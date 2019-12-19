40 Impressive Details Using Concrete

Due to its ability to mold and create different shapes, concrete is one of architecture's most popular materials. While one of its most common uses is as a humble foundation, its plasticity means that it is also used in almost all types of construction, from housing to museums, presenting a variety of details of work that deserves special attention.
Check out this collection of 40 projects that highlight the use of concrete. Impressive!
Casa Scout / BAAG
Weekend House in Downtown São Paulo / spbr arquitetos
Lamas House / moarqs + OTTOLENGHI architects
The Mirador House / Víctor Gubbins Browne + Gubbins Arquitectos
IA House / alarciaferrer arquitectos
JA House / Filipe Pina + Maria Ines Costa
Vivienda CC3660 / Cardoso + Zúñiga
Waterfront Restaurant / Pro-Form Architects
La Enseñanza School Auditorium / OPUS + MEJÍA
Tarrawarra Abbey / Baldasso Cortese Architects
Antoine / BUREAU A
Corzuelas House / Manuel Gonzalez Veglia + Dolores Menso
Nautical Base Sunken Under a Dune / THE architectes
Collage House / S+PS Architects
Miami Dade College Academic Support Center / Perkins+Will
Floraplant Pavillion / T3arc
Roser Chapel / Erithacus arquitectos + Guillermo Maluenda
Antonio Derka School / Obranegra Arquitectos
Magritte's / Atelier Tekuto
Buenos Aires Contemporary Art Museum / Monoblock
La Loma del Calvario / Ariasrecalde
Museum of Ocean and Surf / Steven Holl Architects + Solange Fabiao
New Leme Gallery / Paulo Mendes da Rocha + Metro Arquitetos Associados
Casa BC / 3ARCH
Casa 1217 / H Arquitectes
Gabriela House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual
House in Palihue / Bernardo Rosello
House in Rua de Marracuene / Base Arquitetura
El Musical Cultural Center / Eduardo de Miguel Arbonés
San Lucas Pavilion / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol ARCHITECTURE LANDSCAPE
Datri & Dasa House / [mavarq]
Sambade House / spaceworkers
Adjustable Forms / DLR Group
E/C House / SAMI-arquitectos
House in an Orchard / Javier Ramos Morán + Moisés Puente Rodríguez
House Maza / CHK arquitectura
Mercedes House / Frazzi Arquitectos
MP House / alcolea+tárrago arquitectos
Workshop House / PAX.ARQ
Paula Souza Center / Spadoni AA + Pedro Taddei Arquitetos Associados
Note: This article was originally published on November 7, 2016, and updated on December 16, 2019.