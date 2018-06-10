World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Wearable Architecture: 11 Architecture-Inspired Jewelry Lines

Wearable Architecture: 11 Architecture-Inspired Jewelry Lines

Wearable Architecture: 11 Architecture-Inspired Jewelry Lines
via Yumi Endo
via Yumi Endo

Let’s face it. You can spot a design enthusiast from miles away thanks to his or her remarkably unique style. Whether it’s their one-of-a-kind backpack or customized sneakers, they’ll make sure they turn heads wherever they go. While some love to "go big or go home" with their outfits and accessories, others choose a more subtle approach to their styling. Thankfully, some creative minds have stretched their love of architecture and geometry and developed unique jewelry pieces inspired by their interests.

To all the architects, designers, artists, expressionists, and people outside the design world with really good taste, here’s a list of architecture-inspired jewelry that will undoubtedly stand out. Get those credit cards out because we promise, you won’t be able to resist.

Gravelli

via Gravelli
via Gravelli

WALLY / € 272.00, Gravelli

Gravelli designed an entire line of jewelry and accessories made out of concrete and surgical steel. These geometric handmade earrings are one of many pieces designed by the Czech brand which show their creativity in working with the architectural material. 

Ortogonale

via Ortogonale
via Ortogonale

Concrete Ring / $ 47.42, Etsy

Brutalism is not only exclusive to buildings. Ortogonale have designed a selection of brutalist jewelry with minimal designs, suitable for all tastes.

Grace and Robot

via Grace and Robot
via Grace and Robot

3D Printed Architectural Earrings / $52.65, Etsy

Apparently, trusses are not only for structural support. English jewelry brand Grace and Robot combine architecture, art, and technology, and create jewelry pieces that are entirely 3D printed.

Cut by Yumi Endo

via Yumi Endo
via Yumi Endo

Delaunay / $45.00, Yumi Endo

CUT by Yumi Endo is a New York City-based design studio which plays around design and technology. The jewelry line is inspired by architectural details and patterns which are found in New York City and other countries Yumi, the designer, has visited. If you think her accessories are impressive, take a look at how the designer developed her designs from black and white city photographs.

Diego Delgado-Elias

via Diego Delgado-Elias
via Diego Delgado-Elias

Talk about multi-functional. Paris-based architect Diego Delgado-Elias has designed a series of silver rings inspired by architectural tools: a set square, a protractor, a level, and an architectural scale. The rings are handcrafted in brushed silver and finished using a combination of 3D printing and laser cutting methods.

Adorn Milk

via Adorn Milk
via Adorn Milk

Plisse Bracelet / $70.00, Adorne Milk

Adorn Milk is a specialized jewelry shop for people who love architecture + design. Their pieces are high-quality handmade accessories inspired by structural elements and dynamic patterns, and range from bracelets to earrings, brooches, and hair pieces.

Shekhtwoman

via Shekhtwoman
via Shekhtwoman
via Shekhtwoman
via Shekhtwoman

Cityscape Rings / $99.00, Etsy

Nothing shows your love for a city more than wearing a statement ring that represents its iconic landmarks. North Carolina-based jewelry maker Ola Shekhtman created city-inspired rings with materials ranging from silver, gold, and platinum.

Archetype Z Studio

via Archetype Z Studio
via Archetype Z Studio
via Archetype Z Studio
via Archetype Z Studio

Triangulated Cuff Bracelet / $32.00, Archetype Z Studio

A fan of faceted structures, Alia Hasan, was inspired by the irregularity behind geometric forms and the complexity in which they appear. The triangulated cuff bracelets are 3D printed and are then colored in black dye.

Philippe Tournaire

via Tournaire
via Tournaire

New York Architecture Ring / $3,500.00, Tournaire

New York City: a lavish city needs a lavish ring to match it. This gold and diamond ring is a perfect representation of the "concrete jungle" and is quite the statement piece.

Vicki Ambery Smith

via Vicky Ambery Smith
via Vicky Ambery Smith

Smith’s designs are ornate small-scale jewelry inspired by real and imaginary buildings throughout the world. Her rings possess striking details of Renaissance and contemporary buildings, transforming them into works of art rather than just jewelry.

Sketchadesign

via Sketchadesign
via Sketchadesign

Paris City Necklace / $29.00, Etsy

Sketcha jewelry has created a series of cityscape necklaces for all the architecture and travel lovers. The necklaces can be plated with gold or silver with skylines that vary from Paris, to London, Tokyo, and New York.

