  2. Articles
  3. 40 Impressive Details Using Concrete

40 Impressive Details Using Concrete

40 Impressive Details Using Concrete
Due to its ability to mold and create different shapes, concrete is one of architecture's most popular materials. While one of its most common uses is as a humble foundation, its plasticity means that it is also used in almost all types of construction, from housing to museums, presenting a variety of details of work that deserves special attention.

Check out this collection of 40 projects that highlight the use of concrete. Impressive! 

Casa Scout / BAAG

Cortesía de © BAAG
Cortesía de © BAAG

Cortesía de © BAAG

Weekend House in Downtown São Paulo / spbr arquitetos

© spbr arquitetos
© spbr arquitetos

© Nelson Kon

Lamas House / moarqs + OTTOLENGHI architects

© MOARQS architects + OTTOLENGHI architects
© MOARQS architects + OTTOLENGHI architects

© Albano Garcia

The Mirador House / Víctor Gubbins Browne + Gubbins Arquitectos

© Tunquen - Víctor Gubbins Browne + Gubbins Arquitectos
© Tunquen - Víctor Gubbins Browne + Gubbins Arquitectos

© Marcos Mendizábal

IA House / alarciaferrer arquitectos

© alarciaferrer arquitectos
© alarciaferrer arquitectos

© Emilia Sierra Guzman

JA House / Filipe Pina + Maria Ines Costa

© Filipe Pina + Maria Ines Costa
© Filipe Pina + Maria Ines Costa

© Joao Morgado

Vivienda CC3660 / Cardoso + Zúñiga

© Cardoso + Zúñiga
© Cardoso + Zúñiga

© Luis Alonso Grafo

Waterfront Restaurant / Pro-Form Architects

© Pro-Form Architects
© Pro-Form Architects

© LV Hengzhong

La Enseñanza School Auditorium / OPUS + MEJÍA

© OPUS + MEJÍA
© OPUS + MEJÍA

© Sergio Gómez

Tarrawarra Abbey / Baldasso Cortese Architects

© Baldasso Cortese Architects
© Baldasso Cortese Architects

© Michael Gazzola

Antoine / BUREAU A

© BUREAU A
© BUREAU A

© Dylan Perrenoud

Corzuelas House / Manuel Gonzalez Veglia + Dolores Menso

© Manuel Gonzalez Veglia + Dolores Menso
© Manuel Gonzalez Veglia + Dolores Menso

© Gonzalo Viramonte

Nautical Base Sunken Under a Dune / THE architectes

© THE architectes
© THE architectes

© S.Chalmeau

Collage House / S+PS Architects

Cortesía de © S+PS Architects
Cortesía de © S+PS Architects

Cortesía de © S+PS Architects

Miami Dade College Academic Support Center / Perkins+Will

© Perkins+Will
© Perkins+Will

© Robin Hill

Floraplant Pavillion / T3arc

© T3arc
© T3arc

© Luis Gordoa

Roser Chapel / Erithacus arquitectos + Guillermo Maluenda

© Erithacus arquitectos + Guillermo Maluenda
© Erithacus arquitectos + Guillermo Maluenda

© Joan Guillamat

Antonio Derka School / Obranegra Arquitectos

© Obranegra Arquitectos
© Obranegra Arquitectos

© Alejandro Arango

Magritte's / Atelier Tekuto

© Atelier Tekuto
© Atelier Tekuto

© Makoto Yoshida

Buenos Aires Contemporary Art Museum / Monoblock

© Monoblock
© Monoblock

© Albano Garcia

La Loma del Calvario / Ariasrecalde

© Ariasrecalde
© Ariasrecalde

© Fernando Alda

Museum of Ocean and Surf / Steven Holl Architects + Solange Fabiao

© Steven Holl Architects
© Steven Holl Architects

© Iwan Baan

New Leme Gallery / Paulo Mendes da Rocha + Metro Arquitetos Associados

© Paulo Mendes da Rocha + Metro Arquitetos
© Paulo Mendes da Rocha + Metro Arquitetos

© Leonardo Finotti

Casa BC / 3ARCH

© 3ARCH
© 3ARCH

© The Black Rabbit

Casa 1217 / H Arquitectes

© H Arquitectes
© H Arquitectes

© Adrià Goula

Gabriela House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

© TACO taller de arquitectura contextual
© TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

© Leo Espinosa

House in Palihue / Bernardo Rosello

© Bernardo Rosello
© Bernardo Rosello

© Ramiro Sosa

House in Rua de Marracuene / Base Arquitetura

© Base Arquitetura
© Base Arquitetura

© do mal o menos

El Musical Cultural Center / Eduardo de Miguel Arbonés

© Eduardo de Miguel Arbonés
© Eduardo de Miguel Arbonés

© Duccio Malagamba

San Lucas Pavilion / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol ARCHITECTURE LANDSCAPE

© FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol ARCHITECTURE LANDSCAPE
© FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol ARCHITECTURE LANDSCAPE

© Miguel de Guzmán

Datri & Dasa House / [mavarq]

© [mavarq]
© [mavarq]

© Jaime Navarro

Sambade House / spaceworkers

© spaceworkers
© spaceworkers

40 Impressive Details Using Concrete

Adjustable Forms / DLR Group

© DLR Group
© DLR Group

© James Steinkamp

E/C House / SAMI-arquitectos

© SAMI-arquitectos
© SAMI-arquitectos

© Paulo Catrica

House in an Orchard / Javier Ramos Morán + Moisés Puente Rodríguez

© Javier Ramos Morán + Moisés Puente Rodríguez
© Javier Ramos Morán + Moisés Puente Rodríguez

© Luís Díaz

House Maza / CHK arquitectura

© CHK arquitectura
© CHK arquitectura

© Yoshihiro Koitani

Mercedes House / Frazzi Arquitectos

© Frazzi Arquitectos
© Frazzi Arquitectos

© Federico Kulekdjian

MP House / alcolea+tárrago arquitectos

© alcolea+tárrago arquitectos
© alcolea+tárrago arquitectos

© Iñaki Bergera

Workshop House / PAX.ARQ

© PAX.ARQ
© PAX.ARQ

© Bruno Candiotto

Paula Souza Center / Spadoni AA + Pedro Taddei Arquitetos Associados

© Spadoni AA + Pedro Taddei Arquitetos Associados
© Spadoni AA + Pedro Taddei Arquitetos Associados

© Nelson Kon

Note: This article was originally published on November 7, 2016, and updated on December 16, 2019.

