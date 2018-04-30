World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. AS+GG Architecture to Design Yacht-Inspired Tower in Miami

AS+GG Architecture to Design Yacht-Inspired Tower in Miami

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
AS+GG Architecture to Design Yacht-Inspired Tower in Miami
Save this picture!
AS+GG Architecture to Design Yacht-Inspired Tower in Miami, Courtesy of AS+GG
Courtesy of AS+GG

Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG) have been appointed as designers for the “Una” tower in Miami, Florida, a 47-story scheme set to contain 135 condominiums. Inspired by the iconic Riva yacht, the scheme is defined by a sculptured façade of “clear modern lines and ribbon-like curves.” AS+GG’s most notable achievement to date has been the design of the Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia, set to be the world’s tallest building.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AS+GG
Courtesy of AS+GG

“Una” is to be constructed along Brickell Avenue in Miami, the street which introduced Miami to high-rise living in the 1970s. The 135 residences will range from two to five bedrooms, taking advantage of bay views through 10-foot-deep balconies and floor-to-ceiling glass doors. Each residence will also contain a private elevator entry, a chef’s kitchen, and 11-feet-high ceilings. Accompanying these private amenities, residents of the Una tower will be treated to communal fitness centers, three pools, a private marina, and a spa.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AS+GG
Courtesy of AS+GG

Adhering to our philosophy that form follows performance, we saw the unique opportunity with Una to give the building a little bit of attitude in its design. It stands contrapposto, where one side of the building is holding its full weight and the other side is relaxed, looking at you. I like that attitude, it’s elegant, it’s very comfortable and it’s sophisticated.
-Gordon Gill FAIA, Co-Design Partner, AS+GG

Emphasizing the connection between inside and outside, AS+GG were also involved in the building’s interior design. Inspired once again by the Riva yacht, the interior is adorned with natural leather, wood, and stone, warm colors offering a counterpoint to the cool tones of stainless steel. Award-winning landscape firm Enzo Enea will design a private bayside garden to complement the scheme and enhance its urban park setting.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AS+GG
Courtesy of AS+GG

We think of architecture and interior design as one seamless movement. Both the exterior and the interior responds to the ideas of luxury living, fun lifestyle, casual environment, and relaxing atmosphere.”
-Adrian Smith FAIA, Co-Design Partner, AS+GG

News via: OKO Group

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "AS+GG Architecture to Design Yacht-Inspired Tower in Miami" 30 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893532/as-plus-gg-architecture-to-design-yacht-inspired-tower-in-miami/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »