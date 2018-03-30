World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United States
  5. Zaha Hadid Architects
  6. 2018
  7. 520 West 28th / Zaha Hadid Architects

520 West 28th / Zaha Hadid Architects

  • 09:00 - 30 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
520 West 28th / Zaha Hadid Architects
Save this picture!
520 West 28th / Zaha Hadid Architects, © Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

© Hufton+Crow © Hufton+Crow © Hufton+Crow © Hufton+Crow + 45

  • Architects

    Zaha Hadid Architects

  • Location

    520 W 28th St, New York, NY 10001, United States

  • Project Director

    Johannes Schafelner

  • Project Architects

    Johannes Schafelner, Alberto Barba

  • Package Leads

    Aurora Santana (Units), Stella Dourtme (Amenities), Michael Sims (Façade), Natacha Viveiros (I-max)

  • Project Team

    Sharan Sundar, John-Alan Gallerie, Seungho Yeo, Henning Hansen, Claudia Dorner, Jakub Klaska, Afsoon Eshaghi, Mattia Gambardella, Moa Carlson, Sara Sheikh Akbari, Niran Buyukkoz, Marius Cernica, Igor Pantic, Jamie Mann, Matthew Carapiet, Sergey Krupin, Nicola Berkowski, Peter Logan, Sebastian Lundberg, Miguel Diaz-Morales

  • Area

    5500.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Hufton+Crow, Scott Francis

  • NYC Construction Team Site Architects

    Ed Gaskin, Filipe Pereira, Stella Dourtme.

  • NYC Construction Team Director

    Tiago Correia

  • Competition Team Project Director

    Cristiano Ceccato

  • Competition Team Project Architect

    Johannes Schafelner

  • Competition Team Project Designer

    Jakub Klaska

  • Competition Team Project Team

    Elisabeth Bishop, Sharan Sundar, Saman Saffarian, Natacha Viveiros, Niran Buyukkoz, Yung Zhang, Spyridon Kaprinis, Kevin Sheppard, Manpreet Singh
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

Text description provided by the architects. There is a powerful urban dynamic between the streets of New York and the High Line, a layered civic realm that has developed over generations and in many iterations. 520 West 28th conveys this contextual relationship, applying new ideas and concepts to create the latest evolution of the site’s rich history.

Save this picture!
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

The split levels of the design define varied living spaces and echoes the multiple layers of civic space on 28th Street and the High Line.

Save this picture!
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

These split levels are expressed within the interlocking chevrons of 520 West 28th’s hand-crafted steel façade which carries the spirit of Chelsea’s industrial past; its detailed workmanship continues the venerable tradition within New York’s historic architecture of enhancing the public realm.

Save this picture!
Façade Articulation Study
Façade Articulation Study
Save this picture!
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow
Save this picture!
Formal Composition Study
Formal Composition Study

Designed and constructed with a practiced understanding of material qualities and manufacturing techniques, the façade conveys the attention to detail evident throughout 520 West 28th—brushed and tinted by hand to resonate with the adjacent structures of the High Line and its neighbourhood.

Save this picture!
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

The 11-storey 520 West 28th houses 39 residences with 11-foot coffered ceilings, tailored interiors that incorporate Boffi kitchens by Zaha Hadid Design, and integrated technologies including automated valet parking and storage.

Save this picture!
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

With multiple cores to give most residences private elevator lobbies, the amenities of 520 West 28th include the wellness level with spa and 25-yard sky-lit lap pool, sculpture garden, and entertainment suite with IMAX theatre.

Save this picture!
© Scott Francis
© Scott Francis
Save this picture!
Fourth + Fifth Floor plan
Fourth + Fifth Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Scott Francis
© Scott Francis

Within an established community of over 350 art galleries that has seen the High Line’s transformation from abandoned freight rail line to public park, 520 West 28th embodies a commitment to uphold the distinctive character of its neighbourhood; creating a building with its own architectural presence, yet very much of its surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments United States
Cite: "520 West 28th / Zaha Hadid Architects" 30 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891620/520-west-28th-zaha-hadid-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hufton+Crow

纽约公寓 520 West 28th / 扎哈·哈迪德建筑事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »