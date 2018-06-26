Shortlist Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2018

The World Architecture Festival has announced the shortlist for their 2018 awards slate, featuring 536 projects ranging from small family homes, to schools, stations, museums, large infrastructure and landscape projects. The world’s largest architectural award program, the WAF Awards year saw more participation this year than ever before, with more than 1000 entries received from projects located in 81 countries across the world.

At the 2018 World Architecture Festival in November, the shortlisted teams will be invited to present their designs to a jury of more than 100 international judges, who will determine the best projects within the completed and future project categories. These finalists will then move on to present to the 2018 Super Jury who will determine the winners of for the 2018 World Building of the Year, Future Project of the Year and Landscape of the Year.

To learn more about this year’s festival and book tickets to the event, visit the WAF website here.

Completed Buildings

Civic and Community

Save this picture! Palace of Justice / Mecanoo + AYESA. Image credit Fernando Alta

AOUMM - Save The Children Pavillon Expo Milan 2015 & Refugee School Lebanon 2016, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon

Atelier TeamMinus - Aranya Ideas Youth Camp and Community Centre, Qinhuangdao, China

BVN - Australian Embassy Bangkok, Bangkok, Thailand

CHROFI with McGregor Coxall - Maitland Riverlink, Maitland, Australia

HDD - Mulan Weichang Vistor Centre, Mulan Weichang, China

ingenhoven architects - Freiburg Town Hall, Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany

KieranTimberlake - US Embassy in London, London, United Kingdom

Kimmel Eshkolot Architects with Kalush Chechick architects - Mount Herzl Memorial, Jerusalem, Israel

Lacime Architects - Culture Matters: Vanke Big Family housing community center, Suzhou, China

Marlon Blackwell Architects - Shelby Farms Park, Memphis, United States of America

Mecanoo and AYESA - Palace of Justice, Córdoba, Spain

Onearth Architect - Macha Village Centre, Gansu Province, China

ONG&ONG - Heartbeat @ Bedok, Singapore, Singapore

Tanner Kibble Denton Architects - Warrumbungle National Park Visitor Centre, Warrumbungle, Australia

Wingårdh Arkitektkontor - Sundbyberg Cemetery Pavilion, Sundbyberg, Sweden

Zarch Collaboratives - Jacob Ballas Children's Garden, Singapore, Singapore

Culture

Save this picture! Pálás cinema By dePaor. Image credit: David Grandorge and Peter Maybury

Beijing Institute of Architectural Design - Zhuhai Opera House, Zhuhai, China

Bennetts Associates - Storyhouse, Chester, United Kingdom

BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group - TIRPITZ, Blåvand, Denmark

China Architecture Design Group - The Society of Kunqu Opera in West Creek Village, Kunshan, China

Conrad Gargett - The Piano Mill, Stanthorpe, Australia

dePaor - Pálás cinema, Galway, Ireland

Dorte Mandrup - Wadden Sea Centre, Ribe, Denmark

EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture - Pilevneli Gallery, Istanbul, Turkey

GOA - Fengying Stone Art Museum, Chongwu, China

Office for Metropolitan Architecture - MPavilion, Melbourne, Australia

Office for Metropolitan Architecture - Qatar National Library , Doha, Qatar

Rojkind Arquitectos - Foro Boca Concert Hall, Boca Del Río, Mexico

Shan Jun Atelier - Museum of Traditional Mongolian Medicine, Tongliao, China

[Shift] Process Practice - White Gallery, Tehran, Iran

STAPATI - BIENNALE PAVILION, Kochi, India

Vermilion Zhou Design Group - Song Art Museum, Beijing, China

Display

Save this picture! HOUSEMOTION By TABANLIOGLU ARCHITECTS. Image credit: Paolo Consaga

AIX Architects - Kata Gård, Varnhem, Varnhem, Sweden

Arkitema Architects - Hammershus Visitors Centre, Allinge, Denmark

Grimshaw - Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Science, Miami, United States of America

Kris Lin Internatinal Design - Light Waterfall, Wuhan, China

Kris Lin Internatinal Design - Waving Ribbon, Zhengzhou, China

People’s Architecture Office - The People's Station, Yantai, China

Robabecciah - The Egyptian National Pavilion "Robabecciah - The Informal City", Venice, Italy

SPEECH - Pavilion for artistic presentations, Moscow, Russia

studio mk27 - Micasa Vol.C, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Studio Pacific Architecture - He Tohu Document Room, Wellington, New Zealand

TABANLIOGLU ARCHITECTS – HOUSEMOTION, Milano, Italy

Universal Design Studio - Can Graphic Design Save Your Life?, London, United Kingdom

Vo Trong Nghia Architects - Bamboo stalactite, Venice, Italy

W.DESIGN - Qingdao Hopetune Imported Car Exhibition Hall | Free and Unchained Power of Life on the Horizon, Qing Dao, China

