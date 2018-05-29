World Winners of 2018 Prix Versailles Awards Announced

This month the world winners of the Prix Versailles 2018 were announced at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris. This annual recognition celebrates commercial architecture projects from around the world, promoting successful interactions between culture and economy.
The twelve winning projects—including stores, shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants—were selected from the 70 continental finalist teams from 32 different countries. These works of architecture also show projects that recognize architecture's relationship with heritage.
See all of the selected projects after the break.
Categoy: Shops & Stores
Shops & Stores - Prix Versailles 2018
Apple Orchard Road - Singapore, Singapore
Foster + Partners - London, United Kingdom
Shops & Stores - Special prize Interior 2018
Dolce & Gabbana’s Venice Palazzo - Venice, Italy
Carbondale - Paris, France
Shops & Stores - Special prize Exterior 2018
Porcelanosa Chile - Santiago, Chile
Gonzalo Mardones Arquitecto - Santiago, Chile
Category: Shopping Malls
Shopping Malls - Prix Versailles 2018
Watermark WestQuay - Southampton, United Kingdom
ACME / Hammerson - London, United Kingdom / London, United Kingdom
Shopping Malls - Special prize Interior 2018
Lane 189 - Shanghai, China
UNStudio / CITIC - Amsterdam, Netherlands / Beijing, China
Shopping Malls - Special prize Exterior 2018
McArthurGlen Provence - Miramas, France
Marseille Architecture Partenaires - Marseille, France
Category: Hotels
Hotels - Prix Versailles 2018
Amanyangyun - Shanghai, China
Kerry Hill Architects - Singapore, Singapore
Hotels - Special prize Interior 2018
Bisate Lodge - Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda
Nicholas Plewman Architects / Artichoke Design - Johannesburg, South Africa / Capetown, South Africa
Hotels - Special prize Exterior 2018
Six Senses Zil Pasyon - Félicité, Seychelles
Studio RHE - London, United Kingdom
Category: Restaurants
Restaurants - Prix Versailles 2018
Ixi’im Restaurant - Chocholá, Mexico
Central de Proyectos SCP / Paulina Morán - Merida, Mexico / Cancún, Mexico
Restaurants - Special prize Interior 2018
Nobu Downtown - New York, NY, USA
Rockwell Group - New York, NY, USA
Restaurants - Special prize Exterior 2018
Wild Coast Tented Lodge / Nomadic Resorts - Palatupana, Sri Lanka
Nomadic Resorts - Flic en Flac, Mauritius