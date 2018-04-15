World
i

i

i

i

i

Daniel Libeskind On the Poetics of Memory and Time in Architecture

Daniel Libeskind On the Poetics of Memory and Time in Architecture

In PLANE-SITE's latest video from their Time-Space-Existence series, Daniel Libeskind describes his work in relation to Shakespeare's quote that "time is out of joint." Weaving in his philosophy regarding time, memory and architecture, Libeskind discusses his seminal works such as the Jewish Museum Berlin and the Ground Zero master plan. These ideas will be transferred to his new project named Facing Gaia, an architectural sculpture to be located in Giardini Marinaressa, which explores the connections between climate, time, space and existence.

National Holocaust Monument. Image© Doublespace Facing Gaia Sketch. Image© Studio Libeskind Mons International Cogress Xperience. Image© Georges de Kinder Modern Art Museum Vilnius. Image© Studio Libeskind + 12

Save this picture!
Facing Gaia Sketch. Image© Studio Libeskind
Facing Gaia Sketch. Image© Studio Libeskind

Made in collaboration with the GAA Foundationthe ECC and GRIP Metal, Facing Gaia is reminiscent of ancient forms, its center a sheet of convex mirror bound to its steel structure with pioneering GRIP Metal technology. The reflective surface of the mirror marks the tension, the "joint" between the finite and the infinite, the name taking its origins from the idea that Gaia (the living Earth) is at a moment of crisis. 

Save this picture!
Facing Gaia Visualization. Image© Studio Libeskind
Facing Gaia Visualization. Image© Studio Libeskind

“The Biennale is an important opportunity to explore meaning and metaphor in architectural space and form,” describes Libeskind. “This moment in time, the very idea of human existence is in question. What is the future of technology? Nature? Humanity? Facing Gaia focuses on the tension of these relationships while inviting open-ended questions and interaction."

Save this picture!
Jewish Museum Berlin. Image© Hufton+Crow
Jewish Museum Berlin. Image© Hufton+Crow
Save this picture!
Denver Art Museum. Image© Alex Fradkin
Denver Art Museum. Image© Alex Fradkin
Save this picture!
Mons International Cogress Xperience. Image© Georges de Kinder
Mons International Cogress Xperience. Image© Georges de Kinder

News via: PLANE-SITE.

Cite: Yiling Shen. "Daniel Libeskind On the Poetics of Memory and Time in Architecture" 15 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892325/daniel-libeskind-on-the-poetics-of-memory-and-time-in-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

