagship Store – Canyon, Shanghai, China
- Donald Insall Associates - Temperate House Precinct Project, London, United Kingdom
- Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios - Southbank Centre, London, United Kingdom
- Heatherwick Studio - Zeitz MOCAA, Cape Town, South Africa
- Kerstin Thompson Architects - Victorian College of the Arts School of Art Former Mounted Police Stables, Melbourne, Australia
- KOKO architects - Baltic Station Market reconstruction, Tallinn, Estonia
- Looney Ricks Kiss with DIALOG - Crosstown Concourse, Memphis, United States of America
- NOW Biuro Architektoniczne - The new headquarters for Comarch with revitalised former factory building, Łódź, Poland
- RSAA/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Tongling Recluse, Tongling, China
- Skarn Chaiyawat, Rina Shindo and Witee Wisuthumporn - Novice Living Quarters, Buddhanimit Temple Udon, Thani, Thailand
- studioMilou - La Comedie de St-Etienne, St-Etienne, France
- SUP Atelier - Village Lounge of Shangcun, Jixi, China
- White Arkitekter - Carlanderska Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden
- White Arkitekter - Chalmers Department for Architecture and Civil Engineering, Gothenburg, Sweden
- Youssef Haidar Architecte - Beit Beirut, Beirut, Lebanon
Office
- Aedas - Lè Architecture, Taipei, Taiwan
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - White Collar Factory, London, United Kingdom
- Arcop - Telenor 345 Campus, Islamabad, Pakistan
- Batlle i Roig Arquitectura - Stradivarius Headquarters, Barcelona, Spain
- BVN - Synergy, CSIRO, Canberra, Australia
- Chain10 Architecture & Interior Design Institute - KCI. Group Headquarters Offices, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan
- Eric Parry Architects - Four Pancras Square, London, United Kingdom
- Form4 Architecture - Innovation Curve, Palo Alto, United States of America
- Foster + Partners - Bloomberg, London, London, United Kingdom
- Henning Larsen - Nordea Bank Headquarters in Denmark, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Ho Khue – Architects, Da Nang, Viet Nam
- Hypothesis – Werk, Bangkok, Thailand
- INNOCAD Architecture - C&P Corporate Headquarters, Graz, Austria
- Kate Otten Architects - Law on Keyes, Johannesburg, South Africa
- KG Mimarlık – Kumport, Istanbul, Turkey
- stu/D/O Architects Co. - Inter Crop Group Headquarter, Bangkok, Thailand
- Takenaka Corporation - Nippon Kaiji Kentei Kyokai Headquarters , Tokyo, Japan
- Tzannes - International House Sydney, Sydney, Australia
Production Energy and Recycling
- A.26 Architectures - The Chapelle International Urban Logistics Centre, Paris, France
- Arup - Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Centre, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
- Christoph Hesse Architects - Villa F - How does one power and recycling plant headquarters change a whole village?, Titmaringhausen, Germany
- HDD - Transformable Home, Beijing, China
- IDOM - Beronia Rueda Winery, Rueda, Spain
- LAUD Architects - Tiong Seng Building, Singapore, Singapore
- Mehran Khoshroo - System Warehouse, Karaj-Alborz Province, Iran
- Parviainen Architects - Länsisalmi Power Station, Vantaa, Finland
- Studio Ardete – Bavilion, Garshankar, India
- TAKENAKA CORPORATION - Hanamaruki Miso-making Experience, Ina Nagano, Japan
- Tchoban Voss Architekten - SKF Test Centre , Schweinfurt, Germany
- WZWX architecture group - Laboratory for Shihlien Chemical Bio-tech Salt Plant, Huai'an, Jiangsu, China
Religion
- A Tasarim Mimarlik - Ali Osman Ozturk - Yasamkent Mosque, Ankara, Turkey
- EKAR - Sukha - ‘Nutdhi Santi Parang Sukhang’ - A blissful place where people can relief and find peace, Phetchabun, Thailand
- Fluid Motion Architects - Vali-e-asr Mosque, Tehran, Iran
- Hassa Architecture Engineering Construction - Marmara University Faculty of Theology Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey
- Lippmann Partnership - Emanuel Synagogue, Sydney, Australia
- Mandiwala Qutub & Associates – Mosque, Kanpur, India
- Plano Humano Arquitectos - Chapel Our Lady of Fátima, Castelo Branco, Portugal
- Poieses Architects - The People’s Chapel - Emmanuel @ Everitt, Singapore, Singapore
- Spheron Architects - Belarusian Memorial Chapel , London, United Kingdom
School
- BVN - Artemis Centre, Melbourne Girls Grammar School - South Yarra, Australia
- feastudio - the noor e mobin school - Bastam, Iran
- Hayball South Melbourne - Primary School - Melbourne, Australia
- iredale pedersen hook architects - Highgate Primary School New Teaching Spaces - Perth, Australia
- LAUD Architects - PCF Large Child Care Centre - Singapore, Singapore
- Mangera Yvars Architects - Dumpsite Horticultural School and Pavilion - Rabat, Morocco
- Realrich Architecture Workshop - School & Workshop of Alfa Omega - Tangerang, Indonesia
- Scott Brownrigg - Three Rivers Academy - Walton-on-Thames, United Kingdom
- Tezuka Architects - Muku Nursery School - Fuji City, Japan
- West-line Studio - Dushan School Complex - Dushan County, China
Shopping
- Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architects - Ganja Mall - Ganja, Azerbaijan
- Foundry of Space [FOS] - MEGAbangna FOODWALK - Samutprakan, Thailand
- NH Architecture - Barossa Co-op - Nuriootpa, Australia
- NIKKEN SEKKEI - Shanghai Greenland Center / Greenland Being Funny - Shanghai, China
- Pace - The Avenues Phase IV - Kuwait City, Kuwait
- SB Architects - Miami Design District - Miami, United States of America
- Stanton Williams - Mailbox, Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom
- Urbis Westfield Chermside - Outdoor Dining and Leisure Precinct - Brisbane, Australia
Sport
- ADEPT - Vestre Fjord Park, Aalborg, Denmark
- Central-South Architectural Design Institute - Zhejiang HuangLong Swimming and Diving Gymnasium Sports Center, Hangzhou, China
- Chiangmai Life Architects - Bamboo Sports Hall at Panyaden International School , Chiang Mai, Thailand
- Erkal Architects - Çankaya University Sports Center, Ankara, Turkey
- FaulknerBrowns Architects - Sportcampus Zuiderpark, The Hague, Netherlands
- HASSELL - Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia
- HOK - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, United States of America
- Koffi & Diabaté - Gymansium, Blaise Pascal Hight School, Anidjan, Ivory Coast
- PAD Studio - Canoe Lake Leisure Tennis Pavilion, Southsea, United Kingdom
- SPEECH - Luzhniki stadium, Moscow, Russia
- ZJA Zwarts & Jansma Architects - Thialf Ice Arena, Heerenveen, Netherlands
Transport
- aLL Design - Pioneer Village, Toronto, Canada
- AREP - Lorient-Bretagne Sud Railway Station, Lorient, France
- Ashley Halliday Architects - Kangaroo Island Air Terminal, Kingscote, Australia
- Batlle i Roig Arquitectura - Helix Cruise Terminal, Barcelona, Spain
- Beca Architects - Manukau Bus Station, Auckland, New Zealand
- Benthem Crouwel Architects - North South Line, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Grimshaw - London Bridge station, London, United Kingdom
- Hanyang University with Suh-Han Architects & Enginners - Pyoungchang Train Station, Pyoungchang, South Korea
- John Wardle Architects with NADAAA and Oculus - Tanderrum Bridge, Melbourne, Australia
- Nordic — Office of Architecture - Bergen Airport, Bergen, Norway
- sporaarchitects with térhálózat -Győr- Gönyű National Public Port Control Building, Gönyű, Hungary
- Warren and Mahoney Architects - Memorial Bridge, Christchurch, New Zealand
- Warren and Mahoney Architects - Waterview Connection, Auckland, New Zealand
Villa
- ADR - Red Head Peninsula, Ingonish, Canada
- Allen Jack+Cottier - Kiama House, Kiama, Australia
- Bild Architecture - Panopticon House, Cape Otway, Australia
- CHROFI - Lune de Sang Pavilion, Federal, Australia
- Crosson Architects - DNA House, Coromandel, New Zealand
- iredale pedersen hook architects - Glen Forrest House + Church, Perth, Australia
- John Wardle Architects - Captain Kelly's Cottage, Bruny Island, Australia
- KieranTimberlake - High Horse Ranch, Willits, United States of America
- Lund Hagem Architects - Cabin Kvitfjell, Kvitfjell, Norway
- Miguel Arruda Arquitectos Associados - House in Fuzeta, Olhão, Portugal
- MYP Arquitectura - Casa RSF154, Huasca de Ocampo, Mexico
- Nextoffice - Safadasht Dual, Safadasht, Iran
- OOAK architects - Patio House, Karpathos, Greece
- Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Two-In-One House, Ekeberglia, Norway
Future Projects
Civic
- AECOM - Shams Central Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- BAAD Studio - The Sunken Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes of Cabetican, Bacolor, Philippines
- EAA Emre Arolat Architecture - Nora Mosque and Community Center, Ajman, UAE
- HCMA Architecture + Design - Clayton Community Centre, Surrey, Canada
- Kyriakos Tsolakis Architects - Troodos Star Observatory, Agridia, Cyprus
- LandLAB - Ponsonby Park +, Auckland, New Zealand
- Perkins+Will - Northtown Affordable Housing and Public Library, Chicago, USA
- Provencher_Roy - The reception pavilion of Québec’s National Assembly, Québec, Canada
- Studio Link-Arc - Luhu Cultural Center, Shenzhen, China
- TEGET + Studio Evren Başbuğ Architects - Gallipoli Memorial Gardens, Çanakkale, Turkey
Commercial Mixed-Use
- Aedas - Commercial Bank Headquarters Mixed-Use Project, Taichung, Taiwan
- ARCHIMATIKA - Smart Plaza, Kyiv, Ukraine
- Archipedia - Lake Garden, Johor, Malaysia
- Benoy - Gala Ave Westside, Shanghai, China
- CAATStudio - Chitgar Commercial Bridge, Tehran, Iran
- DESIGN AND MORE INTERNATIONAL - PILGRIMS OASIS, MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA
- Fluid Motion Architects - Tehran World Trade Center, Tehran, Iran
- Kamran Heirati Architects - The Floating City, Salmanshahr, Iran
- MBO Architects and Consultants - Basket, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- MBO Architects and Consultants - Kensington High Street, London, United Kingdom
- NEUF architect(e)s - The Mews, Toronto, Canada
- PDG Architects - Antalya Local Products Bazaar, Antalya, Turkey
- Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - Constitución 999, Monterrey, Mexico
- TABANLIOGLU ARCHITECTS - Halic Shipyards, Istanbul, Turkey
- Woods Bagot - Melbourne Innovation Precinct, Melbourne, Australia
- Woods Bagot - Younghusband Woolstore Redevelopment, Melbourne, Australia
Competition Entries
- Afsarmanesh Architects - Mosque in Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Benoy - Suzhou Old Town Retail, Street Suzhou, China
- Donghua Chen & Partners - Lithuanian National Science and Innovation Centert, Kaunas, Lithuania
- Dr.Magyar - International Conference Centre - Windblown Icon, Riga, Latvia
- Hayball - Melbourne University Innovation Precinct, Student Accommodation, Melbourne, Australia
- IND architects - Klenovyi Bulvar Subway Station Concept, Moscow, Russia
- IND architects - Water Tower Redevelopment Concept, Moscow, Russia
- KoningEizenberg with Estudio Teddy Cruz + Fonna Forman & Spurlock Landscape Architects - EPCM + science park, El Paso, United States of America
- Nextoffice - Sadra Civic Center, Sadra, Iran
- Pilbrow and Partners - The Blade Gate, London, United Kingdom
- Savage Dodd Architects with Urban Works - Tower on Main, Johannesburg, South Africa
- Shane Thompson Architects - Darwin Bombings Memorial, Darwin, Australia
- Sheltainer - Where Humanity Meets Hope, Egypt
- Studio Gang - Tour Montparnasse, Paris, France
- Studioninedots – REBEL, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Warren and Mahoney Architects - University of Waikato Marae and Multi-Purpose Facility, Hamilton, New Zealand
Culture
- 3XN Architects with BVN, Aspects Studio & WallnerWeiss - Sydney Fish Market, Sydney, Australia
- AECOM - Zhayeba Village Renovation and Overall Masterplan, Tibet, China
- Amkna Design Studio - Sedhiou Cultural Center, Sedhiou, Senegal
- CHROFI - The Ian Potter National Conservatory, Canberra, Australia
- Gerber Architekten - The Nobel Quran Oasis, Madinah, Saudi-Arabia
- Helen & Hard Architects - Navet - new museum building for Vest Agder Museum, Kristiansand, Norway
- Laboratory for Diverse Status - Atman and Art, Beijing, China
- Lund Hagem Architects and Atelier Oslo - Deichman Library, Oslo, Norway
- Mashabane Rose & Associates - Dinosaur Interpretive Centre, Golden Gate Highlands National Park, Clarens, South Africa
- Pilbrow & Partners - Walthamstow EMD Cinema, London, United Kingdom
- SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS - Shiva Museum, Jaipur, India
- Steven Chilton Architects - Wuxi Taihu Show Theatre, Wuxi, China
- Studio 44 Architects - Museum of the siege of Leningrad, St. Petersburg, Russia
- TABANLIOGLU ARCHITECTS - Ataturak Cultue Center, Istanbul, Turkey
- TABANLIOGLU ARCHITECTS - M. K. Čiurlionis Concert Centre, Kaunas, Lithuania
- wHY with GRAS - The Butterfly Pavilion, Edinburgh - International Design Competition, Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Education
- Architectus - Carey Baptist Grammar School, Kew, Australia
- Boogertman + Partners Architects - Tatu City Education Village, Niarobi, Kenya
- BRT RUS - Moscow State University, Moscow, Russia
- BVN - Carlton Connect, Melbourne, Australia
- CetraRuddy Architecture - The Choice School Thiruvalla, Thiruvalla, India
- Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp - University of Technology Sydney, Sydney, Australia
- KANT Arkitekter - TEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasiet, Copenhagen, Denmark
- SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS - The Learning Squares, Mumbai, India
- Stantec Architecture with KPMB Architects - Destination Project - Science & Academic Building, Lethbridge, Canada
- Studio 44 Architects - Educational centre for gifted children, Sochi, Russia
- Warren and Mahoney Architects - Lincoln University and AgResearch Joint Facility, Christchurch, New Zealand
- Woods Bagot - St Mary’s Calne School Library, Calne, United Kingdom
Experimental
- AECOM - 3D printed Wave Dissipation System, Qingdao, China
- Desitecture - Ariel City, China
- E.L.R. Architects and Planners - Merging Architecture and Biology - Dead Sea Resurrection Project, Dead Sea, Israel
- KANVA - Imago, Montreal, Canada
- LandLAB - Island, Auckland, New Zealand
- NIKKEN SEKKEI - Cool Tree, Tokyo, Japan
- NIKKEN SEKKEI - W350Project, Tokyo, Japan
- PLP Architecture - SkyPod, Shenzhen, China
- RUFproject - Eine Phantastische Kunstwerk, Vancouver, Canada
- Scott Brownrigg with Crown Architecture & Consulting - Reinventing New York's Park Avenue Medians - The Wind Turbine, New York City, United States of America
- ZNERA - The Smog Project, Delhi, India
Health
- Aamer Architects - St John's, Singapore, Singapore
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - The Alder Centre, Liverpool, United Kingdom
- HDR Inc. - Sydney University Health Precinct – Stage 1, Camperdown, Australia
- Stantec Architecture - Cambridge Memorial Hospital Redevelopment, Cambridge, Canada
- Studio Gang - Beloit College Powerhouse, Beloit, United States of America
- White Arkitekter - Panzi Hospital Bukavu, Republic of Congo
House
- Modern Office of Design + Architecture - Lakeview Residence, Calgary, Canada
- Nextoffice - Guyim Vault House, Shiraz, Iran
- Pilbrow & Partners - Private House in Kensington, London, United Kingdom
- PROARH - The Seagull, Baćina, Croatia
- RTA Studio - Arrowtown House, Arrowtown, New Zealand
- SJB Architects - Sydney Harbour Residence, Sydney, Australia
- Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - Casa San Juan, Tulum, Mexico
- WEST GROUP ARCHITECTURE - Glass House Snagov, Snagov, Romania
Infrastructure
- 70F architecture - Highway Solarpanel Field, Almere, Netherlands
- AECOM - Eco-Shoreline Design, Hong Kong, Hong Kong
- AECOM and Cepezed - Schiphol New Pier, Schiphol, Netherlands
- Corgan - Connect: A Mega Skyport, Multiple locations, United States of America
- Hawkins\Brown - Thames Tideway Tunnel, London, United Kingdom
- Monk Mackenzie + Jasmax - Te Whau, Auckland, New Zealand
- Monk Mackenzie – Thiruvalluvar, Kanyakumari, India
- Paul Lukez Architecture - The Floating Bridge, Boston, United States of America
- Rodeo architects - Action Plan for increased city life; Strategy for a car free Oslo, Oslo, Norway
- SPF:architects - Rumblefish - a.k.a. The Taylor Yard Bike & Pedestrian Bridge, Los Angeles, United States of America
- Sturgess Architecture - Green Line Light Rail Transit, Calgary, Canada
- ZuidZuidPlus Architects - a collaboration between Team V Architecture, ZJA Zwarts & Jansma Architects, and Bosch Slabbers - Zuidasdok Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Leisure Led Development
- BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group - Audemars Piguet Hôtel des Horlogers, Le Brassus, Switzerland
- CLOU architects - Wuyi Yuansu Hot Spring Resort, Yuansu, China
- Coldefy & Associates Architects Urban Planners - Tropicalia, Rang-du-Fliers, France
- GOA - Alila Wuzhen, Jiaxing, China
- HDR Inc. - FOMO, Fremantle, Australia
- MVSA Architects with Arcadis - Holland Casino Venlo, Venlo, Netherlands
- Neo Dimensions Architects - PEMBI Nature Conservation Area, Tete Province, Mozambique
- Omar González Pérez - Plaza Avandaro, Valle de Bravo, Mexico
- RUFproject - Lusail Stadium & Sportpark, Lusail, Qatar
- Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - Tree House, Acapulco, Mexico
- SPLYCE INTERIOR DESIGN - Shibui Spa, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Studio Seilern Architects - Restaurant Gütsch, Andermatt, Switzerland
- Vo Trong Nghia Architects - Chicland Hotel, Da Nang, Vietnam
- Vo Trong Nghia Architects - Sheraton Phu Quoc, Phu Quoc, Vietnam
- Wei Sun Architects - Wenling Resort, Taizhou, China
- ZUO STUDIO - Bamboo Pavilion, World Flora Exposition, Taipei City, Taiwan
Masterplanning
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - Blossom Street, E1, London, United Kingdom
- Benoy - Central Quay, Cardiff, United Kingdom
- Directors of the bureau: Oleg Shapiro and Dmitry Likin - Moscow’s Monorail Transport System, Revitalisation, Moscow, Russia
- Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios - Kirkstall Forge, Leeds, United Kingdom
- IF (Integrated Field) - Cuchi Organic Eco Farm, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
- LandLAB - Queenstown Town Centre Masterplan, Queenstown, New Zealand
- MAI hung trung Architect - &Lang, Hanoi, Vietnam
- Omarniyoun - Heritage District, Makkah, Saudi Arabia
- PENG ARCHITECTS INC. - Child Friendly Public Space, Ivano Frankivsk, Ukraine
- Pilbrow & Partners - 8 Albert Embankment,London, United Kingdom
- RAU with karres+brands & SeArch - Triango, Paris, France
- Rodeo architects - Action Plan for increased city life; Strategy for a car free Oslo, Oslo, Norway
- Sebastian Monsalve + Juan David Hoyos - Medellin River Parks / Botanical Park Master Plan, Medellin, Colombia
- Shma Company Limited, 10 KM - Bangkok, Thailand
- Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Shanghai Huangpu Old Town Urban Design, Shanghai, China
- SPEECH - District of low-rise housing in Sergiev Posad, Sergiev Posad, Russia
Office
- 3XN Architects - Olympic House - International Olympic Comittee HQ, Lausanne, Switzerland
- APA Wojciechowski - GreenProperties for GetResponse HQ, Gdańsk, Poland
- Benthem Crouwel Architects - Headquarter Goede Doelen Loterijen, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- DSDHA - Piccadilly, London, United Kingdom
- Form4 Architecture - Binary Harmonics, Oakland, United States of America
- Helen & Hard Architects with SAAHA - Bjergsted Financial Park, Bjergsted, Norway
- Monk Mackenzie Architects - FSNI, Auckland, New Zealand
- New Wave Architecture - Turoboseal Tech Headquarter , Tehran, Iran
- RB Systems - 265 West 45th Street, New York City, United States of America
- SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS - C C OFFICES, Nashik, India
- SPEECH - Mixed-use office building on 2-aya Brestskaya, Moscow, Russia
- TABANLIOGLU ARCHITECTS - TEHRAN TRADE TOWERS, Tehran, Iran
- Tchoban Voss Architekten - Wooden Offices, Berlin, Germany
- Vo Trong Nghia Architects - Nanoco Head Office, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
- Vo Trong Nghia Architects - Urban Farming Office, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Residential
- Architekten Wannenmacher + Möller - Student Housing Grünewaldstraße, Bielefeld, Germany
- AURA - Jefaira- Phase III, Marsa Matrouh, Egypt
- Bio-architecture Formosana - Taisugar's Circular Village, Tainan, Taiwan
- blocher partners - Santa Elena Nature Condos, Laguna, Phippines
- Bulnes Arquitectos - Helea Tower, Puebla, México
- EAA Emre Arolat Architecture - Golkoy Houses, Bodrum-Mugla, Turkey
- Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architects - Notos Kaş Vacation Houses, Antalya, Turkey
- Jestico + Whiles - Sakura. Prague, Czech Republic
- Lendager Group with MOE A/S - The Resource Rows, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Magi Design Studio - Parigi Residences, Tangerang, Indonesia
- opia - Niavaran residential, Tehran, Iran
- PLP Architecture with University of Cambridge & Provast - Oakwood Tower II, Netherlands
- Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - Amelia Tulum, Tulum, Mexico
- Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - Sweetwater Student Housing, Sweetwater, United States of America
- Studio Gang - Amsterdam Tower, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Team V Architecture - HAUT, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Landscape
Rural Projects
- AECOM - Singapore-Nanjing Eco Island Waterfront Scenic Belt Phase 1, Nanjing, China
- Batlle i Roig Arquitectura - Pedestrian Path along the Gypsum Mines, Barcelona, Spain
- Haugen/Zohar Arkitekter with Landskapsfabrikken - Uredd rest area, Gildeskål Municipality, Norway
- Shma Company - Lupin Research Park, Pune, India
- TERROIR - Koondrook Wharf, Koondrook, Australia
Urban Projects
- ANTAO Group - Pride of Life, Kunming, China
- Beijing Tsinghua Tongheng Urban Planning & Design Institute - Olympic Committee Headquarters translation, Beijing, China
- Ecoland Planning and Design - Laoximen - Urban Transformation Phase I, Changde, China
- Gustafson Porter + Bowman - Marina One, Singapore, Singapore
- HASSELL - Darling Harbour Public Realm, Sydney, Australia
- HASSELL - Optus Stadium and Stadium Park, Perth, Australia
- SCHØNHERR - Kokkedal Climate Adaptation, Kokkedal, Denmark
- Sebastián Monsalve Arquitectura - Medellin River Parks, Medellin, Colombia
- Sergey Kuznetsov, Diller Scofidio + Renfro with Heargreaves Associates & Citymakers - Zaryadye Park, Moscow, Russia
- Shenzhen AUBE Architectural Engineering Design - Shenzhen Talent Park, Shenzhen, China
- studioMilou - Place de la Breche, Noirt, France
- Turenscape - Puyangjiang River Corridor: Building A Greenway, Jinhua, China
- Yazgan Design Architecture - Hamamyolu Urban Deck, Eskisehir, Turkey
News via: WAF