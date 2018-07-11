RIBA Announces 2018 National Award Winners

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the 49 winners of the 2018 RIBA National Awards. From skyline-altering buildings to sensitive small-scale sculptures, this year’s top projects showcase a wide-ranging selection of scales, featuring designs from Foster + Partners, Hawkins\Brown, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, and Niall McLaughlin Architects.
Mixed-use spaces, in particular, those that benefit communities are featured heavily. While other key trends appear in the diverse list including sensitive, context-driven material choices; the reuse and regeneration of existing buildings, especially with regards to commercial use; and high-quality housing schemes that highlight the importance of authority-led regeneration.
RIBA President Ben Derbyshire stated his pleasure in seeing “some excellent examples of large-scale housing schemes.” Also, how “projects such as these are beacons showing how it is possible for enlightened local authorities and developers to create the well-designed, desirable and sustainable homes that communities so desperately need.”
From exceptional mixed-use buildings that bring a community together, and breathing new life into dilapidated historic buildings, to getting the best value from an awkward site or limited budget, every one of this year’s award winners is a testament to the architects’ skill in solving a range of challenges to create projects that will inspire and delight their users and communities for years to come.
- Ben Derbyshire, RIBA President
Selected from the winners of 12 regional awards programs, the national list will now make up the pool of projects competing for the RIBA Stirling Prize of the UK’s best building of the year.
The full list of winners includes:
15 Clerkenwell Close / Amin Taha Architects and Groupwork
London, England
25 Savile Row / Piercy&Company
London, England
53 Great Suffolk Street / Hawkins\Brown
London, England
Albert Works / Cartwright Pickard Architects
Sheffield, England
Bethnal Green Memorial / Arboreal Architecture
London, England
Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners
London, England
Boroughmuir High School / Allan Murray Architects
Edinburgh, Scotland
Bushey Cemetery / Waugh Thistleton Architects
Bushey, Hertfordshire, England
Caroline Place / Amin Taha Architects and Groupwork
London, England
Chadwick Hall / Henley Halebrown
London, England
City of London Freemen's School - Swimming Pool / Hawkins\Brown
Surrey, England
Coastal House / 6a Architects
Devon, England
Durham Cathedral Open Treasure / Purcell
Durham, England
Five Acre Barn / Blee Halligan
Aldeburgh, Suffolk, England
Gasholders London / WilkinsonEyre and Jonathan Tuckey Design
King's Cross, London, England
King's Crescent Estate Phases 1 and 2 / Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown
Hackney, London, England
Kingsgate Primary Lower School / Maccreanor Lavington Architects
Camden, London, England
Knox Bhavan Studio / Knox Bhavan Architects
London, England
Liverpool's Royal Court / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Liverpool, England
Lochside House / HaysomWardMiller Architects
West Highlands, Scotland
Maggie's Oldham / dRMM Architects
Oldham, England
Marlborough Primary School / Dixon Jones
London, England
New Tate, St Ives / Jamie Fobert Architects with Evans & Shalev
St. Ives, Cornwall, England
Nucleus, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and Caithness Archive / Reiach and Hall Architects
Caithness, Scotland
Old Shed New House / Tonkin Liu
North Yorkshire, England
R7 King's Cross / Duggan Morris Architects and Weedon Architects
London, England
Riverlight / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and EPR Architects
London, England
Royal Academy of Music / Ian Ritchie Architects
London, England
Royal Albert Wharf Phase 1 / Maccreanor Lavington
London, England
Royal Birmingham Conservatoire / Fielden Clegg Bradley Studios
Birmingham, England
Shaftesbury Theatre / Bennetts Associates
London, England
Sibson Building / Penoyre & Prasad
Canterbury, Kent, England
St Augustines Church / Roz Barr Architects
London, England
St David's Hospice, New In-Patient Unit / KKE Architects
Newport, Wales
Storey's Field Community Centre and Nursery / MUMA LLP
Cambridge, England
Storyhouse / Bennetts Associates
Chester, England
the David Attenborough Building / Nicholas Hare Architects
Cambridge, England
the Department Store / Squire and Partners
London, England
the Leadenhall Building / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
London, England
the Piece Hall and Calderdale Central Library and Archives / LDN Architects LLP
Halifax, West Yorkshire, England
the Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre / Niall McLaughlin Architects
Worcester, England
University of Birmingham Indoor Sports Centre / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands
Birmingham, England
University of Roehampton Library / Fielden Clegg Bradley Studios
London, England
V&A Exhibition Road Quarter / AL_A
London, England
Victoria Hall King's Cross / Stanton Williams
London, England
Walthamstow Wetlands / Witherford Watson Mann Architects
London, England
West Court Jesus College / Niall McLaughlin Architects
Cambridge, England
Weston Street / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
London, England
White Collar Factory / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
London, England
Learn more about RIBA’s annual awards program here.