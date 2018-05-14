Watch Balkrishna Doshi’s Live Pritzker Prize Laureate Lecture

Balkrishna Doshi, the 90-year-old architect who became the first ever Indian winner of the architecture world's most prestigious award earlier this year, will present his Pritzker Prize Laureate Lecture entitled "Paths Uncharted" on Wednesday 16th May at 6:30 pm ET. The event is hosted by The University of Toronto’s John H. Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape, and Design, at the school's new home in the Daniels Building at One Spadina Crescent. The lecture will be one of the first events at the new building and marks the 40th anniversary of the Pritzker Prize. 2018 will also be the first year that the award is presented in Canada.

Though it sold out within minutes of tickets becoming available, the lecture will be available for all to watch via a live stream offered by U of T Daniels. Tune in to this page at 6:30 pm ET on Wednesday (11:30 pm GMT / 4:00 am Thursday in India) to watch the lecture online.

And, while you await the lecture on Wednesday, check out our previous coverage of Doshi's Pritzker Prize win below:

Balkrishna Doshi Named 2018 Pritzker Prize Laureate

Pritzker Prize-Winner Balkrishna Doshi Reminds Us That "The Architect Is at the Service of Human Society"

Who is Balkrishna (B.V.) Doshi? 12 Things to Know About the 2018 Pritzker Laureate

7 Projects You Need to Know by 2018 Pritzker Prize Winner B.V. Doshi

"Doshi": Documentary Explores the Pritzker Prize-Winning Career of A Modern Indian Architect