Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. China
  5. Flora Pavilion / Design School of Nanjing University of the Arts

Flora Pavilion / Design School of Nanjing University of the Arts

Save this project
Flora Pavilion / Design School of Nanjing University of the Arts

Day View. Image © Yusi ChenShared Color Space. Image © Yusi ChenNight View. Image © Yusi ChenNight View. Image © Yusi Chen+ 19

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Pavilion, Small Scale
Nanjing, China
Save this picture!
Day View. Image © Yusi Chen
Day View. Image © Yusi Chen

Text description provided by the architects. This large space device is from the Design school of Nanjing University of the Arts. The creation concept of the work originates from the Roman flower goddess - Flora. The design team gives its new poetic meaning to the structure, and using the parametric tools, display and perform the form of "flower" by digital means, which forms a temporary pavilion with visual tension and space interest.

Save this picture!
Shared Color Space. Image © Yusi Chen
Shared Color Space. Image © Yusi Chen

The work consists of 272 hollow stainless steel balls as structural locating nodes and a simple supporting structure system welded by 703 stainless steel tubes with different numbered lengths. The triangular meshes formed by the structure system are subdivided and optimized by the computer through the special-shaped surface. The triangular inlay uses the translucent PVC film. When it is in the sun or cloudy environment, the viewer at different times and different viewing angle will get a complete different visual feeling.

Save this picture!
Elevation 3
Elevation 3
Save this picture!
Night View. Image © Yusi Chen
Night View. Image © Yusi Chen
Save this picture!
Structural Positioning
Structural Positioning

After completion, due to the artistic expression of the visual form as well as in the day under the epidermis and the color shadows together constitute a fantastic space field, it has received affection from different age level of viewers and to become a landmark shared art space on campus.

Save this picture!
Shared Color Space. Image © Yusi Chen
Shared Color Space. Image © Yusi Chen

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nanjing University of the Arts, Nanjing, Jiangsu China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Design School of Nanjing University of the Arts
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionOtherSmall ScaleChina
Cite: "Flora Pavilion / Design School of Nanjing University of the Arts" 21 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/880155/flora-pavilion-design-school-of-nanjing-university-of-the-arts> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Shared Color Space. Image © Yusi Chen

花之亭 / 南京艺术学院设计学院

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream