  ArchDaily
  News
  3. OPEN’s Pingshan Performing Arts Center in Shenzhen Nears Completion

OPEN’s Pingshan Performing Arts Center in Shenzhen Nears Completion

OPEN’s Pingshan Performing Arts Center in Shenzhen Nears Completion
OPEN’s Pingshan Performing Arts Center in Shenzhen Nears Completion, Courtesy of OPEN Architecture
Courtesy of OPEN Architecture

OPEN Architecture has released a new set of photos that documents the construction milestones of Pingshan Performing Arts Center in Shenzhen, China. The project was initially announced in 2015 as the first theatre planned for the newly-developed Pingshan area. With its building envelope now fully formed and cladded in precision-engineered aluminium panels, the Performing Arts Center is set to open by the end of this year as one of the city’s most anticipated cultural venues.

Courtesy of OPEN Architecture

Courtesy of OPEN Architecture
Courtesy of OPEN Architecture

A simple cubic volume at first glance, Pingshan Performing Arts Center stands to challenge the “common architectural practices” in a market-driven China, according to OPEN Architecture, where cities are not short of monotonous spaces assigned with a single function, and buildings with "exaggerated formal appearances… far detached from the public and the urban life." To break away from these conventions, OPEN Architecture seeks genuinely to optimize the connection between the architecture and the public, by incorporating a variety of functional spaces within the cultural center.

Courtesy of OPEN Architecture
Courtesy of OPEN Architecture
Program analysis
Program analysis
Courtesy of OPEN Architecture
Courtesy of OPEN Architecture

Sitting on a compact site of 23,542 square meters, the building made room for two expansive outdoor plazas and in itself contains a 1200-seat opera house at the core, along with a black-box theatre, rehearsal rooms, educational facilities, restaurants and café’s surrounding the perimeter. The exterior is punctuated with rectangular windows and extruded volumes to introduce light and air in these peripheral spaces. Concerning the building tectonics, the façade is engineered with perforated, V-section aluminium panels and coloured aluminium cladding. The combination of the two metallic textures further enhances solar protection and ventilation qualities of the architecture.

Courtesy of OPEN Architecture
Courtesy of OPEN Architecture
Connected sections
Connected sections
Courtesy of OPEN Architecture
Courtesy of OPEN Architecture

Construction of the Pingshan Performing Arts Center is expected to continue over the following months with the interior fit-out and landscaping work. Full completion of the project is scheduled for the end of 2018.

News via OPEN Architecture.

AD Editorial Team
News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "OPEN’s Pingshan Performing Arts Center in Shenzhen Nears Completion" 28 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896655/opens-pingshan-performing-arts-center-in-shenzhen-nears-completion/> ISSN 0719-8884
想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of OPEN Architecture

OPEN 设计‘深圳坪山演艺中心’竣工在即，戏剧方盒突破传统剧院形式

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »