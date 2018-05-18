World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. V&A Appoints DS+R as Lead Designers for V&A East Olympic Park Center

V&A Appoints DS+R as Lead Designers for V&A East Olympic Park Center

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
V&A Appoints DS+R as Lead Designers for V&A East Olympic Park Center
Save this picture!
V&A Appoints DS+R as Lead Designers for V&A East Olympic Park Center, The Victoria and Albert Museum. Image © Hufton + Crow
The Victoria and Albert Museum. Image © Hufton + Crow

Diller Scofidio + Renfro has won an international competition for the design of a new V&A collection and research center to be located in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in East London.

Designed in collaboration with Austin-Smith:Lord, the scheme seeks to broaden public access to collections of art, design, and performance which are not currently on display. The scheme forms part of V&A East, an initiative which also includes a new museum planned for Stratford Waterfront, designed by RIBA Gold Medal winners O’Donnell + Tuomey.

Save this picture!
The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Image © Kevin Allen/London Legacy Development Corp
The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Image © Kevin Allen/London Legacy Development Corp

The DS+R scheme was chosen from a shortlist of five firms, comprising 6a, Gareth Hoskins Architects, Haworth Tompkins with AOC, and Robbrecht en Daem with DRDH. In awarding the competition to DS+R, the jury praised the scheme’s clarity, ambition, and originality, and its success in giving visitors, researchers, and staff new ways to interact with the V&A’s extensive collections.

It is thrilling to contribute to a new wave of rethinking how London's cultural institutions can reconnect to the city - from the Cultural Mile to the developments emerging in Queen Elizabeth Park. We’re excited to start experimenting with the V&A on this new model for collection storage and public display at Here East. Planned from the inside-out, V&A East will be like stepping into an immersive cabinet of curiosities—a three-dimensional sampling of the eclectic collection of artifacts, programmed with diverse spaces for research, object study, workshops, and back-of-house functions.
-Elizabeth Diller, Partner, DS+R

Save this picture!
The Allies and Morrison / O'Donnell + Tuomey vision for V&A East, located near the DS+R scheme. Image © Allies and Morrison
The Allies and Morrison / O'Donnell + Tuomey vision for V&A East, located near the DS+R scheme. Image © Allies and Morrison

The scheme represents the latest step forward for the V&A East project, which also includes a new museum planned for Stratford Waterfront designed by O’Donnell + Tuomey. The initiative to prolong the use of the Olympic Park site, dubbed ‘Olympicopolis’ has seen collaboration between Allies and Morrison, O’Donnell + Tuomey and Josep Camps to design a new cultural and education quarter, hosting branches of UCL and the Smithsonian Institute.

News via: DS+R

Allies and Morrison and O'Donnell + Tuomey Chosen to Design London's Olympicopolis

Allies and Morrison, together with O'Donnell + Tuomey and Josep Camps/Olga Felip Arquitecturia, has been chosen ahead of David Chipperfield, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and three other teams to design London's Olympicopolis culture and education quarter.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "V&A Appoints DS+R as Lead Designers for V&A East Olympic Park Center" 18 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894763/v-and-a-appoints-ds-plus-r-as-lead-designers-for-v-and-a-east-olympic-park-center/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »