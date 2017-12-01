World
  Störmer Murphy and Partners Will Design Germany's First Wooden High-Rise

Störmer Murphy and Partners Will Design Germany’s First Wooden High-Rise

Störmer Murphy and Partners Will Design Germany’s First Wooden High-Rise
via Störmer Murphy and Partners
via Störmer Murphy and Partners

Germany’s first wooden high-rise, the “Wildspitze,” is being designed by Störmer Murphy and Partners. At 18 stories and 64 meters high, this residential tower will be one of Europe’s largest urban development projects.

Located in Elbbrücken, a peninsula neighborhood within Hamburg's HafenCity, Wildspitze will add 189 residential units on its riverside site. Each apartment will feature a loggia behind a double glass facade.

via Störmer Murphy and Partners
via Störmer Murphy and Partners
via Störmer Murphy and Partners
via Störmer Murphy and Partners

In addition to residences, Wildspitze will house the two-level German Wild Animal Foundation exhibit space. The exhibit will be a 2,200 square meter, multi-media experience. “Augmented reality,” and a nature film cinema will help visitors understand more about German wildlife.

via Störmer Murphy and Partners
via Störmer Murphy and Partners

Sustainability is a priority. Developer, Garbe Immobilien-Projekte GmbH, will use primarily raw, renewable materials, to reduce energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions during construction. Prefabrication and short construction time will help achieve these sustainability goals.

Learn more about the Wildspitze here.