W.DESIGN - The Sales Center of One Majesty, Beijing, China

West-line Studio - Shui Cultural Center, Sandu County, China

Health

Save this picture! Studio Dental. Image credit Kevin Scott

Arcop - Bamyan Provincial Hospital, Bamyan, Afghanistan

art & architecture associates - Alpha Healing Center, Godhara, India

Asadov Architectural Bureau - International Medicine Cluster in Skolkovo, phase 1, Moscow, Russia

B2Ai - Hospital AZ Zeno, Knokke, Belgium

HDR inc. and Architectus Brisbane - Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya, Australia

Helin & Co Architects - Health and well-being centre Kalasatama, Helsinki, Finland

HKS - Kachumbala Health Centre 3, Maternity Unit, Kachumbala, Uganda

Memorial Healthcare Group Project Management - Memorial Bahçelievler Hospital, İstanbul,Turkey

Montalba Architects - Studio Dental II, San Francisco, United States of America

NIKKEN HOUSING SYSTEM - Wellcare Garden Fukasawa, Tokyo, Japan

Nordic — Office of Architecture - LHL Hospital, Gardermoen, Norway

ORIGEN 19º 41' 53' N - Refugio Para Mujeres Víctimas de Violencia, Michoacán, México

Silver Thomas Hanley with Bates Smart - Bendigo Hospital, Bendigo, Australia

Higher Education and Research

Save this picture! Royal Academy of Music Theatre and Recital Hall By Ian Ritchie Architects. Image credit: Adam Scott

AIX Architects - Sustainability House at Campus KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden

Alison Brooks Architects - Exeter College Cohen Quadrangle, Oxford, United Kingdom

Architectus - Macquarie University Incubator, Macquarie Park, Australia

Erkal Architects - Museum and Center for Biodiversity, Ankara, Turkey

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios - University of Roehampton Library, London, United Kingdom

Ian Ritchie Architects - Royal Academy of Music Theatre and Recital Hall, London, United Kingdom

IDOM - New lecture room block at the Alioune Diop University, Bambey, Senegal

John Wardle Architect - Learning and Teaching Building, Clayton, Australia

KPMB Architects - Julis Romo Rabinowitz Building & Louis A. Simpson International Building, Princeton University, Princeton, United States of America

KRIS YAO | ARTECH - NTU Cosmology Hall, Taipei, Taiwan

McCullough Mulvin Architects with DesignPlus Associates - Thapar University Student Accommodation, Patiala, India

Opus Architecture - New Law & Management building for The University of Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand

Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter – NTNU Gjøvik, Gjøvik, Norway

Stanton Williams - Simon Sainsbury Centre, Cambridge Judge Business School, Cambridge, United Kingdom

SUP Atelier - Central Canteen and Student Center of Tsinghua University, Beijing, China

The Living - Embodied Computation Lab, Princeton, United States of America

Zaha Hadid Architects - King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Centre KAPSARC, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Hotel and Leisure

Save this picture! Freycinet Lodge Coastal Pavilions By Liminal Architecture. Image credit: Dianna Snape

70F architecture - Hof van Duivenvoorde, Voorschoten, Netherlands

AchterboschZantman Architecten - Eco Resort Meijie Garden Valley, Liyang, China

AVCI ARCHITECTS - Kintele Congress Hotel, Brazzaville, Republic of Congo

Batlle i Roig Arquitectura - SBGlow Hotel, Barcelona, Spain

Camilo Moraes - Piedras Bayas Beachcamp, Piedras Bayas, Chile

Department of Architecture - Mist Hot-spring Hotel, Xuchang, China

ENOTA - Termalija Family Wellness , Podčetrtek, Slovenia

GOA - HE Restaurant, Nanjing, China

Jacques Ferrier Architecture - Aqualagon Waterpark, Marne la Vallée, France

KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Kanda Terrace, Tokyo, Japan

Liminal Architecture - Freycinet Lodge Coastal Pavilions, Coles Bay, Australia

Matsuya Art Works with KTX archiLAB - The Edge of the Wood, Miki City, Japan

Monoarchi - Treewow Retreat, Yuyao, China

Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - The Walled - Tsingpu Yangzhou Retreat, Yangzhou, China

noa* network of architecture - Zallinger: Back to the origins, Saltria, Italy

Taylor and Hinds Architects - krakani lumi, Wukalina, Australia

House

Save this picture! Cottage in the Vineyard By Ramón Esteve Estudio. Image credit: Ramón Esteve Estudio

Ario Andito - Rumah Gerbong, South Tangerang, Indonesia

Austin Maynard Architects - King Bill, Melbourne, Australia

Bernardes Arquitetura - Peninsula House, Guarujá, Brazil

bureau^proberts - Bardon House, Brisbane, Australia

Cavill Architects - Gibbon St, Brisbane, Australia

CplusC Architectural -Workshop - Iron Maiden House, Sydney, Australia

David Leech Architects - A house in a garden - 81 Hollybrook Grove, Dublin, Ireland

HDD - Container Home, Shanghai, China

John Wardle Architects - Boneo Country House, Boneo, Australia

Mio Tachibana Architects - Hinge House, Tokyo, Japan

MJARC Arquitetcos Associados - Douro Valley House, Marco de Canaveses, Portugal

nabil gholam architects - The House with two lives, Bois de Bologne, Lebanon

noa* network of architecture - Messner: A childhood dream comes true, South Tyrol, Italy

ORIGIN ARCHITECT - Forest Patrols - Valley Villas at the foot of Changbai Mountain, Changbai Mountain, China

Ramón Esteve Estudio - Cottage in the Vineyard, Fontanars dels Alforins, Spain

RTA Studio - Turama House, Rotorua, New Zealand

[Shift] Process Practice - [in]Exterior|Falahatian Yardhouse, Qaleh-Sarshir, Iran

Wutopia Lab - Plain House, Shanghai, China

Housing, Small Scale

Save this picture! Ullevål tårn By Code Arkitektur. Image credit: Ivan Brodey

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - Signal Townhouses, London, United Kingdom

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - Weston Street, London, United Kingdom

Code Arkitektur - Ullevål tårn, Oslo, Norway

CPDA Arquitectos + Arquitectos - TOLSA 61, Mexico City, Mexico

DKO Architecture - Peel Street, Collingwood, Australia

Fouad Samara Architects – Modulofts, Beirut, Lebanon

Haugen/Zohar Arkitekter - U31- Climate friendly housing for youth, Oslo, Norway

Sasaki Architecture with Atelier Modelia - Days Gokokuji, Tokyo, Japan

Skarn Chaiyawat, Rina Shindo and Witee Wisuthumporn - Novice Living Quarters, Buddhanimit Temple, Udon Thani, Thailand

studio CACHOUA TORRES CAMILLETTI - Insurgentes 160, Mexico City, Mexico

TDCoffice - Saba Residence, Tehran, Iran

Woods Bagot - Elwood House, Melbourne, Australia

Woods Bagot - Short Lane, Sydney, Australia

Housing, Large Scale

Save this picture! Gasholders London / Wilkinson Eyre. Image © Peter Landers

5+design - Crystal Laputa, Chengdu, China

AGi architects - Wind Tower, Salmiya, Kuwait

Allen Jack+Cottier - Urbanest Darling Square Building 1, Sydney, Australia

Arons en Gelauff architecten – Pontsteiger, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Arons en Gelauff architecten - Wiener & Co, Amsterdam, Netherlands

BKA architecture - Watsons Grove, Sydney, Australia

DDS+ - Îlot Sacré, Brussels, Belgium

McBride Charles Ryan - Banksia, New Quay, Melbourne, Australia

New Wave Architecture - Meygoun Residential Complex, Tehran, Iran

RT+Q Architects - Fennel, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS - The Street, Mathura, India

Shibanee & Kamal Architects - Windmills of Your Mind, Bangalore, India

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - Alcazar de Toledo , Mexico City, Mexico

studio mk27 – Somosaguas, Madrid, Spain

WilkinsonEyre - Gasholders London, London, United Kingdom

WOHA - Huaku Sky Garden, Taipei, Taiwan

Zaha Hadid Architects - 520 West 28th, New York City, United States of America

Mixed-Use

Save this picture! Vali-e-asr Mosque By Fluid Motion Architects. Image credit: Fluid Motion Architects

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - Television Centre, London, United Kingdom

Behnisch Architekten - Dorotheen Quartier, Stuttgart, Germany

EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture - Mecidiyekoy Towers, Istanbul, Turkey

Fluid Motion Architects - Ava Center, Tehran, Iran

Hawkins\Brown, Here East - London, United Kingdom

ingenhoven architects - Marina One Singapore, Singapore, Singapore

LAB Architecture Studio - Nanjing GEI Centre Tower B, Nanjing, China

Leigh & Orange - Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Fund Town, Shenzhen, China

MDM Architects - Platz am Meer, Swakopmund, Namibia

Segmento Urbano – Metamorphosis, Luanda, Angola

SPEECH - Federation Tower, Moscow, Russia

Squire and Partners - One Tower Bridge, London, United Kingdom

WOHA - Kampung Admiralty, Singapore, Singapore

Woods Bagot - Sunshine Insurance Plaza, Sanya, China

New and Old

Save this picture! Zeitz MOCAA By Heatherwick Studio. Image credit: Iwan Baan

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands

AP Valletta - The Coach House, Balzan, Malta

China Architecture Design Group - Zhu’s Old Brick Kiln Reuse, Kunshan, China

DOMANI Architectural Concepts - UR Flagship Store – Canyon, Shanghai, China

Donald Insall Associates - Temperate House Precinct Project, London, United Kingdom

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios - Southbank Centre, London, United Kingdom

Heatherwick Studio - Zeitz MOCAA, Cape Town, South Africa

Kerstin Thompson Architects - Victorian College of the Arts School of Art Former Mounted Police Stables, Melbourne, Australia

KOKO architects - Baltic Station Market reconstruction, Tallinn, Estonia

Looney Ricks Kiss with DIALOG - Crosstown Concourse, Memphis, United States of America

NOW Biuro Architektoniczne - The new headquarters for Comarch with revitalised former factory building, Łódź, Poland

RSAA/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Tongling Recluse, Tongling, China

Skarn Chaiyawat, Rina Shindo and Witee Wisuthumporn - Novice Living Quarters, Buddhanimit Temple Udon, Thani, Thailand

studioMilou - La Comedie de St-Etienne, St-Etienne, France

SUP Atelier - Village Lounge of Shangcun, Jixi, China

White Arkitekter - Carlanderska Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden

White Arkitekter - Chalmers Department for Architecture and Civil Engineering, Gothenburg, Sweden

Youssef Haidar Architecte - Beit Beirut, Beirut, Lebanon

Office

Save this picture! Bloomberg's European HQ / Foster + Partners. Image credit Nigel Young

Aedas - Lè Architecture, Taipei, Taiwan

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - White Collar Factory, London, United Kingdom

Arcop - Telenor 345 Campus, Islamabad, Pakistan

Batlle i Roig Arquitectura - Stradivarius Headquarters, Barcelona, Spain

BVN - Synergy, CSIRO, Canberra, Australia

Chain10 Architecture & Interior Design Institute - KCI. Group Headquarters Offices, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan

Eric Parry Architects - Four Pancras Square, London, United Kingdom

Form4 Architecture - Innovation Curve, Palo Alto, United States of America

Foster + Partners - Bloomberg, London, London, United Kingdom

Henning Larsen - Nordea Bank Headquarters in Denmark, Copenhagen, Denmark

Ho Khue – Architects, Da Nang, Viet Nam

Hypothesis – Werk, Bangkok, Thailand

INNOCAD Architecture - C&P Corporate Headquarters, Graz, Austria

Kate Otten Architects - Law on Keyes, Johannesburg, South Africa

KG Mimarlık – Kumport, Istanbul, Turkey

stu/D/O Architects Co. - Inter Crop Group Headquarter, Bangkok, Thailand

Takenaka Corporation - Nippon Kaiji Kentei Kyokai Headquarters , Tokyo, Japan

Tzannes - International House Sydney, Sydney, Australia

Production Energy and Recycling

Save this picture! Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Centre / Arup Associates. Image © Simon Kennedy

A.26 Architectures - The Chapelle International Urban Logistics Centre, Paris, France

Arup - Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Centre, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

Christoph Hesse Architects - Villa F - How does one power and recycling plant headquarters change a whole village?, Titmaringhausen, Germany

HDD - Transformable Home, Beijing, China

IDOM - Beronia Rueda Winery, Rueda, Spain

LAUD Architects - Tiong Seng Building, Singapore, Singapore

Mehran Khoshroo - System Warehouse, Karaj-Alborz Province, Iran

Parviainen Architects - Länsisalmi Power Station, Vantaa, Finland

Studio Ardete – Bavilion, Garshankar, India

TAKENAKA CORPORATION - Hanamaruki Miso-making Experience, Ina Nagano, Japan

Tchoban Voss Architekten - SKF Test Centre , Schweinfurt, Germany

WZWX architecture group - Laboratory for Shihlien Chemical Bio-tech Salt Plant, Huai'an, Jiangsu, China

Religion

Save this picture! Chapel Our Lady of Fátima By Plano Humano Arquitectos. Image credit: João Morgado

A Tasarim Mimarlik - Ali Osman Ozturk - Yasamkent Mosque, Ankara, Turkey

EKAR - Sukha - ‘Nutdhi Santi Parang Sukhang’ - A blissful place where people can relief and find peace, Phetchabun, Thailand

Fluid Motion Architects - Vali-e-asr Mosque, Tehran, Iran

Hassa Architecture Engineering Construction - Marmara University Faculty of Theology Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey

Lippmann Partnership - Emanuel Synagogue, Sydney, Australia

Mandiwala Qutub & Associates – Mosque, Kanpur, India

Plano Humano Arquitectos - Chapel Our Lady of Fátima, Castelo Branco, Portugal

Poieses Architects - The People’s Chapel - Emmanuel @ Everitt, Singapore, Singapore

Spheron Architects - Belarusian Memorial Chapel , London, United Kingdom

School

Save this picture! Noor-e-Mobin Sports Hall / FEA Studio. Image credit Arash Nasiri

BVN - Artemis Centre, Melbourne Girls Grammar School - South Yarra, Australia

feastudio - the noor e mobin school - Bastam, Iran

Hayball South Melbourne - Primary School - Melbourne, Australia

iredale pedersen hook architects - Highgate Primary School New Teaching Spaces - Perth, Australia

LAUD Architects - PCF Large Child Care Centre - Singapore, Singapore

Mangera Yvars Architects - Dumpsite Horticultural School and Pavilion - Rabat, Morocco

Realrich Architecture Workshop - School & Workshop of Alfa Omega - Tangerang, Indonesia

Scott Brownrigg - Three Rivers Academy - Walton-on-Thames, United Kingdom

Tezuka Architects - Muku Nursery School - Fuji City, Japan

West-line Studio - Dushan School Complex - Dushan County, China

Shopping

Save this picture! Mega Foodwalk / FOS. Image credit Rungkit Charoenwat

Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architects - Ganja Mall - Ganja, Azerbaijan

Foundry of Space [FOS] - MEGAbangna FOODWALK - Samutprakan, Thailand

NH Architecture - Barossa Co-op - Nuriootpa, Australia

NIKKEN SEKKEI - Shanghai Greenland Center / Greenland Being Funny - Shanghai, China

Pace - The Avenues Phase IV - Kuwait City, Kuwait

SB Architects - Miami Design District - Miami, United States of America

Stanton Williams - Mailbox, Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom

Urbis Westfield Chermside - Outdoor Dining and Leisure Precinct - Brisbane, Australia

Sport

Save this picture! Mercedes Benz Stadium. Image via HOK

ADEPT - Vestre Fjord Park, Aalborg, Denmark

Central-South Architectural Design Institute - Zhejiang HuangLong Swimming and Diving Gymnasium Sports Center, Hangzhou, China

Chiangmai Life Architects - Bamboo Sports Hall at Panyaden International School , Chiang Mai, Thailand

Erkal Architects - Çankaya University Sports Center, Ankara, Turkey

FaulknerBrowns Architects - Sportcampus Zuiderpark, The Hague, Netherlands

HASSELL - Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia

HOK - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, United States of America

Koffi & Diabaté - Gymansium, Blaise Pascal Hight School, Anidjan, Ivory Coast

PAD Studio - Canoe Lake Leisure Tennis Pavilion, Southsea, United Kingdom

SPEECH - Luzhniki stadium, Moscow, Russia

ZJA Zwarts & Jansma Architects - Thialf Ice Arena, Heerenveen, Netherlands

Transport

Save this picture! Pioneer Village / aLL Design. Image credit Wade Zimmerman

aLL Design - Pioneer Village, Toronto, Canada

AREP - Lorient-Bretagne Sud Railway Station, Lorient, France

Ashley Halliday Architects - Kangaroo Island Air Terminal, Kingscote, Australia

Batlle i Roig Arquitectura - Helix Cruise Terminal, Barcelona, Spain

Beca Architects - Manukau Bus Station, Auckland, New Zealand

Benthem Crouwel Architects - North South Line, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Grimshaw - London Bridge station, London, United Kingdom

Hanyang University with Suh-Han Architects & Enginners - Pyoungchang Train Station, Pyoungchang, South Korea

John Wardle Architects with NADAAA and Oculus - Tanderrum Bridge, Melbourne, Australia

Nordic — Office of Architecture - Bergen Airport, Bergen, Norway

sporaarchitects with térhálózat -Győr- Gönyű National Public Port Control Building, Gönyű, Hungary

Warren and Mahoney Architects - Memorial Bridge, Christchurch, New Zealand

Warren and Mahoney Architects - Waterview Connection, Auckland, New Zealand

Villa

Save this picture! Cabin Kvitfjell By Lund Hagem Architects. Image credit: Marc Goodwin

ADR - Red Head Peninsula, Ingonish, Canada

Allen Jack+Cottier - Kiama House, Kiama, Australia

Bild Architecture - Panopticon House, Cape Otway, Australia

CHROFI - Lune de Sang Pavilion, Federal, Australia

Crosson Architects - DNA House, Coromandel, New Zealand

iredale pedersen hook architects - Glen Forrest House + Church, Perth, Australia

John Wardle Architects - Captain Kelly's Cottage, Bruny Island, Australia

KieranTimberlake - High Horse Ranch, Willits, United States of America

Lund Hagem Architects - Cabin Kvitfjell, Kvitfjell, Norway

Miguel Arruda Arquitectos Associados - House in Fuzeta, Olhão, Portugal

MYP Arquitectura - Casa RSF154, Huasca de Ocampo, Mexico

Nextoffice - Safadasht Dual, Safadasht, Iran

OOAK architects - Patio House, Karpathos, Greece

Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Two-In-One House, Ekeberglia, Norway

Future Projects

Civic

Save this picture! Nora Mosque. Image Courtesy of Emre Arolat Architecture

AECOM - Shams Central Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

BAAD Studio - The Sunken Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes of Cabetican, Bacolor, Philippines

EAA Emre Arolat Architecture - Nora Mosque and Community Center, Ajman, UAE

HCMA Architecture + Design - Clayton Community Centre, Surrey, Canada

Kyriakos Tsolakis Architects - Troodos Star Observatory, Agridia, Cyprus

LandLAB - Ponsonby Park +, Auckland, New Zealand

Perkins+Will - Northtown Affordable Housing and Public Library, Chicago, USA

Provencher_Roy - The reception pavilion of Québec’s National Assembly, Québec, Canada

Studio Link-Arc - Luhu Cultural Center, Shenzhen, China

TEGET + Studio Evren Başbuğ Architects - Gallipoli Memorial Gardens, Çanakkale, Turkey

Commercial Mixed-Use

Save this picture! Gala Avenue Westside. Image Courtesy of Benoy

Aedas - Commercial Bank Headquarters Mixed-Use Project, Taichung, Taiwan

ARCHIMATIKA - Smart Plaza, Kyiv, Ukraine

Archipedia - Lake Garden, Johor, Malaysia

Benoy - Gala Ave Westside, Shanghai, China

CAATStudio - Chitgar Commercial Bridge, Tehran, Iran

DESIGN AND MORE INTERNATIONAL - PILGRIMS OASIS, MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA

Fluid Motion Architects - Tehran World Trade Center, Tehran, Iran

Kamran Heirati Architects - The Floating City, Salmanshahr, Iran

MBO Architects and Consultants - Basket, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

MBO Architects and Consultants - Kensington High Street, London, United Kingdom

NEUF architect(e)s - The Mews, Toronto, Canada

PDG Architects - Antalya Local Products Bazaar, Antalya, Turkey

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - Constitución 999, Monterrey, Mexico

TABANLIOGLU ARCHITECTS - Halic Shipyards, Istanbul, Turkey

Woods Bagot - Melbourne Innovation Precinct, Melbourne, Australia

Woods Bagot - Younghusband Woolstore Redevelopment, Melbourne, Australia

Competition Entries

Save this picture! Science Loop. Image Courtesy of Donghua Chen & Partners

Afsarmanesh Architects - Mosque in Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Benoy - Suzhou Old Town Retail, Street Suzhou, China

Donghua Chen & Partners - Lithuanian National Science and Innovation Centert, Kaunas, Lithuania

Dr.Magyar - International Conference Centre - Windblown Icon, Riga, Latvia

Hayball - Melbourne University Innovation Precinct, Student Accommodation, Melbourne, Australia

IND architects - Klenovyi Bulvar Subway Station Concept, Moscow, Russia

IND architects - Water Tower Redevelopment Concept, Moscow, Russia

KoningEizenberg with Estudio Teddy Cruz + Fonna Forman & Spurlock Landscape Architects - EPCM + science park, El Paso, United States of America

Nextoffice - Sadra Civic Center, Sadra, Iran

Pilbrow and Partners - The Blade Gate, London, United Kingdom

Savage Dodd Architects with Urban Works - Tower on Main, Johannesburg, South Africa

Shane Thompson Architects - Darwin Bombings Memorial, Darwin, Australia

Sheltainer - Where Humanity Meets Hope, Egypt

Studio Gang - Tour Montparnasse, Paris, France

Studioninedots – REBEL, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Warren and Mahoney Architects - University of Waikato Marae and Multi-Purpose Facility, Hamilton, New Zealand

Culture

Save this picture! Waterfront Cultural Museum. Imagecredit Helen and Hard

3XN Architects with BVN, Aspects Studio & WallnerWeiss - Sydney Fish Market, Sydney, Australia

AECOM - Zhayeba Village Renovation and Overall Masterplan, Tibet, China

Amkna Design Studio - Sedhiou Cultural Center, Sedhiou, Senegal

CHROFI - The Ian Potter National Conservatory, Canberra, Australia

Gerber Architekten - The Nobel Quran Oasis, Madinah, Saudi-Arabia

Helen & Hard Architects - Navet - new museum building for Vest Agder Museum, Kristiansand, Norway

Laboratory for Diverse Status - Atman and Art, Beijing, China

Lund Hagem Architects and Atelier Oslo - Deichman Library, Oslo, Norway

Mashabane Rose & Associates - Dinosaur Interpretive Centre, Golden Gate Highlands National Park, Clarens, South Africa

Pilbrow & Partners - Walthamstow EMD Cinema, London, United Kingdom

SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS - Shiva Museum, Jaipur, India

Steven Chilton Architects - Wuxi Taihu Show Theatre, Wuxi, China

Studio 44 Architects - Museum of the siege of Leningrad, St. Petersburg, Russia

TABANLIOGLU ARCHITECTS - Ataturak Cultue Center, Istanbul, Turkey

TABANLIOGLU ARCHITECTS - M. K. Čiurlionis Concert Centre, Kaunas, Lithuania

wHY with GRAS - The Butterfly Pavilion, Edinburgh - International Design Competition, Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Education

Architectus - Carey Baptist Grammar School, Kew, Australia

Boogertman + Partners Architects - Tatu City Education Village, Niarobi, Kenya

BRT RUS - Moscow State University, Moscow, Russia

BVN - Carlton Connect, Melbourne, Australia

CetraRuddy Architecture - The Choice School Thiruvalla, Thiruvalla, India

Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp - University of Technology Sydney, Sydney, Australia

KANT Arkitekter - TEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasiet, Copenhagen, Denmark

SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS - The Learning Squares, Mumbai, India

Stantec Architecture with KPMB Architects - Destination Project - Science & Academic Building, Lethbridge, Canada

Studio 44 Architects - Educational centre for gifted children, Sochi, Russia

Warren and Mahoney Architects - Lincoln University and AgResearch Joint Facility, Christchurch, New Zealand

Woods Bagot - St Mary’s Calne School Library, Calne, United Kingdom

Experimental

AECOM - 3D printed Wave Dissipation System, Qingdao, China

Desitecture - Ariel City, China

E.L.R. Architects and Planners - Merging Architecture and Biology - Dead Sea Resurrection Project, Dead Sea, Israel

KANVA - Imago, Montreal, Canada

LandLAB - Island, Auckland, New Zealand

NIKKEN SEKKEI - Cool Tree, Tokyo, Japan

NIKKEN SEKKEI - W350Project, Tokyo, Japan

PLP Architecture - SkyPod, Shenzhen, China

RUFproject - Eine Phantastische Kunstwerk, Vancouver, Canada

Scott Brownrigg with Crown Architecture & Consulting - Reinventing New York's Park Avenue Medians - The Wind Turbine, New York City, United States of America

ZNERA - The Smog Project, Delhi, India

Health

Aamer Architects - St John's, Singapore, Singapore

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - The Alder Centre, Liverpool, United Kingdom

HDR Inc. - Sydney University Health Precinct – Stage 1, Camperdown, Australia

Stantec Architecture - Cambridge Memorial Hospital Redevelopment, Cambridge, Canada

Studio Gang - Beloit College Powerhouse, Beloit, United States of America

White Arkitekter - Panzi Hospital Bukavu, Republic of Congo

House

Modern Office of Design + Architecture - Lakeview Residence, Calgary, Canada

Nextoffice - Guyim Vault House, Shiraz, Iran

Pilbrow & Partners - Private House in Kensington, London, United Kingdom

PROARH - The Seagull, Baćina, Croatia

RTA Studio - Arrowtown House, Arrowtown, New Zealand

SJB Architects - Sydney Harbour Residence, Sydney, Australia

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - Casa San Juan, Tulum, Mexico

WEST GROUP ARCHITECTURE - Glass House Snagov, Snagov, Romania

Infrastructure

70F architecture - Highway Solarpanel Field, Almere, Netherlands

AECOM - Eco-Shoreline Design, Hong Kong, Hong Kong

AECOM and Cepezed - Schiphol New Pier, Schiphol, Netherlands

Corgan - Connect: A Mega Skyport, Multiple locations, United States of America

Hawkins\Brown - Thames Tideway Tunnel, London, United Kingdom

Monk Mackenzie + Jasmax - Te Whau, Auckland, New Zealand

Monk Mackenzie – Thiruvalluvar, Kanyakumari, India

Paul Lukez Architecture - The Floating Bridge, Boston, United States of America

Rodeo architects - Action Plan for increased city life; Strategy for a car free Oslo, Oslo, Norway

SPF:architects - Rumblefish - a.k.a. The Taylor Yard Bike & Pedestrian Bridge, Los Angeles, United States of America

Sturgess Architecture - Green Line Light Rail Transit, Calgary, Canada

ZuidZuidPlus Architects - a collaboration between Team V Architecture, ZJA Zwarts & Jansma Architects, and Bosch Slabbers - Zuidasdok Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Leisure Led Development

Save this picture! Zig Zag Hotel. Image Courtesy of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group

BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group - Audemars Piguet Hôtel des Horlogers, Le Brassus, Switzerland

CLOU architects - Wuyi Yuansu Hot Spring Resort, Yuansu, China

Coldefy & Associates Architects Urban Planners - Tropicalia, Rang-du-Fliers, France

GOA - Alila Wuzhen, Jiaxing, China

HDR Inc. - FOMO, Fremantle, Australia

MVSA Architects with Arcadis - Holland Casino Venlo, Venlo, Netherlands

Neo Dimensions Architects - PEMBI Nature Conservation Area, Tete Province, Mozambique

Omar González Pérez - Plaza Avandaro, Valle de Bravo, Mexico

RUFproject - Lusail Stadium & Sportpark, Lusail, Qatar

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - Tree House, Acapulco, Mexico

SPLYCE INTERIOR DESIGN - Shibui Spa, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Studio Seilern Architects - Restaurant Gütsch, Andermatt, Switzerland

Vo Trong Nghia Architects - Chicland Hotel, Da Nang, Vietnam

Vo Trong Nghia Architects - Sheraton Phu Quoc, Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Wei Sun Architects - Wenling Resort, Taizhou, China

ZUO STUDIO - Bamboo Pavilion, World Flora Exposition, Taipei City, Taiwan

Masterplanning

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - Blossom Street, E1, London, United Kingdom

Benoy - Central Quay, Cardiff, United Kingdom

Directors of the bureau: Oleg Shapiro and Dmitry Likin - Moscow’s Monorail Transport System, Revitalisation, Moscow, Russia

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios - Kirkstall Forge, Leeds, United Kingdom

IF (Integrated Field) - Cuchi Organic Eco Farm, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

