  3. Studio Fuksas Releases Images of Competition-Winning Double-Ellipse Tower in Slovenia

Studio Fuksas Releases Images of Competition-Winning Double-Ellipse Tower in Slovenia

Studio Fuksas Releases Images of Competition-Winning Double-Ellipse Tower in Slovenia
Studio Fuksas Releases Images of Competition-Winning Double-Ellipse Tower in Slovenia, Courtesy of Archivio Fuksas
Courtesy of Archivio Fuksas

Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas have released images of their competition-winning “Capo Grande Tower,” a tower and bridge situated on the Slovenian coastline linking Giusterna Beach to Monte San Marco. Designed in collaboration with Slovenian architect Sandi Pirš, the scheme consists of a 365-foot-high (111-meter-high) double-ellipse structure inclined slightly towards the sea, seeking to “immediately become a new symbolic element of the city.”

Courtesy of Archivio Fuksas Courtesy of Archivio Fuksas Courtesy of Archivio Fuksas Courtesy of Archivio Fuksas + 22

Courtesy of Archivio Fuksas
Courtesy of Archivio Fuksas
Courtesy of Archivio Fuksas
Courtesy of Archivio Fuksas

The scheme is located in the coastal Slovenian city of Koper which, like many cities along the coastline, see the coexistence of two cultures – Italian and Slovenian. The double-ellipse structure of the tower symbolizes the relationship between these two cultures, forming a “Tower of Peace” between East and West. During the evening, the two intertwining structures will be illuminated, meeting at the top to create a thin beam of light hovering over land and sea.

Courtesy of Archivio Fuksas
Courtesy of Archivio Fuksas
Courtesy of Archivio Fuksas
Courtesy of Archivio Fuksas

Although the scheme primarily serves as a link between Giusterna Beach and Monte San Marco, the architects have sought to create a landmark which serves as a tourist attraction in its own right. Adjacent to the tower, a panoramic platform named “Capo Grande” is intended to host bars, restaurants, and a gathering spot for tourists and locals. The platform is accessed via a 330-foot-long (100-meter-long) covered walkway, clad with glass walls to permit views across the Slovenian landscape. The scheme also serves a recreational purpose, with areas for slides, climbing walls and bungee jumping provided, and a play space for children at the base of the tower.

Courtesy of Archivio Fuksas
Courtesy of Archivio Fuksas

News via: Studio Fuksas

