V&A Appoints DS+R as Lead Designers for V&A East Olympic Park Center

Save this picture! The Victoria and Albert Museum. Image © Hufton + Crow

Diller Scofidio + Renfro has won an international competition for the design of a new V&A collection and research center to be located in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in East London.

Designed in collaboration with Austin-Smith:Lord, the scheme seeks to broaden public access to collections of art, design, and performance which are not currently on display. The scheme forms part of V&A East, an initiative which also includes a new museum planned for Stratford Waterfront, designed by RIBA Gold Medal winners O’Donnell + Tuomey.

Save this picture! The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Image © Kevin Allen/London Legacy Development Corp

The DS+R scheme was chosen from a shortlist of five firms, comprising 6a, Gareth Hoskins Architects, Haworth Tompkins with AOC, and Robbrecht en Daem with DRDH. In awarding the competition to DS+R, the jury praised the scheme’s clarity, ambition, and originality, and its success in giving visitors, researchers, and staff new ways to interact with the V&A’s extensive collections.

It is thrilling to contribute to a new wave of rethinking how London's cultural institutions can reconnect to the city - from the Cultural Mile to the developments emerging in Queen Elizabeth Park. We’re excited to start experimenting with the V&A on this new model for collection storage and public display at Here East. Planned from the inside-out, V&A East will be like stepping into an immersive cabinet of curiosities—a three-dimensional sampling of the eclectic collection of artifacts, programmed with diverse spaces for research, object study, workshops, and back-of-house functions.

-Elizabeth Diller, Partner, DS+R

Save this picture! The Allies and Morrison / O'Donnell + Tuomey vision for V&A East, located near the DS+R scheme. Image © Allies and Morrison

The scheme represents the latest step forward for the V&A East project, which also includes a new museum planned for Stratford Waterfront designed by O’Donnell + Tuomey. The initiative to prolong the use of the Olympic Park site, dubbed ‘Olympicopolis’ has seen collaboration between Allies and Morrison, O’Donnell + Tuomey and Josep Camps to design a new cultural and education quarter, hosting branches of UCL and the Smithsonian Institute.

News via: DS+R