  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. World Winners of 2018 Prix Versailles Awards Announced

World Winners of 2018 Prix Versailles Awards Announced

World Winners of 2018 Prix Versailles Awards Announced

This month the world winners of the Prix Versailles 2018 were announced at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris. This annual recognition celebrates commercial architecture projects from around the world, promoting successful interactions between culture and economy.

The twelve winning projects—including stores, shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants—were selected from the 70 continental finalist teams from 32 different countries. These works of architecture also show projects that recognize architecture's relationship with heritage.

See all of the selected projects after the break.

Categoy: Shops & Stores

Shops & Stores - Prix Versailles 2018
Apple Orchard Road - Singapore, Singapore
Foster + Partners - London, United Kingdom

Apple Orchard Road / Foster + Partners. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles
Apple Orchard Road / Foster + Partners. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles

Apple Orchard Road / Foster + Partners. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Apple Orchard Road / Foster + Partners. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Apple Orchard Road / Foster + Partners. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Apple Orchard Road / Foster + Partners. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles + 71

Shops & Stores - Special prize Interior 2018
Dolce & Gabbana’s Venice Palazzo - Venice, Italy
Carbondale - Paris, France

Dolce & Gabbana’s Venice Palazzo / Carbondale. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles
Dolce & Gabbana’s Venice Palazzo / Carbondale. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles

Dolce & Gabbana’s Venice Palazzo / Carbondale. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Dolce & Gabbana’s Venice Palazzo / Carbondale. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Dolce & Gabbana’s Venice Palazzo / Carbondale. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Dolce & Gabbana’s Venice Palazzo / Carbondale. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles + 71

Shops & Stores - Special prize Exterior 2018
Porcelanosa Chile - Santiago, Chile
Gonzalo Mardones Arquitecto - Santiago, Chile

Porcelanosa Chile / Gonzalo Mardones Arquitecto. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles
Porcelanosa Chile / Gonzalo Mardones Arquitecto. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles

Porcelanosa Chile / Gonzalo Mardones Arquitecto. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Porcelanosa Chile / Gonzalo Mardones Arquitecto. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Porcelanosa Chile / Gonzalo Mardones Arquitecto. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Porcelanosa Chile / Gonzalo Mardones Arquitecto. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles + 71

Category: Shopping Malls

Shopping Malls - Prix Versailles 2018
Watermark WestQuay - Southampton, United Kingdom
ACME / Hammerson - London, United Kingdom / London, United Kingdom

Watermark WestQuay / ACME - Hammerson. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles
Watermark WestQuay / ACME - Hammerson. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles

Watermark WestQuay / ACME - Hammerson. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Watermark WestQuay / ACME - Hammerson. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Watermark WestQuay / ACME - Hammerson. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Watermark WestQuay / ACME - Hammerson. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles + 71

Shopping Malls - Special prize Interior 2018
Lane 189 - Shanghai, China
UNStudio / CITIC - Amsterdam, Netherlands / Beijing, China

Lane 189 / UNStudio - CITIC. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles
Lane 189 / UNStudio - CITIC. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles

Lane 189 / UNStudio - CITIC. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Lane 189 / UNStudio - CITIC. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Lane 189 / UNStudio - CITIC. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Lane 189 / UNStudio - CITIC. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles + 71

Shopping Malls - Special prize Exterior 2018
McArthurGlen Provence - Miramas, France
Marseille Architecture Partenaires - Marseille, France

McArthurGlen Provence / Marseille Architecture Partenaires. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles
McArthurGlen Provence / Marseille Architecture Partenaires. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles

McArthurGlen Provence / Marseille Architecture Partenaires. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles McArthurGlen Provence / Marseille Architecture Partenaires. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles McArthurGlen Provence / Marseille Architecture Partenaires. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles McArthurGlen Provence / Marseille Architecture Partenaires. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles + 71

Category: Hotels

Hotels - Prix Versailles 2018
Amanyangyun - Shanghai, China
Kerry Hill Architects - Singapore, Singapore

Amanyangyun / Kerry Hill Architects. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles
Amanyangyun / Kerry Hill Architects. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles

