Cats in the Right Place at the Wrong Time in Architectural Photography

Cats just don’t care. They don’t care if you bought them gourmet food. They don’t care if you got them customized furniture or luxury cardboard boxes, and they definitely don’t care if they are barging into an architectural photo shoot (although, we do think it’s their way of being the center of attention).
Don't believe us? Here's a collection of photographs collected from our projects database where cats are clearly not trying to steal the spotlight.
The Screen / DMOA architects
Habitus Boatsheds / Strachan Group Architects + Rachael Rush
Fuzzy House / SO
Moenda’s House / Felipe Rodrigues
Town House in Antwerp / Sculp[IT]
Open Source House / studiolada architects
House for Booklovers and Cats / BFDO Architects
Cat House / FANAF
Casa 50m2 / OBBA
Nionohama Apartment House Renovation / ALTS Design Office
Gwang-Gyeong-Won / Kang-il Lim + Eunmi Kim
The Animal Backbone / I.F.S.E. SPACE CREATIVE LAB
Meow Restaurant / E Studio
Sacha / SABO Project
EH House / Estudio GMARQ
Housing BO / LRARCHITECTES
This article was originally published on May 8, 2018.