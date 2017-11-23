September 22nd marked the start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere. This season of the year is excellent for architectural photography due to the effects of nature, which delights us with wonderful red and orange foliage. To mark the beginning of this season, we have created a selection of 10 works captured in fall by prominent photographers such as Francisco Nogueira, Jorge López Conde, and Steve Montpetit.
10 Incredible Works of Architecture Photographed in Fall: The Best Photos of the Week
- 14:00 - 23 November, 2017
- by María Francisca González
