World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. RIBA Announces 2018 National Award Winners

RIBA Announces 2018 National Award Winners

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
RIBA Announces 2018 National Award Winners
Save this picture!
RIBA Announces 2018 National Award Winners

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the 49 winners of the 2018 RIBA National Awards. From skyline-altering buildings to sensitive small-scale sculptures, this year’s top projects showcase a wide-ranging selection of scales, featuring designs from Foster + Partners, Hawkins\Brown, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, and Niall McLaughlin Architects.

© Sarah Blee © Peter Landers © Jack Hobhouse © Keith Barnes + 76

Mixed-use spaces, in particular, those that benefit communities are featured heavily. While other key trends appear in the diverse list including sensitive, context-driven material choices; the reuse and regeneration of existing buildings, especially with regards to commercial use; and high-quality housing schemes that highlight the importance of authority-led regeneration.

RIBA President Ben Derbyshire stated his pleasure in seeing “some excellent examples of large-scale housing schemes.” Also, how “projects such as these are beacons showing how it is possible for enlightened local authorities and developers to create the well-designed, desirable and sustainable homes that communities so desperately need.”

From exceptional mixed-use buildings that bring a community together, and breathing new life into dilapidated historic buildings, to getting the best value from an awkward site or limited budget, every one of this year’s award winners is a testament to the architects’ skill in solving a range of challenges to create projects that will inspire and delight their users and communities for years to come.
- Ben Derbyshire, RIBA President

Selected from the winners of 12 regional awards programs, the national list will now make up the pool of projects competing for the RIBA Stirling Prize of the UK’s best building of the year.

The full list of winners includes:

15 Clerkenwell Close / Amin Taha Architects and Groupwork
London, England

Save this picture!
© Timothy Soar
© Timothy Soar

25 Savile Row / Piercy&Company
London, England

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

53 Great Suffolk Street / Hawkins\Brown
London, England

Save this picture!
© Tim Crocker
© Tim Crocker

Albert Works / Cartwright Pickard Architects
Sheffield, England

Save this picture!
© Tom Kahler
© Tom Kahler

Bethnal Green Memorial / Arboreal Architecture
London, England

Save this picture!
© Marcela Spadaro
© Marcela Spadaro

Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners
London, England

Save this picture!
© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

Boroughmuir High School / Allan Murray Architects
Edinburgh, Scotland

Save this picture!
© Keith Hunter
© Keith Hunter

Bushey Cemetery / Waugh Thistleton Architects
Bushey, Hertfordshire, England

Save this picture!
© Blake Ezra
© Blake Ezra

Caroline Place / Amin Taha Architects and Groupwork
London, England

Save this picture!
© Timothy Soar
© Timothy Soar

Chadwick Hall / Henley Halebrown
London, England

Save this picture!
© David Grandorge
© David Grandorge

City of London Freemen's School - Swimming Pool / Hawkins\Brown
Surrey, England

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

Coastal House / 6a Architects
Devon, England

Save this picture!
© Johan Dehlin
© Johan Dehlin

Durham Cathedral Open Treasure / Purcell
Durham, England

Save this picture!
© Andy Marshall
© Andy Marshall

Five Acre Barn / Blee Halligan
Aldeburgh, Suffolk, England

Save this picture!
© Sarah Blee
© Sarah Blee

Gasholders London / WilkinsonEyre and Jonathan Tuckey Design
King's Cross, London, England

Save this picture!
© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

King's Crescent Estate Phases 1 and 2 / Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown
Hackney, London, England

Save this picture!
© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

Kingsgate Primary Lower School / Maccreanor Lavington Architects
Camden, London, England

Save this picture!
© Tim Crocker
© Tim Crocker

Knox Bhavan Studio / Knox Bhavan Architects
London, England

Save this picture!
© Dennis Gilbert
© Dennis Gilbert

Liverpool's Royal Court / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Liverpool, England

