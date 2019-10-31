World
  3. Cats in the Right Place at the Wrong Time in Architectural Photography


© Pedro Vannucchi © Filippo Poli © Chao Zhang © Alexandre Delaunay + 19

Cats just don’t care. They don’t care if you bought them gourmet food. They don’t care if you got them customized furniture or luxury cardboard boxes, and they definitely don’t care if they are barging into an architectural photo shoot (although, we do think it’s their way of being the center of attention).

Don't believe us? Here's a collection of photographs collected from our projects database where cats are clearly not trying to steal the spotlight.

The Screen / DMOA architects

© Luc Roymans
Habitus Boatsheds / Strachan Group Architects + Rachael Rush

© Patrick Reynolds
Fuzzy House / SO

© Filippo Poli
Moenda’s House / Felipe Rodrigues

© Pedro Vannucchi
Town House in Antwerp / Sculp[IT]

© Luc Roymans
Open Source House / studiolada architects

© Olivier Mathiotte
House for Booklovers and Cats / BFDO Architects

© Francis Dzikowski
Cat House / FANAF

© FANAF
Casa 50m2 / OBBA

© Kyungsub Shin
Nionohama Apartment House Renovation / ALTS Design Office

© Fuji-Shokai - Masahiko Nishida
Gwang-Gyeong-Won / Kang-il Lim + Eunmi Kim

© Eui-tae park
The Animal Backbone / I.F.S.E. SPACE CREATIVE LAB

© Zheng Shi
Meow Restaurant / E Studio

© Chao Zhang
Sacha / SABO Project

© Alexandre Delaunay
EH House / Estudio GMARQ

© Alejandro Peral
Housing BO / LRARCHITECTES

© Maxime Vermeulen
This collection is one of many interesting content groupings made by our registered users. Remember you can save and manage what inspires you on My ArchDaily. Create your account here.

This article was originally published on May 8, 2018.

