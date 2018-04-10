Zaha Hadid’s Only Private Residential Project Rises Above A Russian Forest

On a hillside forest outside of Moscow, amongst 65-foot-high (20-meter-high) pine and birch trees, sits the only private house to be designed and built by Zaha Hadid in her lifetime. With a form defined by its natural surroundings, the Capital Hill Residence is divided into two components, one merging with the sloping hillside, and another “floating” 72 feet (22 meters) above ground to unlock spectacular views across the Russian forested landscape.

+ 6

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Like many of Zaha Hadid’s public works, the Capital Hill Residence is defined by fluid geometries emerging from the landscape. The scheme is organized into four levels, with the lower two floors housing a living room, dining room, kitchen, entertaining spaces, indoor swimming pool, and leisure facilities. The entrance foyer, library, guest room and children’s playroom occupy the first floor, while the master bedroom suites and exterior terraces on the elevated upper level emerge above the trees to take in sweeping vistas of the surroundings.

The scheme’s two main components are connected via three structural concrete columns, with a transparent glass elevator and staircase situated between two of the columns. The columns intersect the roof at the first floor, defining skylights and a double-height main entrance. The roof is supported by a double-curved cast concrete structure, serving to frame views of the forest from the living room while also dividing the living spaces.

The Capital Hill Residence is, in a way, a celebration of early visionary modernism, from expressionism through constructivism and the visual dematerialization of architecture, making it appear as something fast-moving and organic, rather than fixed and static. Including organic intricacy, complexity of spatial arrangements, and outstanding craftsmanship within its shape and form. But even more than that, it is, in the words of both architect and client, a “dream house” — as much fantasy as reality, an idea of architecture that still seems somehow impossible.

-Financial Times

News via: Zaha Hadid Architects