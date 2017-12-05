Hyper-Realistic Buildings That Can Fit on Your Desk

Save this picture! © Ben Neale for Joshua Smith

South Australian artist, Joshua Smith has created yet another true-to-life miniature, a locksmith shop in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The miniature was created for an exhibition at the Arcade Art Gallery in Kaohsiung called, ‘When the Sun Goes Down’ as part of the Streets of Taiwan festival. Miniaturist Joshua Smith selected the shop by using google maps, with supplemental reference photos taken by the gallery -- Joshua has not been to Taiwan, let alone the shop itself.

Joshua Smith has been a full-time miniaturist for 3 years now, after his former career as a stencil artist and gallery director of Espionage Gallery. Becoming a miniaturist was not an overnight venture, he is self-taught and has been working at the 1:20 scale for 17 years now. His work focuses on the often overlooked or edited-out grit, grime, decay, and vandalism within the urban environment.

Joshua Smith’s miniatures have been showcased in galleries and art fairs across the globe, including London, Paris, Berlin, New York, Sydney, and Melbourne. Check out this interview, Micro-Scale Modeling: How to Construct Tiny, Intricate Worlds From Ordinary Materials, where ArchDaily asks Joshua about his process and works.

