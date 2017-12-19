World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Imagine Listening To Music At This Ethereal Theatre and Bar In Milan

Imagine Listening To Music At This Ethereal Theatre and Bar In Milan

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Imagine Listening To Music At This Ethereal Theatre and Bar In Milan
Save this picture!
Imagine Listening To Music At This Ethereal Theatre and Bar In Milan, © Delfino Sisto Legnani
© Delfino Sisto Legnani

Milan based office ZarCola and Francisco Rodriguez were tasked with designing a bar and theatre for a new Milanese music festival.

The project site is within the garden of an ancient villa. A baroque trail weaves through the garden’s dense foliage, around many fountains and clearings.

© Delfino Sisto Legnani © Delfino Sisto Legnani © Delfino Sisto Legnani © Delfino Sisto Legnani + 20

Save this picture!
© Delfino Sisto Legnani
© Delfino Sisto Legnani
Save this picture!
© Delfino Sisto Legnani
© Delfino Sisto Legnani

In one of the garden’s clearings, surrounded by trees, the temporary wooden structures were fabricated. A linear bar, Troppecolonne, and a circular theatre, Troppotondo.

Save this picture!
Troppotondo Axonometrics
Troppotondo Axonometrics
Save this picture!
Module Axonometrics
Module Axonometrics
Save this picture!
Troppecolonne Axonometrics
Troppecolonne Axonometrics
Save this picture!
Troppotondo Section and Facade
Troppotondo Section and Facade

Both designs are a series of frames which, when put together, form permeable space. Permeability allows visitors to connect with the surrounding nature while inside the framework. The structures were designed with standard wood dimensions in mind, for ease of constructibility and waste reduction.

Save this picture!
© Delfino Sisto Legnani
© Delfino Sisto Legnani
Save this picture!
© Delfino Sisto Legnani
© Delfino Sisto Legnani
Save this picture!
© Delfino Sisto Legnani
© Delfino Sisto Legnani
Save this picture!
© Delfino Sisto Legnani
© Delfino Sisto Legnani

Architect or Architecture Firm: Studio ZarCola and Francisco Rodriguez
Completion Year: 2015
Area: 56 +150 m2
Project Location: Villa Arconati, Via Madonna Fametta, Castellazzo, Italy
Products: Wood of Fir and Fiberglass
Photography: Delfino Sisto Legnani

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Misc
Cite: Lindsey Leardi. "Imagine Listening To Music At This Ethereal Theatre and Bar In Milan" 19 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884721/imagine-listening-to-music-at-this-ethereal-theatre-and-bar-in-milan/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »