  3. Brutalism & Skateboarding: J. Byron-H's Unique Furniture Inspired by An Odd Pairing

Brutalism & Skateboarding: J. Byron-H's Unique Furniture Inspired by An Odd Pairing

Brutalism & Skateboarding: J. Byron-H's Unique Furniture Inspired by An Odd Pairing
Brutalism & Skateboarding: J. Byron-H's Unique Furniture Inspired by An Odd Pairing, © Samuel McGuire
© Samuel McGuire

Architects and designers are turning into their very own version of Midas, everything they touch turns into concrete. With products like concrete coffee machines, concrete garden gnomes, and even concrete jewelry, designers are finding remarkable ways of experimenting with the material, proving that concrete is a lot more than just a bulky, building component.

Los Angeles based architect-designer J.Byron-H, known for his playfulness with material and unexpected forms, have experimented with concrete and glass-fiber and created contemporary, light-weight pieces of furniture, inspired by skateboards and architectural brutalism.

© Samuel McGuire © Samuel McGuire © Samuel McGuire Courtesy of J. Byron-H + 40

© Samuel McGuire
© Samuel McGuire
© Samuel McGuire
© Samuel McGuire
© Samuel McGuire
© Samuel McGuire

The Concrete Stools series are available in three different dimensions: the low stool, the high stool, and the bench. The stools are made of cast and warped glass-fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC), and are available in a range of colorful pastel shades (grape, tangerine, lemon, blue raspberry, and bubblegum – and yes, we think they look like candy too). The pigmented mixture is poured into a flat skateboard-shaped rubber mold, and is manipulated and bent while curing into its final form. Since every stool is handcrafted, the tones and finishes are never identical, reflecting the uniqueness of hand-made quality.

© Samuel McGuire
© Samuel McGuire
© Samuel McGuire
© Samuel McGuire
© Samuel McGuire
© Samuel McGuire

They are pretty rad stools if you ask us.

News via: J.Byron-H

Dima Stouhi
News Architecture News
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Brutalism & Skateboarding: J. Byron-H's Unique Furniture Inspired by An Odd Pairing" 23 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898529/brutalism-and-skateboarding-j-byron-hs-unique-furniture-inspired-by-an-odd-pairing/> ISSN 0719-8884

