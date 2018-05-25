World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 10 Chapels in a Venice Forest Comprise The Vatican's First Ever Biennale Contribution

10 Chapels in a Venice Forest Comprise The Vatican's First Ever Biennale Contribution

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
10 Chapels in a Venice Forest Comprise The Vatican's First Ever Biennale Contribution
Save this picture!
Aerial view. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Aerial view. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

With the opening of the 16th Venice Architecture Biennale comes a look at the first ever contribution by the Holy See, an exhibition that brings together architects to design chapels that, after the Biennale, can be relocated to sites around the globe.

Located in a wooded area on the Venetian island of San Giorgio Maggiore, 10 chapels by architects including Norman Foster, Eduardo Souto de Moura, and Smiljan Radic, are joined by the Asplund Chapel by MAP Architects. This 11th structure serves as a prelude to the other chapels, while reflecting on Gunnar Asplund's 1920 design for the Woodland Chapel.

The Asplund Pavilion, like the Woodland Chapel that inspired it, is intended as a “place of orientation, encounter, meditation, and salutation.” The interior hosts an exhibition of drawings by Gunnar Asplund for the Woodland Chapel, accompanied by documents and models illustrating its concept and construction. The subsequent journey sees visitors encounter 10 chapels symbolizing the Ten Commandments, also offering 10 unique interpretations of the original Woodland Chapel.

Below, we present new photographs of the 11 completed structures comprising the first Holy See Pavilion.

Smiljan Radic, Chile

Save this picture!
Smiljan Radic. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Smiljan Radic. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Smiljan Radic. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu Smiljan Radic. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu Smiljan Radic. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu Smiljan Radic. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu + 40

Carla Juaçaba, Brazil

Save this picture!
Carla Juaçaba. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Carla Juaçaba. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Javier Corvalán, Paraguay

Save this picture!
Javier Corvalán. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Javier Corvalán. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Sean Godsell, Australia

Save this picture!
Sean Godsell. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Sean Godsell. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Eva Prats & Ricardo Flores, Spain

Save this picture!
Flores&Prats. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Flores&Prats. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Eduardo Souto de Moura, Portugal

Save this picture!
Eduardo Souto de Moura. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Eduardo Souto de Moura. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Eduardo Souto de Moura. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu Eduardo Souto de Moura. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu Eduardo Souto de Moura. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu Eduardo Souto de Moura. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu + 40

Francesco Cellini, Italy

Save this picture!
Francesco Cellini. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Francesco Cellini. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Francesco Cellini. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu Francesco Cellini. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu Francesco Cellini. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu Francesco Cellini. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu + 40

Norman Foster, United Kingdom

Save this picture!
Norman Foster. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Norman Foster. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Norman Foster. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu Norman Foster. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu Norman Foster. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu Norman Foster. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu + 40

Andrew Berman, USA

Save this picture!
Andrew Berman. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Andrew Berman. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Teronobu Fujimori, Japan

Save this picture!
Teronobu Fujimori. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Teronobu Fujimori. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Asplund Chapel, MAP Architects

Save this picture!
MAP Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
MAP Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Rory Stott. "10 Chapels in a Venice Forest Comprise The Vatican's First Ever Biennale Contribution" 25 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895127/10-chapels-in-a-venice-forest-comprise-the-vaticans-first-ever-biennale-contribution/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »