  ArchDaily
  News
  3. This Photographer Captures the Rainbow Architecture of Istanbul

This Photographer Captures the Rainbow Architecture of Istanbul

This Photographer Captures the Rainbow Architecture of Istanbul

When we think of Istanbul, opulent mosques and bustling bazaars often come to mind. Architect and photographer Yener Torur focuses on a different side of the city, targeting lesser-known neighborhoods to capture stunning images of a hidden, rainbow-colored Turkey.

Often using friends, family, and even himself as models, his photographs create whimsical narratives where color-coordinated figures act as supporting characters in a playful world of tones. Torur describes the search for these buildings as a "treasure hunt," describing his intention to "document a different, less-known part of Istanbul to escape from the one dimensional and orientalist perception."

You can see more of his kaleidoscopic photography on his Instagram, @cimkedi.

Cite: Yiling Shen. "This Photographer Captures the Rainbow Architecture of Istanbul" 28 Jul 2018. ArchDaily.

