  3. Colorful Contemporary Brazilian Architecture

Colorful Contemporary Brazilian Architecture

Colorful Contemporary Brazilian Architecture
Colorful Contemporary Brazilian Architecture, Collage of photos of: Casa-ateliê da Vila Charlote / grupoDEArquitetura © Pedro Kok; Nova Unidade Senac São Miguel Paulista / Levisky Arquitetos | Estratégia Urbana © Ana Mello na Mello; Casa Claudios / Arquitetura Nacional © Pedro Kok; Casa Txai / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Carolina Castroviejo + Gabriel Kogan © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Collage of photos of: Casa-ateliê da Vila Charlote / grupoDEArquitetura © Pedro Kok; Nova Unidade Senac São Miguel Paulista / Levisky Arquitetos | Estratégia Urbana © Ana Mello na Mello; Casa Claudios / Arquitetura Nacional © Pedro Kok; Casa Txai / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Carolina Castroviejo + Gabriel Kogan © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

What comes to mind when you think of Brazilian architecture? The strong forms of Oscar Niemeyer? Neutral-toned works of brutalism? Cobogós? In spite of the fact that colors are present in Brazil's colonial architecture, the aforementioned qualities tend to dominate the perception of the architecture of South America's largest country.

However, current architectural production in Brazil is bringing more and more colorful elements that shy away from the gray and beige purity. We've selected fifteen projects that use color to highlight architectural elements and generate dynamic perceptions of space.

Centro de Visitantes do Parque do Rola Moça / TETRO Arquitetura

© Gustavo Xavier
© Gustavo Xavier

Casa Claudios / Arquitetura Nacional

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Casa Txai / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Carolina Castroviejo + Gabriel Kogan

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Carbono / SuperLimão Studio

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Casa 239 / UNA Arquitetos

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Residência em Gonçalves / André Vainer Arquitetos

© Tuca Reines
© Tuca Reines

Escola em Alto de Pinheiros / Base Urbana + Pessoa Arquitetos

© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

Residência OZ / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Estações da Linha 2 - CCR Metrô Bahia / JBMC Arquitetura e Urbanismo

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Parque da Gare / IDOM

© Pau Iglésias
© Pau Iglésias

Colégio Positivo Internacional / Manoel Coelho Arquitetura e Design

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Casa do Carnaval / A&P Arquitetura e Urbanismo

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Nova Unidade Senac São Miguel Paulista / Levisky Arquitetos | Estratégia Urbana

© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

Casa-ateliê da Vila Charlote / grupoDEArquitetura

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Novo Site Unilever – Aguaí / GCP Arquitetos

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

About this author
Victor Delaqua
Author

