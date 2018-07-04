World
Award-Winning Sketching App 'Concepts' Releases New Update Including Customized Brushes

Courtesy of David Clynk
Courtesy of David Clynk

Being a 21st-century designer is not always a walk in the park, but it certainly has its perks. Fortunately, innovative product and software designers have created numerous programs that transform our ideas and visions into visual and tangible reality.

Concepts, the “next-generation design platform” is an iOS application, suitable for all design and engineering fields. Accommodating almost 80% of all design tasks, product designers, fashion designers, game designers, and industrial engineers can benefit from what the application has to offer. The TopHatch creation - which is trusted by leading designers at Disney, Apple, Nike, PlayStation, Unity, and several other leading corporations - was initiated as a simple prototype, and gradually built on feedback and innovative updates.

Following our Top Apps for Architects article, the award-winning vector-based app, is launching a brand new update, with exclusive features that enable a limitless, customized, and more precise creative experience, exclusively shared with ArchDaily readers.

What’s New?

Courtesy of Concepts Courtesy of Concepts Courtesy of Concepts Courtesy of Concepts + 16

Custom Brushes, Live Smoothing, and Gallery Organization

Courtesy of Concepts
Courtesy of Concepts

The new 5.1 update offers 30 new artistic brushes, with the ability to create and customize your own tools, providing every designer with total control over his/her projects and devices. Basically, the update allows you to create and use your own custom brush shapes and textures, adjust, manipulate, rotate, and scatter the “stamps” however way it suits your project, and share your customized brushes and packs with other users. You can also tune the pressure curve, tilt, and velocity, meaning that ink will be able to react to the amount of pressure or speed you apply to the strokes. Concepts have also exclusively created the option of adding up to 9 different stamps to a single stroke, enhancing the quality of brushes, and creating a more rendered visual.

Drawings have never been more personal.

Courtesy of Concepts
Courtesy of Concepts
Courtesy of Concepts
Courtesy of Concepts

As creative people, we all have our own styles, mediums, and techniques to express ourselves and deliver our visions. With the release of the new brush sets by Concepts, I find I am able to deliver better-looking product with deeper, more realistic perspectives than ever before.
- David Clynk, Building Design Manager at The Plunkett Group

The new update also offers its users the ability to control the smoothness of every stroke, with prompt results as they draw.

Every drawing, complete or not, can now be stored in an organized gallery. The “Sections” option in the gallery helps users divide their work, and store them in separate, custom-named sections, making it easier to show every client his/her respective drawing, without going through all the executed work. Another handy way of presenting projects and finding drawings is iOS’s “pinch-to-zoom-and-see” option which can display up to 10 columns all at once (on iPads). The users can “multi-select” drawings and manage them however way they please.

Courtesy of Osama Elfar
Courtesy of Osama Elfar
Courtesy of Concepts
Courtesy of Concepts

There are many applications in the market with different features that help designers. I've given most of them a fair chance. But I find Concepts the best experience and the best application architects can use to convey their thoughts easily, practically, and efficiently.
- Osama Elfar, Design Director at UNiiEngineering

News Via: Concepts

News Architecture News