Amanyangyun / Kerry Hill Architects. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Amanyangyun / Kerry Hill Architects. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Amanyangyun / Kerry Hill Architects. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Amanyangyun / Kerry Hill Architects. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Amanyangyun / Kerry Hill Architects. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Amanyangyun / Kerry Hill Architects. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Amanyangyun / Kerry Hill Architects. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Amanyangyun / Kerry Hill Architects. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles + 71

Hotels - Special prize Interior 2018
Bisate Lodge - Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda
Nicholas Plewman Architects / Artichoke Design - Johannesburg, South Africa / Capetown, South Africa

Bisate Lodge / Nicholas Plewman Architects . Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles
Bisate Lodge / Nicholas Plewman Architects . Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles

Bisate Lodge / Nicholas Plewman Architects. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Bisate Lodge / Nicholas Plewman Architects. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Bisate Lodge / Nicholas Plewman Architects . Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Bisate Lodge / Nicholas Plewman Architects . Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles + 71

Hotels - Special prize Exterior 2018
Six Senses Zil Pasyon - Félicité, Seychelles
Studio RHE - London, United Kingdom

Six Senses Zil Pasyon / Studio RHE. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles
Six Senses Zil Pasyon / Studio RHE. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles

Six Senses Zil Pasyon / Studio RHE. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Six Senses Zil Pasyon / Studio RHE. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Six Senses Zil Pasyon / Studio RHE. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Six Senses Zil Pasyon / Studio RHE. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Six Senses Zil Pasyon / Studio RHE. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Six Senses Zil Pasyon / Studio RHE. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Six Senses Zil Pasyon / Studio RHE. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Six Senses Zil Pasyon / Studio RHE. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles + 71

Category: Restaurants

Restaurants - Prix Versailles 2018
Ixi’im Restaurant  - Chocholá, Mexico
Central de Proyectos SCP / Paulina Morán - Merida, Mexico / Cancún, Mexico

Restaurante Ixi’im / Central de Proyectos SCP / Paulina Morán. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles
Restaurante Ixi’im / Central de Proyectos SCP / Paulina Morán. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles

Restaurante Ixi’im / Central de Proyectos SCP / Paulina Morán. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Restaurante Ixi’im / Central de Proyectos SCP / Paulina Morán. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Restaurante Ixi’im / Central de Proyectos SCP / Paulina Morán. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Restaurante Ixi’im / Central de Proyectos SCP / Paulina Morán. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Restaurante Ixi’im / Central de Proyectos SCP / Paulina Morán. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Restaurante Ixi’im / Central de Proyectos SCP / Paulina Morán. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Restaurante Ixi’im / Central de Proyectos SCP / Paulina Morán. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Restaurante Ixi’im / Central de Proyectos SCP / Paulina Morán. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles + 71

Restaurants - Special prize Interior 2018
Nobu Downtown - New York, NY, USA
Rockwell Group - New York, NY, USA

Nobu Downtown / Rockwell Group. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles
Nobu Downtown / Rockwell Group. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles

Nobu Downtown / Rockwell Group. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Nobu Downtown / Rockwell Group. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Nobu Downtown / Rockwell Group. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Nobu Downtown / Rockwell Group. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles + 71

Restaurants - Special prize Exterior 2018
Wild Coast Tented Lodge / Nomadic Resorts - Palatupana, Sri Lanka
Nomadic Resorts - Flic en Flac, Mauritius

Tienda de Hospedaje Costa Salvaje / Nomadic Resorts. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles
Tienda de Hospedaje Costa Salvaje / Nomadic Resorts. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles

Tienda de Hospedaje Costa Salvaje / Nomadic Resorts. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Tienda de Hospedaje Costa Salvaje / Nomadic Resorts. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Tienda de Hospedaje Costa Salvaje / Nomadic Resorts. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Tienda de Hospedaje Costa Salvaje / Nomadic Resorts. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Tienda de Hospedaje Costa Salvaje / Nomadic Resorts. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Tienda de Hospedaje Costa Salvaje / Nomadic Resorts. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Tienda de Hospedaje Costa Salvaje / Nomadic Resorts. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles Tienda de Hospedaje Costa Salvaje / Nomadic Resorts. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles + 71

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "World Winners of 2018 Prix Versailles Awards Announced" [Conoce los proyectos ganadores de la final mundial Prix Versailles 2018] 29 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895401/world-winners-of-2018-prix-versailles-awards-announced/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »