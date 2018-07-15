Design Accessible Bathrooms for All With This ADA Restroom Guide

Save this picture! ADA Design Guide / Washrooms & Showers. Image Courtesy of Bradley Corporation USA

In this article, we provide you with the tools to design more inclusive architecture. Although each region and country has its own accessibility guidelines which you should review in depth before starting a project, the material presented below, based on the ADA and ANSI standards, will help you design comfortable and efficient spaces for all its users.



Read on for detailed diagrams with the recommended measures to design an accessible bathroom.

Bathroom Stalls

To design individual stalls with dispensers that protrude from the walls, the following should be considered:

All accessories that the user must reach, should be a maximum of 48" (1220 mm) off of the finished floor.

off of the finished floor. Toilet paper should be located between a least 24" (610 mm) and 42" (1070 mm) from the back wall and at least 18" above the finished floor, per the ANSI standard.

and from the back wall and at least 18" above the finished floor, per the ANSI standard. From the front of the toilet, the elements should be within arm's reach, that is, within 7-9"( 180-230 mm) and at least 15" (380 mm) above the finished floor (48") ( 1220 mm maximum).

and at least above the finished floor (48") ( 1220 mm maximum). Handles and operable items must be operable with one hand, using less than five pounds of pressure.

To design grab bars:

Although not yet covered in the ADA guidelines, according to ANSI, the bars must be incorporated following the dimensions of the diagram.

For rear grab bar installation:

With 36" (915 mm) long, the grab bars on the rear wall must be mounted to 24" (610 mm) and are to the transfer side of the toilet and the other 12" (305 mm) to the wall side.

Stall Dimensions

Ambulatory Compartment | Wheelchair Accessible Compartment Water Closet

Toe Clearance | Wheelchair Accessible Compartment Door Openings – Alternate

Forward & Side Approaches for Unobstructed Reach

A Single-Occupant Bathroom Stall

An individual bathroom stall should be designed in such a way as to allow the user to enter and maneuver from a wheelchair without being hindered by the various elements and accessories.

Access to the sink must be at least 30" x 48" (760 x 1220 mm) .

. The toilet must be installed between 16" - 18" (405-455 mm) from the wall, ensuring the correct use of the sidebars.

Important: Before designing your own bathroom, we recommend checking local regulations regarding accessibility guidelines. This article is based on the standards of The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) - Architectural Barriers Act (ABA) Accessibility Guidelines (ADAAG) and The American National Standards Institute (ICC / ANSI A117.1).