World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. These Competition-Winning Drawings Explore the Meaning of Island Utopias

These Competition-Winning Drawings Explore the Meaning of Island Utopias

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
These Competition-Winning Drawings Explore the Meaning of Island Utopias
Save this picture!
These Competition-Winning Drawings Explore the Meaning of Island Utopias, Bankgkok Domestic Tastes / Antonio Bernacchi and Alicia Lazzaroni. Image © Antonio Bernacchi and Alicia Lazzaroni
Bankgkok Domestic Tastes / Antonio Bernacchi and Alicia Lazzaroni. Image © Antonio Bernacchi and Alicia Lazzaroni

Architectural print studio Desplans in collaboration with Library Illustrazioni have published the results of their architectural drawing competition titled “The Island: Between Utopia and Metaphor for Reality.” The competition asked participants to submit drawings and text interpreting the meaning of islands and utopias, considering “the double value inherent in the utopia” between aspiration and limitation.

The entries were judged by a jury of figures from Library and Desplans, with one winner and 12 honorable mentions selected. The winning entries were chosen with attention given to the relevance of the theme, dialogue between text and image, graphic research, and quality of reflection.

The institution of the Void / Olivier Jauniaux. Image © Olivier Jauniaux Insula in mari nata / Valentina Merz . Image © Valentina Merz The Floating Island / Arianna Boccalatte. Image © Arianna Boccalatte Dystopia / Michai Pecko. Image © Michai Pecko + 14

The winning drawing will be edited in a limited edition of Desplans Fine Art print and made available for sale. Below, we outline the winner, and 12 honorable mentions for you to find inspiration.

First Prize

Bankgkok Domestic Tastes / Antonio Bernacchi and Alicia Lazzaroni

Save this picture!
Bankgkok Domestic Tastes / Antonio Bernacchi and Alicia Lazzaroni. Image © Antonio Bernacchi and Alicia Lazzaroni
Bankgkok Domestic Tastes / Antonio Bernacchi and Alicia Lazzaroni. Image © Antonio Bernacchi and Alicia Lazzaroni

The winning prize was given to Antonio Bernacchi and Alicia Lazzaroni, students and teaching assistants at INDA (International Program in Design and Architecture), Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand. Their submission “Bangkok Domestic Tastes” focuses on secluded islands created by the real estate market in Bangkok, portraying the lifestyle that each compact condominium sells.

The submission demonstrates a double value of utopia, with an external projection of aspiration and obsession contrasted by an inward-looking, isolated tension. The graphic is inspired by traditional Thai mural paintings, with “hybridizations of typical urban animals recalling the iconography of folkloric mythological creatures.”

The winning project has demonstrated a deep research in illustrative terms and attention to details. At the intellectual level, their personal conception of Island is very striking compared to with is a megalopolis that brings back problems and density: Bangkok.
-Jury comments

Honorable Mentions

9 26 am / Federica Scalise

Save this picture!
9 26 am / Federica Scalise. Image © Federica Scalise
9 26 am / Federica Scalise. Image © Federica Scalise

Duckutopia / Coci Studio

Save this picture!
Duckutopia / Coci Studio . Image © Coci Studio
Duckutopia / Coci Studio . Image © Coci Studio

Dystopia / Michai Pecko

Save this picture!
Dystopia / Michai Pecko. Image © Michai Pecko
Dystopia / Michai Pecko. Image © Michai Pecko

Insula in mari nata / Valentina Merz

Save this picture!
Insula in mari nata / Valentina Merz . Image © Valentina Merz
Insula in mari nata / Valentina Merz . Image © Valentina Merz

Island! Island! / Daniele Zerbi

Save this picture!
Island! Island! / Daniele Zerbi. Image © Daniele Zerbi
Island! Island! / Daniele Zerbi. Image © Daniele Zerbi

Nine Islands / Fabio Alessandro Fusco

Save this picture!
Nine Islands / Fabio Alessandro Fusco. Image © Fabio Alessandro Fusco
Nine Islands / Fabio Alessandro Fusco. Image © Fabio Alessandro Fusco

Silenzio / Alore Studio

Save this picture!
Silenzio / Alore Studio. Image © Alore Studio
Silenzio / Alore Studio. Image © Alore Studio

The Floating Island / Arianna Boccalatte

Save this picture!
The Floating Island / Arianna Boccalatte. Image © Arianna Boccalatte
The Floating Island / Arianna Boccalatte. Image © Arianna Boccalatte

The institution of the Void / Olivier Jauniaux

Save this picture!
The institution of the Void / Olivier Jauniaux. Image © Olivier Jauniaux
The institution of the Void / Olivier Jauniaux. Image © Olivier Jauniaux

The sea field / Cecile Brissez

Save this picture!
The sea field / Cecile Brissez. Image © Cecile Brissez
The sea field / Cecile Brissez. Image © Cecile Brissez

Trampolisland / SY architects (Rodrigo Schiavoni and Adan Yenerich) 

Save this picture!
Trampolisland / SY architects (Rodrigo Schiavoni and Adan Yenerich). Image © Rodrigo Schiavoni and Adan Yenerich
Trampolisland / SY architects (Rodrigo Schiavoni and Adan Yenerich). Image © Rodrigo Schiavoni and Adan Yenerich

Trigger / Marion Konirsh

Save this picture!
Trigger / Marion Konirsh. Image © Marion Konirsh
Trigger / Marion Konirsh. Image © Marion Konirsh

You can learn more about the winning drawings and competition details on the official website here.

News via: Desplans and Library

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "These Competition-Winning Drawings Explore the Meaning of Island Utopias" 22 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896920/these-competition-winning-drawings-explore-the-meaning-of-island-utopias/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »