Flora Pavilion / Design School of Nanjing University of the Arts

Save this picture! Shared Color Space. Image © Yusi Chen

Text description provided by the architects. This large space device is from the Design school of Nanjing University of the Arts. The creation concept of the work originates from the Roman flower goddess - Flora. The design team gives its new poetic meaning to the structure, and using the parametric tools, display and perform the form of "flower" by digital means, which forms a temporary pavilion with visual tension and space interest.

The work consists of 272 hollow stainless steel balls as structural locating nodes and a simple supporting structure system welded by 703 stainless steel tubes with different numbered lengths. The triangular meshes formed by the structure system are subdivided and optimized by the computer through the special-shaped surface. The triangular inlay uses the translucent PVC film. When it is in the sun or cloudy environment, the viewer at different times and different viewing angle will get a complete different visual feeling.

After completion, due to the artistic expression of the visual form as well as in the day under the epidermis and the color shadows together constitute a fantastic space field, it has received affection from different age level of viewers and to become a landmark shared art space on campus.