Save this picture!
© Timothy Soar
© Timothy Soar

Lochside House / HaysomWardMiller Architects
West Highlands, Scotland

Save this picture!
© Richard Fraser
© Richard Fraser

Maggie's Oldham / dRMM Architects
Oldham, England

Save this picture!
© Alex de Rijke
© Alex de Rijke

Marlborough Primary School / Dixon Jones
London, England

Save this picture!
© Paul Riddle
© Paul Riddle

New Tate, St Ives / Jamie Fobert Architects with Evans & Shalev
St. Ives, Cornwall, England

Save this picture!
© Nick Hufton
© Nick Hufton

Nucleus, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and Caithness Archive / Reiach and Hall Architects
Caithness, Scotland

Save this picture!
© Reiach & Hall
© Reiach & Hall

Old Shed New House / Tonkin Liu
North Yorkshire, England

Save this picture!
© Greg Storrar
© Greg Storrar

R7 King's Cross / Duggan Morris Architects and Weedon Architects
London, England

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

Riverlight / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and EPR Architects 
London, England

Save this picture!
© Anthony Coleman
© Anthony Coleman

Royal Academy of Music / Ian Ritchie Architects
London, England

Save this picture!
© Adam Scott
© Adam Scott

Royal Albert Wharf Phase 1 / Maccreanor Lavington
London, England

Save this picture!
© Tim Crocker
© Tim Crocker

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire / Fielden Clegg Bradley Studios
Birmingham, England

Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

Shaftesbury Theatre / Bennetts Associates
London, England

Save this picture!
© Peter Cook
© Peter Cook

Sibson Building / Penoyre & Prasad
Canterbury, Kent, England

Save this picture!
© Quintin Lake
© Quintin Lake

St Augustines Church / Roz Barr Architects
London, England

Save this picture!
© John Maclean
© John Maclean

St David's Hospice, New In-Patient Unit / KKE Architects
Newport, Wales

Save this picture!
© Ståle Eriksen
© Ståle Eriksen

Storey's Field Community Centre and Nursery / MUMA LLP
Cambridge, England

Save this picture!
© Alan Williams
© Alan Williams

Storyhouse / Bennetts Associates
Chester, England

Save this picture!
© Peter Cook
© Peter Cook

the David Attenborough Building / Nicholas Hare Architects
Cambridge, England

Save this picture!
© Alan Williams
© Alan Williams

the Department Store / Squire and Partners
London, England

Save this picture!
© James Jones
© James Jones

the Leadenhall Building / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
London, England

Save this picture!
© Paul Raftery
© Paul Raftery

the Piece Hall and Calderdale Central Library and Archives / LDN Architects LLP
Halifax, West Yorkshire, England

Save this picture!
© LDN Architects
© LDN Architects

the Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre / Niall McLaughlin Architects
Worcester, England

Save this picture!
© Keith Barnes
© Keith Barnes

University of Birmingham Indoor Sports Centre / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands
Birmingham, England

Save this picture!
© Paul Riddle
© Paul Riddle

University of Roehampton Library / Fielden Clegg Bradley Studios
London, England

Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

V&A Exhibition Road Quarter / AL_A
London, England

Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

Victoria Hall King's Cross / Stanton Williams
London, England

Save this picture!
© Nick Hufton
© Nick Hufton

Walthamstow Wetlands / Witherford Watson Mann Architects
London, England

Save this picture!
© Heini Schneebeli
© Heini Schneebeli

West Court Jesus College / Niall McLaughlin Architects
Cambridge, England

Save this picture!
© Peter Cook
© Peter Cook

Weston Street / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
London, England

Save this picture!
© Timothy Soar
© Timothy Soar

White Collar Factory / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
London, England

Save this picture!
© Timothy Soar
© Timothy Soar

Learn more about RIBA’s annual awards program here.

News via: The Royal Institute of British Architects

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Tom Dobbins
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Tom Dobbins. "RIBA Announces 2018 National Award Winners " 11 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897605/riba-announces-2018-national-award-winners/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »