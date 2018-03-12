World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Intricate, Undulating Brickwork at Eladio Dieste's Cristo Obrero Church in Uruguay

The Intricate, Undulating Brickwork at Eladio Dieste's Cristo Obrero Church in Uruguay

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The Intricate, Undulating Brickwork at Eladio Dieste's Cristo Obrero Church in Uruguay
Save this picture!
The Intricate, Undulating Brickwork at Eladio Dieste's Cristo Obrero Church in Uruguay, © Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Gonzalo Viramonte has released a series of photographs that focus in on the use of bricks by engineer Eladio Dieste in his Atlántida Cristo Obrero church. 

Viramonte shows us the essence of the project with an artful register that places the serial yet simple material element (the brick) at the forefront. This gallery also celebrates the potential and versatility of bricks by highlighting the artfully geometric interior and exterior spaces and the apertures that allow natural light to cast upon the walls, floors, and other surfaces. 

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

16 Details of Impressive Brickwork

The wide range in which pieces of masonry can be arranged allows for multiple spatial configurations. Born in a furnace, the brick adorns and reinforces, protects and-to various degrees-brings natural light into spaces that need slight, natural illumination. Throughout history, traditional brick-laying consisted of predetermined arrangement of parts, and lines of rope to guide the consistency and placement of each individual brick.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Misc
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "The Intricate, Undulating Brickwork at Eladio Dieste's Cristo Obrero Church in Uruguay" 12 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Quintal, Becky) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890362/the-intricate-undulating-brickwork-at-eladio-diestes-cristo-obrero-church-in-uruguay/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »