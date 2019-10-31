Cats in the Right Place at the Wrong Time in Architectural Photography

+ 19

Cats just don’t care. They don’t care if you bought them gourmet food. They don’t care if you got them customized furniture or luxury cardboard boxes, and they definitely don’t care if they are barging into an architectural photo shoot (although, we do think it’s their way of being the center of attention).



Don't believe us? Here's a collection of photographs collected from our projects database where cats are clearly not trying to steal the spotlight.

This article was originally published on May 8, 2018.