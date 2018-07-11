RIBA Announces 2018 National Award Winners

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the 49 winners of the 2018 RIBA National Awards. From skyline-altering buildings to sensitive small-scale sculptures, this year’s top projects showcase a wide-ranging selection of scales, featuring designs from Foster + Partners, Hawkins\Brown, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, and Niall McLaughlin Architects.

Mixed-use spaces, in particular, those that benefit communities are featured heavily. While other key trends appear in the diverse list including sensitive, context-driven material choices; the reuse and regeneration of existing buildings, especially with regards to commercial use; and high-quality housing schemes that highlight the importance of authority-led regeneration.

RIBA President Ben Derbyshire stated his pleasure in seeing “some excellent examples of large-scale housing schemes.” Also, how “projects such as these are beacons showing how it is possible for enlightened local authorities and developers to create the well-designed, desirable and sustainable homes that communities so desperately need.”

From exceptional mixed-use buildings that bring a community together, and breathing new life into dilapidated historic buildings, to getting the best value from an awkward site or limited budget, every one of this year’s award winners is a testament to the architects’ skill in solving a range of challenges to create projects that will inspire and delight their users and communities for years to come.

- Ben Derbyshire, RIBA President

Selected from the winners of 12 regional awards programs, the national list will now make up the pool of projects competing for the RIBA Stirling Prize of the UK’s best building of the year.

The full list of winners includes:

15 Clerkenwell Close / Amin Taha Architects and Groupwork

London, England

25 Savile Row / Piercy&Company

London, England

53 Great Suffolk Street / Hawkins\Brown

London, England

Albert Works / Cartwright Pickard Architects

Sheffield, England

Bethnal Green Memorial / Arboreal Architecture

London, England

Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners

London, England

Boroughmuir High School / Allan Murray Architects

Edinburgh, Scotland

Bushey Cemetery / Waugh Thistleton Architects

Bushey, Hertfordshire, England

Caroline Place / Amin Taha Architects and Groupwork

London, England

Chadwick Hall / Henley Halebrown

London, England

City of London Freemen's School - Swimming Pool / Hawkins\Brown

Surrey, England

Coastal House / 6a Architects

Devon, England

Durham Cathedral Open Treasure / Purcell

Durham, England

Five Acre Barn / Blee Halligan

Aldeburgh, Suffolk, England

Gasholders London / WilkinsonEyre and Jonathan Tuckey Design

King's Cross, London, England

King's Crescent Estate Phases 1 and 2 / Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown

Hackney, London, England

Kingsgate Primary Lower School / Maccreanor Lavington Architects

Camden, London, England

Knox Bhavan Studio / Knox Bhavan Architects

London, England

Liverpool's Royal Court / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Liverpool, England

Lochside House / HaysomWardMiller Architects

West Highlands, Scotland

Maggie's Oldham / dRMM Architects

Oldham, England

Marlborough Primary School / Dixon Jones

London, England

New Tate, St Ives / Jamie Fobert Architects with Evans & Shalev

St. Ives, Cornwall, England

Nucleus, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and Caithness Archive / Reiach and Hall Architects

Caithness, Scotland

Old Shed New House / Tonkin Liu

North Yorkshire, England

R7 King's Cross / Duggan Morris Architects and Weedon Architects

London, England

Riverlight / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and EPR Architects

London, England

Royal Academy of Music / Ian Ritchie Architects

London, England

Royal Albert Wharf Phase 1 / Maccreanor Lavington

London, England

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire / Fielden Clegg Bradley Studios

Birmingham, England

Shaftesbury Theatre / Bennetts Associates

London, England

Sibson Building / Penoyre & Prasad

Canterbury, Kent, England

St Augustines Church / Roz Barr Architects

London, England

St David's Hospice, New In-Patient Unit / KKE Architects

Newport, Wales

Storey's Field Community Centre and Nursery / MUMA LLP

Cambridge, England

Storyhouse / Bennetts Associates

Chester, England

the David Attenborough Building / Nicholas Hare Architects

Cambridge, England

the Department Store / Squire and Partners

London, England

the Leadenhall Building / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

London, England

the Piece Hall and Calderdale Central Library and Archives / LDN Architects LLP

Halifax, West Yorkshire, England

the Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre / Niall McLaughlin Architects

Worcester, England

University of Birmingham Indoor Sports Centre / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

Birmingham, England

University of Roehampton Library / Fielden Clegg Bradley Studios

London, England

V&A Exhibition Road Quarter / AL_A

London, England

Victoria Hall King's Cross / Stanton Williams

London, England

Walthamstow Wetlands / Witherford Watson Mann Architects

London, England

West Court Jesus College / Niall McLaughlin Architects

Cambridge, England

Weston Street / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

London, England

White Collar Factory / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

London, England

