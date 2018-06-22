World
i

i

i

i

i

Photographic Gallery Captures the Rough Brutalism of Toronto's Andrews Building

Photographic Gallery Captures the Rough Brutalism of Toronto's Andrews Building
© Ruta Krau
© Ruta Krau

Toronto-based photographer Ruta Krau has captured stunning photographs of the Andrews Building, one of Canada’s most noted brutalist buildings, and a celebrated part of Toronto's concrete architecture. Designed by John Andrews, architect of Toronto’s iconic CN Tower, the Andrews Building embodies the Modernist ethos of connecting with the surrounding environment, balanced above a ravine and emerging as a stepped pyramid from a natural ridge.

Krau’s photographs capture the rough, natural aesthetic of the Modernist building, with béton brut concrete stamped with the patterns of the timber used to mold the poured-concrete structure. Visible on both the interior and exterior, this texture compliments terra-cotta-colored floor tiles and wood-paneled feature walls.

© Ruta Krau

© Ruta Krau
© Ruta Krau
© Ruta Krau
© Ruta Krau
© Ruta Krau
© Ruta Krau
© Ruta Krau
© Ruta Krau
© Ruta Krau
© Ruta Krau
© Ruta Krau
© Ruta Krau
© Ruta Krau
© Ruta Krau
© Ruta Krau
© Ruta Krau
© Ruta Krau
© Ruta Krau
© Ruta Krau
© Ruta Krau

Ruta Krau’s gallery of the Andrews Building and further works can be found here.

News via: University of Toronto Scarborough

Niall Patrick Walsh
News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Photographic Gallery Captures the Rough Brutalism of Toronto's Andrews Building " 22 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896654/photographic-gallery-captures-the-rough-brutalism-of-torontos-andrews-building/> ISSN 0719-8884

