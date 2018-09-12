World
  Bjarke Ingels Designs Micro WeGrow School in New York

Bjarke Ingels Designs Micro WeGrow School in New York

Bjarke Ingels Designs Micro WeGrow School in New York
Bjarke Ingels Designs Micro WeGrow School in New York, WeGrow. Image Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group
WeGrow. Image Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group

Bjarke Ingels Group has released new images of their WeGrow micro school in New York. As the first school design of the office-sharing brand WeWork, the project was designed to undo the compartmentalization often found in traditional school environments and reinforce the significance of engaging kids in an interactive environment. The design starts from the premise of a school universe at the level of the child. This first WeGrow project is now open in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood.

WeGrow. Image Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group
WeGrow. Image Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group

Created as an interactive indoor learning environment, WeGrow was made with a field of super-elliptic objects. The scheme aimed to undo the compartmentalization often found in traditional school environments. The objects create a learning landscape that’s dense and rational while also being free and fluid. Modular classrooms, tree houses and a vertical farm promote an inclusive and collaborative learning environment. Acoustic clouds, natural materials and neutral colors create a calm setting for the child’s focused study. WeGrow hopes the micro school will nurture education through introspection, exploration and discovery.

WeGrow. Image Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group
WeGrow. Image Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group

Rebekah Neumann, WeWork’s founding partner and chief brand officer, describes WeGrow as a "new conscious, entrepreneurial school committed to unleashing every child’s superpowers." She goes on to state the the organization "hopes to reimagine the very idea of a classroom as elementary school-age children begin to identify their callings and apprentice under employees and members already living that dream. Curriculums will be created around meaningful local cultures and environments so that learning can be hands-on and experiential."

The new WeGrow is now welcoming children ages 3 through 9, adding ages 2 and older next year. The school is open to WeWork members, employees, and local communities.

Eric Baldwin
Author

News Architecture News