LandLAB - Queenstown Town Centre Masterplan, Queenstown, New Zealand

MAI hung trung Architect - &Lang, Hanoi, Vietnam

Omarniyoun - Heritage District, Makkah, Saudi Arabia

PENG ARCHITECTS INC. - Child Friendly Public Space, Ivano Frankivsk, Ukraine

Pilbrow & Partners - 8 Albert Embankment,London, United Kingdom

RAU with karres+brands & SeArch - Triango, Paris, France

Rodeo architects - Action Plan for increased city life; Strategy for a car free Oslo, Oslo, Norway

Sebastian Monsalve + Juan David Hoyos - Medellin River Parks / Botanical Park Master Plan, Medellin, Colombia

Shma Company Limited, 10 KM - Bangkok, Thailand

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Shanghai Huangpu Old Town Urban Design, Shanghai, China

SPEECH - District of low-rise housing in Sergiev Posad, Sergiev Posad, Russia

Office

3XN Architects - Olympic House - International Olympic Comittee HQ, Lausanne, Switzerland

APA Wojciechowski - GreenProperties for GetResponse HQ, Gdańsk, Poland

Benthem Crouwel Architects - Headquarter Goede Doelen Loterijen, Amsterdam, Netherlands

DSDHA - Piccadilly, London, United Kingdom

Form4 Architecture - Binary Harmonics, Oakland, United States of America

Helen & Hard Architects with SAAHA - Bjergsted Financial Park, Bjergsted, Norway

Monk Mackenzie Architects - FSNI, Auckland, New Zealand

New Wave Architecture - Turoboseal Tech Headquarter , Tehran, Iran

RB Systems - 265 West 45th Street, New York City, United States of America

SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS - C C OFFICES, Nashik, India

SPEECH - Mixed-use office building on 2-aya Brestskaya, Moscow, Russia

TABANLIOGLU ARCHITECTS - TEHRAN TRADE TOWERS, Tehran, Iran

Tchoban Voss Architekten - Wooden Offices, Berlin, Germany

Vo Trong Nghia Architects - Nanoco Head Office, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vo Trong Nghia Architects - Urban Farming Office, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Residential

Save this picture! Amsterdam HAUT. Image credit Team V

Architekten Wannenmacher + Möller - Student Housing Grünewaldstraße, Bielefeld, Germany

AURA - Jefaira- Phase III, Marsa Matrouh, Egypt

Bio-architecture Formosana - Taisugar's Circular Village, Tainan, Taiwan

blocher partners - Santa Elena Nature Condos, Laguna, Phippines

Bulnes Arquitectos - Helea Tower, Puebla, México

EAA Emre Arolat Architecture - Golkoy Houses, Bodrum-Mugla, Turkey

Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architects - Notos Kaş Vacation Houses, Antalya, Turkey

Jestico + Whiles - Sakura. Prague, Czech Republic

Lendager Group with MOE A/S - The Resource Rows, Copenhagen, Denmark

Magi Design Studio - Parigi Residences, Tangerang, Indonesia

opia - Niavaran residential, Tehran, Iran

PLP Architecture with University of Cambridge & Provast - Oakwood Tower II, Netherlands

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - Amelia Tulum, Tulum, Mexico

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - Sweetwater Student Housing, Sweetwater, United States of America

Studio Gang - Amsterdam Tower, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Team V Architecture - HAUT, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Landscape

Rural Projects

AECOM - Singapore-Nanjing Eco Island Waterfront Scenic Belt Phase 1, Nanjing, China

Batlle i Roig Arquitectura - Pedestrian Path along the Gypsum Mines, Barcelona, Spain

Haugen/Zohar Arkitekter with Landskapsfabrikken - Uredd rest area, Gildeskål Municipality, Norway

Shma Company - Lupin Research Park, Pune, India

TERROIR - Koondrook Wharf, Koondrook, Australia

Urban Projects

Save this picture! Zaryadye Park, Moscow. Image credit Diller Scofidio + Renfro

ANTAO Group - Pride of Life, Kunming, China

Beijing Tsinghua Tongheng Urban Planning & Design Institute - Olympic Committee Headquarters translation, Beijing, China

Ecoland Planning and Design - Laoximen - Urban Transformation Phase I, Changde, China

Gustafson Porter + Bowman - Marina One, Singapore, Singapore

HASSELL - Darling Harbour Public Realm, Sydney, Australia

HASSELL - Optus Stadium and Stadium Park, Perth, Australia

SCHØNHERR - Kokkedal Climate Adaptation, Kokkedal, Denmark

Sebastián Monsalve Arquitectura - Medellin River Parks, Medellin, Colombia

Sergey Kuznetsov, Diller Scofidio + Renfro with Heargreaves Associates & Citymakers - Zaryadye Park, Moscow, Russia

Shenzhen AUBE Architectural Engineering Design - Shenzhen Talent Park, Shenzhen, China

studioMilou - Place de la Breche, Noirt, France

Turenscape - Puyangjiang River Corridor: Building A Greenway, Jinhua, China

Yazgan Design Architecture - Hamamyolu Urban Deck, Eskisehir, Turkey

