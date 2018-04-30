AS+GG Architecture to Design Yacht-Inspired Tower in Miami

Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG) have been appointed as designers for the “Una” tower in Miami, Florida, a 47-story scheme set to contain 135 condominiums. Inspired by the iconic Riva yacht, the scheme is defined by a sculptured façade of “clear modern lines and ribbon-like curves.” AS+GG’s most notable achievement to date has been the design of the Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia, set to be the world’s tallest building.

“Una” is to be constructed along Brickell Avenue in Miami, the street which introduced Miami to high-rise living in the 1970s. The 135 residences will range from two to five bedrooms, taking advantage of bay views through 10-foot-deep balconies and floor-to-ceiling glass doors. Each residence will also contain a private elevator entry, a chef’s kitchen, and 11-feet-high ceilings. Accompanying these private amenities, residents of the Una tower will be treated to communal fitness centers, three pools, a private marina, and a spa.

Adhering to our philosophy that form follows performance, we saw the unique opportunity with Una to give the building a little bit of attitude in its design. It stands contrapposto, where one side of the building is holding its full weight and the other side is relaxed, looking at you. I like that attitude, it’s elegant, it’s very comfortable and it’s sophisticated.

-Gordon Gill FAIA, Co-Design Partner, AS+GG

Emphasizing the connection between inside and outside, AS+GG were also involved in the building’s interior design. Inspired once again by the Riva yacht, the interior is adorned with natural leather, wood, and stone, warm colors offering a counterpoint to the cool tones of stainless steel. Award-winning landscape firm Enzo Enea will design a private bayside garden to complement the scheme and enhance its urban park setting.

We think of architecture and interior design as one seamless movement. Both the exterior and the interior responds to the ideas of luxury living, fun lifestyle, casual environment, and relaxing atmosphere.”

-Adrian Smith FAIA, Co-Design Partner, AS+GG

